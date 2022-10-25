Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Notice of Q3 2022 Results

NICOSIA, October 25, 2022 - Atalaya Mining plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) will release its third quarter financial results for the period ended 30 September 2022 ("Q3 2022") together with its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended 30 September 2022 ("YTD Results") on Wednesday, 9 November 2022.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Alberto Lavandeira (CEO) and César Sánchez (CFO) will provide a live presentation relating to the Q3 2022 and YTD Results via the Investor Meet Company platform on Wednesday, 9 November 2022 at 2:30pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and click "Add to Meet" Atalaya via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/atalaya-mining-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Atalaya on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contacts:

SEC Newgate UK Elisabeth Cowell / Axaule Shukanayeva / Max Richardson + 44 20 3757 6882 4C Communications Carina Corbett +44 20 3170 7973 Canaccord Genuity (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio +44 20 7523 8000 BMO Capital Markets (Joint Broker) Tom Rider / Andrew Cameron +44 20 7236 1010 Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown +44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/722102/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Q3-2022-Results