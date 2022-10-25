Atlas Lithium Engages Mz Group To Lead Strategic Investor Relations And Shareholder Communications Program

BELO HORIZONTE, Oct. 25, 2022 - Atlas Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company focused on lithium and other battery metals critical to powering the green energy revolution, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group ("MZ") to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with Atlas Lithium management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company's visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight Atlas Lithium's leadership in the provisioning of lithium, an essential mineral for use in electric vehicles (EV) and the transformation of the global economy from fossil fuels to electrification. The Company's 100% owned hard-rock mineral properties have the largest footprint (293 sq. km.) of lithium areas in Brazil among any public or private companies. Brazil is well-known for premier deposits of hard-rock lithium.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors and maintains offices worldwide. Brooks Hamilton, Director at MZ North America, will advise Atlas Lithium's IR team in all facets of investor relations including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Greg Falesnik, CEO of MZ North America, commented: "Atlas Lithium is uniquely positioned to benefit from the accelerating generational transition to renewable energy. As global sales of EVs continue to expand, aided by new legislation such as the US Inflation Reduction Act that create tax credit incentives for millions of consumers and businesses to switch to EVs, battery manufacturers are working to secure lithium supply."

"Atlas Lithium's largest endeavor, its Minas Gerais Lithium Project, encompasses 52 mineral rights (227 sq. km.) in a well-known district for hard-rock lithium, and drilling to date has indicated several high-quality deposits across the property with initial reported results showcasing potential for commercial-grade lithium concentrate production. The Company's wholly owned metals exploration portfolio also contains mineral rights for almost all battery metals including nickel, rare earths, titanium, and graphite. In sum, Atlas Lithium has developed a portfolio of compelling mineral opportunities to power the sustainable energy revolution, and we look forward to sharing this with the global investment community," concluded Falesnik.

"Our flagship Minas Gerais Lithium Project is progressing well and within schedule. Currently, we are drilling the Neves Area which is a specific part of the Project," said Marc Fogassa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Lithium. "SLR International Corporation (SLR), a premier independent mineral resource evaluation firm, recently authored a preliminary technical report on our Neves Area showcasing its favorable geology for lithium and its potential. Additionally, an initial metallurgical study at SGS-Geosol, a first-tier independent analytical laboratory, has shown ease in recovery of lithium concentrate from samples obtained at our Neves Area."

"Our geological and metallurgical teams are working closely with counterpart experts from SLR to produce our maiden resource report, followed by a preliminary feasibility study, as we work toward our revenue-generating goal of entering lithium concentrate production. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the potential of our lithium and other battery metals business as we work to build sustainable value for our shareholders," added Fogassa.

For more information on Atlas Lithium, please visit www.atlas-lithium.com. To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to ATLX@mzgroup.us or call Brooks Hamilton at +1 (949) 546-6326.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ provides innovative, customized services to domestic and multinational private and public companies across all industries through a unique, fully-integrated "one-stop-shop" approach. By delivering a comprehensive suite of products and services through one point of contact, MZ offers services to all relevant markets geared to helping our clients build a sustainable public brand. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Austin, Denver, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

About Atlas Lithium Corp.

Atlas Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project which consists of 52 mineral rights spread over 56,078 acres (227 km2) and is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Atlas Lithium also has a separate second lithium project located in Brazil's Northeast region. In total, Atlas Lithium owns mineral rights for almost all battery metals including lithium (293 km2), nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2), in addition to owning mining concessions for gold, diamonds, and sand. Atlas Lithium also owns approximately 44% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and 24% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF; gold and quartzite). Follow us on Twitter: @Atlas_Lithium.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corp.'s management and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of the projects operated by the Company and its subsidiaries; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; and dependence on key management.

Atlas Lithium advise U.S. investors that its properties and projects, and those of its subsidiaries, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

