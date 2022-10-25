Hecla Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Hecla will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 9, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results. The call-in numbers are as follows:
US & Canada toll-free:
+1 (888) 330-2391; Passcode: 4812168
Outside of US & Canada:
+1 (240) 789-2702; Passcode: 4812168
Please dial-in and provide the Conference ID number at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to join the call and mitigate any hold times.
Hecla's live webcast can be accessed on the Company's website under News & Media (https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/552954610). The webcast will also be archived on the site.
ONE-ON-ONE CALLS
After the conclusion of this call, Hecla will also give investors and others the opportunity for one-on-one calls with several members of management. Sign up for these one-on-one calls will occur the morning of the conference call with details provided in our earnings news release.
ABOUT HECLA
Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, Quebec, and Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005371/en/
Contact
Anvita M. Patil, Vice President - Investor Relations and Treasurer
