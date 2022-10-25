GSP RESOURCE CORP. Retains Apex Geoscience Ltd. as Geological Consultants for Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project

Vancouver, October 25, 2022 - GSP Resource Corp. (TSXV:GSPR) (the "Company" or "GSP") has engaged APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") of Edmonton, AB, as geological consultants to conduct a review of the Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold Project and recommend the next stage of exploration for the project. The review is expected to reinterpret both historic drilling & mining data, GSP's 3D modelling of the historic mine workings, and GSP's 2020-2022 exploration programs on the Alwin project. The review, overseen by Kristopher Raffle, P.Geo. Principal and Consultant of APEX, will commence immediately with a site visit to the project over the coming weeks.

APEX is a privately-owned, independent geological consulting company that provides high quality, cost effective and timely geological consulting services to exploration companies, government, and non-government organizations. APEX has experience in all aspects of the mineral exploration industry from initial assessment and NI 43-101 reporting through to mining including the identification and outlining of resources. They specialize in managing large mine site and exploration databases, digital capture of historic datasets, and combining rigorous geostatistical analysis with modern geological, geochemical, and drill datasets to create concise 3D models that result in discovery and expansion of resources.

GSP's President & CEO, Simon Dyakowski, commented: "With ongoing volatility in the broader equity and commodity markets, GSP has managed its exploration budget carefully to reflect market conditions and to best preserve the Company's attractive capital structure through the cycle. As such, we have retained APEX to review our work programs to-date and advise on a strategy to unlock value from the historic Alwin Mine project building upon the exploration data acquired in GSP's drilling and modelling programs. Upon completion of the project review, GSP will update shareholders on the next exploration steps to advance the project. The Alwin project has a 5-year area-based drilling permit in place and recent drilling discovered some of the highest grades of gold and silver ever reported in the Highland Valley Camp."

The Alwin Mine Copper-Silver-Gold property is approximately 575.72 hectares and is located on the semi-arid, interior plateau in south-central British Columbia. It is adjacent with the western boundary of Teck Corporation's Highland Valley Mine, the largest open-pit porphyry copper-molybdenum mine in western Canada. Alteration and mineralization of the Highland Valley hydrothermal system extends westward from the Highland Valley mine onto the Alwin property (see GSP's news release dated January 30, 2020).

Qualified Person: The scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher I. Dyakowski, P. Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Alwin property.

About GSP Resource Corp.: GSP Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration & development company focused on projects located in Southwestern British Columbia. The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest and title to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property in the Kamloops Mining Division, as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division, of which it has granted an option to earn a 60% interest to a third party.

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Email: simon@gspresource.com

