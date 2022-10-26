Tocvan Provides Marketing Update

Calgary, October 26, 2022 - Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the upcoming International Precious Metals & Commodities Show November 4th and 5th in Munich, Germany. The conference will showcase gold and silver explorers and producers from across the globe. Tocvan will be presenting on the Company's Sonora projects and has been asked to be part of a silver panel that includes First Majestic, Silver One, Fortuna Silver, and Silver X. In addition, the Company will be presenting at the bi-annual TakeStock investor event in Calgary, Alberta on November 2nd. For more information on each please see the following links: International Precious Metals & Commodities Show (edelmetallmesse.com) and TakeStock Alberta Investor Forum (weebly.com)

The Company is also pleased to announce it has entered into a six-month media agreement with New to The Street TV based in New York City. New to the Street is part of FMW Media which operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short form paid programming.

"We look forward to a very active month of shareholder engagement," stated Brodie Sutherland, CEO. "Over the next six months, we will provide viewers with the active fundamentals and growth of our operations in Mexico. We will enlighten viewers about our projects' exploration and developmental ongoings. With current global economic issues, many are looking at gold and silver as a potential investment, from retail to producers and I'm excited to be on the New to The Street show to explain to viewers about our ever advancing gold and silver projects."

The Company is scheduled to release its first interview on Sunday, October 30th at 10am ET on Newsmax. Future interviews with Tocvan Ventures Corp. on Newsmax (50 million households), the Fox Business Network (95 million households), and on Bloomberg TV (124 million households) "To Be Announced" when available.

All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com and New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast airing. New to The Street will be compensated $20,000 each month for the six-month media agreement and 218,000 restricted shares of Tocvan's common stock, which will be issued by month five of the agreement.

Recently while filming the first interview in New York, Tocvan met with over 25 potential investors including retail, investment bankers, large institutional funds and family offices. Tocvan received a resounding amount of positive feedback and support from the meetings.

About the Picacho Property

The El Picacho Gold-Silver property is interpreted as an orogenic gold system within the regional Caborca Orogenic Gold Belt known for producing gold mines that include La Herradura (>10 Moz Au) and San Francisco (>3 Moz Au). The project is 140 kilometers north of Hermosillo and only 18 kilometers southwest of the producing San Francisco Mine. The Project totals 24 square kilometers. Five primary zones of mineralization have been identified across the property totalling over six kilometers of prospective trends. Surface sampling and historic workings have identified high-grade gold and silver values. The project has only seen widely spaced reconnaissance drilling with no follow-up. Tocvan believes this provide an excellent opportunity for discovery of a muti-million ounce district.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Overview map of the El Picacho Gold-Silver Project.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property has recently returned some of the regions best drill results. Coupled with encouraging gold and silver recovery results from metallurgical test work, Pilar is primed to be a potential near-term producer. Pilar is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system hosted in andesite rocks. Three primary zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-T. The Main Zone and 4-T trends are open to the southeast and new parallel zones have been recently discovered. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Mineralization extends along a 1.2-km trend, only half of that trend has been drill tested so far. To date, over 22,000 m of drilling has been completed.

2022 Phase III Diamond Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 116.9m @ 1.2 g/t Au, including 10.2m @ 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag 108.9m @ 0.8 g/t Au, including 9.4m @ 7.6 g/t Au and 5 g/t Ag 63.4m @ 0.6 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag, including 29.9m @ 0.9 g/t Au and 18 g/t Ag

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 1.0 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14.6 g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.7 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.7 g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.7 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0 g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

15,000m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag





Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Map of Sonora, Mexico with the location of Tocvan's Projects relative to other major Sonora projects

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 37 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

