Molten Metals Corp. Announces Passing of Director David Robinson

Vancouver, October 24, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT), is deeply saddened to announce the recent passing of Non Executive Director, David Robinson. Molten's Board of Directors and Officers extend their deepest condolences and sympathies to David's family at this time and would like to place on record their sincere gratitude for the exceptional role he has played in the development of the Company.

Christopher Ecclestone, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Everyone at Molten Metals Corp. is deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sympathies are with David's family and friends. David's passion, enthusiasm and technical excellence were integral to the young Company's start up. He was a man of integrity, honesty and steadfastness. His leadership and expertise as a director will be sorely missed. David's friendship, humor and wonderful attitude to life will always be remembered by us.

