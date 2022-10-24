NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MUZHU MINING XWG PROPERTY EXPLORATION BEGINS

October 24th - Vancouver, B.C.; - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Vice President of China Operations, Mr. Anthony Tam, BSc. Eng., has arrived on the Xiao Wa Gou (XWG) property in the Henan Province of China, where Muzhu can earn up to an 80% interest.

Covid restrictions in China have finally relaxed which enables Muzhu to enter China to explore our option to the marquee XWG property. The property is located in Xiayu Township, within the Luoning County of the Henan Province.

Mr. Anthony Tam is a mining engineer with extensive experience in mineral exploration and mining projects. He is on-site with the optionor of the XWG property, which is encircled by eight operating Silver, Gold, Zinc and Lead producing mines, some of which are operated by multi-billion dollar corporations.

The XWG property is located in China's "Silver Triangle.". The property already has access to established infrastructure, more specifically with water, power and road access and a nearby floatation mill.., The Jinqiao Mill is just 9km away from the XWG property which will also incorporate part of Mr. Tam's overall evaluation of the potential for the project.

"Samples were taken during a 2018 exploration program that exhibit highly anomalous grades of Silver, Lead, Zinc and Copper. Some samples returned values as high as; 1,500 g/t Ag, 3.88 % Pb, 6680 ppm Zn and 7% Copper. More than seven (7) individual mineralized veins have been identified by previous historical work carried out on the Property by Team 6 of the Henan Nonferrous Geological Prospecting Department. Lengths of the known veins vary from 270 to 1,080 metres with widths varying from 1.0 to 5.0 metres." Muzhu Mining press release, February 1st, 2022.

Muzhu's Interim CEO, James Tong comments, "It has been far too long getting back into China but the region where the XWG property is located is finally ready for us to come in with boots on the ground with the intention of adding more value for our shareholders and the region, alike. The Board of Muzhu is very excited to start working on the XWG property with the expertise of Anthony Tam and his team of professionals. I would like to thank our shareholders of Muzhu for their patience since we listed last year. Due to the Covid program China has put into place, we can now safely get back to work on the XWG mineral claim and the components to make this project successful."

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property, within the Luoning County, of the Henan Province located in China.

