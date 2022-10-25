Lincoln Gold Update on Annual General Meeting  October 28, 2022

VANCOUVER, October 25, 2022 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) reports that the Information Circular and all proxy-related materials have been sent to all registered shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held at 11:00 am Pacific Daylight Time ("PDT") on Friday, October 28, 2022.

As permitted by the Company's Articles, and in accordance with the recommendations of public health officials, the Company will not hold a physical meeting, but will hold the Meeting by teleconference. Registered shareholders and proxy holders are invited to attend the Meeting. Please note the change in passcode number from what was noted in the Notice of Meeting as follows:

Teleconference:

Toll-Free: 1-888-359-7806 (you will be connected to the conference Meeting service, then enter the passcode below)

Passcode: 837235

Non-registered shareholders may attend the Meeting as guests but are not legally permitted to vote. Please contact Tyler Mah, Relationship Manager, of Computershare Trust Company of Canada at tyler.mah@computershare.com or 604-661-9472 by 11:00 am PDT on Friday, October 28, 2022 to confirm your attendance and eligibility to vote.

We highly encourage you to complete and submit your proxy forms/voting instruction forms. Proxies submitted must be received by 11:00AM (Vancouver time) on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

The conference facilities will be open starting at 10:45 PDT on October 28, 2022, in order for registered shareholders and proxy holders to register with Computershare's representative, who will be acting as the scrutineer for the Meeting.

The Company looks forward to hosting the Meeting and wishes all shareholders the best of health in these unprecedented times.

About Lincoln

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the USFS to secure the permits necessary to develop the Pine Grove Gold Project into a low-cost heap leach operation with a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development and production.

Lincoln holds its interests in these projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

For more information, please contact Paul Saxton, President and CEO of the Company.

On behalf of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and CEO, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Tel: (604) 688-7377

Email: saxton@lincolnmining.com

