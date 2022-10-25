Westwater Resources Announces Third Quarter/Nine Months Conference Call

Management Will Review Recent Construction Developments At Its Kellyton Graphite Plant

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) an energy technology and battery-grade natural graphite development company, today announced it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2022, and will update investors as to progress at its Kellyton graphite plant.

Call Information

The call will be held on November 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM EDT.

Dial-In-Numbers

1-800-319-4610 (USA and Canada)

1-604-638-5340 (International)

Conference ID: Westwater Resources Conference Call

Hosting the call will be Chad M. Potter, President, and CEO of Westwater, who will be joined by Terence J. Cryan, Executive Chairman of the Board, and by Steven M. Cates, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President-Finance. Mr. Potter will present an update on construction and recent events at the Kellyton graphite processing plant, while Mr. Cates will review the financial results and the Company's financial condition. Management will be available for questions as part of the call.

About Westwater Resources, Inc.

Westwater Resources Inc. (NYSE American: WWR) is focused on developing battery-grade natural graphite products. The Company's primary project is the Kellyton graphite processing plant that is under construction in east-central Alabama. In addition, the Company's Coosa graphite deposit is the most advanced natural flake graphite deposit in the contiguous United States - and is located across 41,965 acres (~17,000 hectares) in Coosa County, Alabama. For more information, visit www.westwaterresources.net.

