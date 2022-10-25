Quantum Battery Metals Receives Outreach from Major Car Manufacturer

Vancouver, October 25, 2022 - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that a large well known global car manufacturer has reached out to the company and initiated discussion for investment. The manufacturer is looking to invest in Quantum and its lithium and cobalt properties. Securing a large transaction would accelerate Quantum's growth as a junior mining Company.

The company operates the world's largest integrated automobile manufacturing facility with production capabilities of producing 1.6 million units employing about 75,000 people worldwide. The manufacturer has recently won first place in Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) sales within their home country owning approximately 65% of the total market share. The car manufacturer is known worldwide and continues in PHEV Market with their new SUVs which has a lithium-ion battery implemented into its system. The company has shown high sales within the Asian and European markets and plans to release their newest line of PHEV to the North American market in November. Its vehicles are sold in 193 countries through 5,000 dealerships and showrooms.

Battery metals have recently been in high demand due to increased production of electric vehicles. As more car manufacturers broaden their selections by moving into the electric vehicle market due to consumer purchases of EV vehicles doubling from 2020 to 2021 and global authorities restricting petrol and diesel vehicles, it is known that the demand for raw materials used in the battery have increase exponentially. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that Lithium demand would increase over 40 times by 2030. Lithium supply in 2030 is expected to fall approximately 4% short of projected demand in which that decreases to 25% short by 2035. Many technological industries are striving to look for ethical sourced battery metal suppliers which ties in with the shortage of lithium.

Quantum is situated appropriately in the industry with three cobalt and three lithium properties. As demand has ramped up, the Company has directed their focus to utilizing their properties to their fullest potential while also increasing the search for additional key battery metal properties.

"Quantum is planning the next exploration program on a grander scale. Several investors have reached out to the Company as we have seen exponential growth within the past years. We believe this is the perfect time to execute our plans with the battery metals and electric vehicle industry booming. Our properties have shown great potential and we expect to utilize the properties to its capacity while also looking to acquire new lithium and cobalt projects in the near future," states Marc Momeni, CEO.

