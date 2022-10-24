Crestview Exploration Updates Progress of Mapping and Sampling at Rock Creek Project Elko County, Nevada

Calgary, October 24, 2022 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE:CRS), (Frankfurt:CE7) ("Crestview" or "the Company") is pleased to announce completion of the 1:2,000 scale geological mapping to define gold targets and sampling at the Rock Creek project north west of Elko, Nevada. The fieldwork finished on October 12, 2022, and marks complete coverage of the property, from south to north. The last of the sampling was transported for assay analysis on October 17, 2022. The field results will be integrated into a final map and report over the coming weeks.

Crestview's CEO Chris Wensley conducted a site visit with VP of Exploration Justin Lowe and consulting geologist Juan Ruiz on October 13, 2022. The visit included discussion of ongoing exploration efforts at all of Crestview's Tuscarora properties, and a detailed tour of work performed to date and recent results from the mapping efforts.



Click Image To View Full Size

Results from a batch of 14 samples from the 2022 Rock Creek mapping and sampling have been received, and include the highest gold value from Crestview's surface sampling at Rock Creek to date at 0.64 g/t Au as well as a 34.3 g/t Ag sample. The continued positive pervasive findings of gold and silver values from all sample batches provides further evidence that Rock Creek spans a large mineralized system. See the updated Map 1 above.

Strikes of the major mineralized structures and quartz veins are mostly NNW, NS and NNE with dips about 70° or greater. These mineralized structural zones have variable widths and visible strikes. The structural N-NNE system mapped in the north end of the property has a strike of about 800 meters and 200 meters wide. A small silicious sinter was mapped and sampled within a strongly fractured oxide zone.

Crestview is awaiting results for an additional 3 batches of samples from the 2022 Rock Creek sampling. The Company is also expecting results for the recently completed CSAMT survey and expects to provide an update to our land position in coming weeks.

QA/QC

Samples include both chip and grab, primarily from outcropping quartz veins; chip samples were collected using a rock hammer. Each sample was placed into a tight weave fabric type sample bag and transported to Paragon Geochemical assay lab in Sparks, Nevada.

The samples were prepared by Paragon to include drying at 100?, crushing to 70% passing 10 mesh, riffle splitting 250g, and pulverizing to 85% passing 200 mesh. Equipment goes through Pre-Operation checks for gold contamination. At the beginning of each sample job, wash rock blanks are crushed and pulverized. Every 40 samples is checked for mesh size on the pre-split crushed sample as well as the pulverized material.

The samples were analyzed for gold using a 30g fire assay, and a multi-element suite including silver was analyzed by Aqua Regia and ICP-OES. A prep duplicate (second pulp split from client sample) is run at random every 37 samples. Results are compared to one-another with a precision tolerance generally 20% of each pair's mean. One certified reference standard (CRM) and one internal reference standard (IRM) is analyzed for each rack of 42 positions. Each rack also has a duplicate sample and a blank, resulting in 38 client samples per 42.

This News Release was prepared by J.A. Lowe, M.Sc. Geology, and has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550.

Alan J. Morris is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Chris Wensley, CEO

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is an experienced exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Nevada.

Crestview's Rock Creek, Divide, Falcon, and Castile Mountain properties are situated in the Tuscarora Mountains of northern Elko County, Nevada. The company's Tuscarora properties total 6 patented and 198 unpatented lode mining claims, and comprise areas with local historic production and limited modern exploration.

The Cimarron project is located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, and is comprised of 31 unpatented lode mining claims, including control of 6 historically producing claims associated with the historic San Antonio mine.

For further information please contact:

Chris Wensley, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-778-887-3900

Email : Chris@crestviewexploration.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address acquisition of the Property and future work thereon, mineral resource and reserve potential, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects is forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

