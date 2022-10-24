Hanna Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 - Hanna Capital Corp. (the "Corporation"), a publicly traded company focused on base metals specializing in Copper, announces that it has changed its auditors from Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Former Auditor") to Buckley Dodds LLC ("Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Corporation, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor in each case effective as of October 21, 2022.



There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports on the Corporation's financial statements during the period that the Former Auditor acted as the Corporation's auditor. In addition, there are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") between the Corporation and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Corporation and filed on SEDAR.

Corporation contact:

John Gould

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 416.945.6630

john@hannacapitalcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.