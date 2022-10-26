Adventus Mining Appoints Karina Rogers to its Board of Directors

Ticker Symbol: ADZN (TSXV), ADVZF (OTCQX)

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2022 - Adventus Mining Corp. ("Adventus Mining") (TSXV: ADZN) (OTCQX: ADVZF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karina Rogers to its board of directors as an independent director. This will result in a board of seven directors and in conjunction with the recent changes, aims to further strengthen Adventus Mining's continuing advancement of the El Domo project into the next copper-gold mine in Ecuador.

Karina Rogers has 25 years of experience in the global mining industry and is currently Vice President of Engineering for MineSense, a leading mining innovation company focused on the optimization, design and development of technologies that enable new data fusion opportunities from mine to mill. She has extensive technical, business, strategy and execution experience over her career, including leading Wood's (formerly AMEC) mining and metals business development activities for North America and heading up their multi-sector Vancouver-based operations for 800 employees. Karina started her career in process engineering, project and estimation roles with Worley (Jacobs, Aker Kvaerner) for projects in Asia-Pacific, North America and South America. She holds a B.A.Sc. in Chemical Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is a licensed Professional Engineer.

Insider Buying Update and Grant of Stock Options

Adventus Mining is pleased to announce seven insiders have acquired a combined 297,758 common shares in the open market during October 2022. Separately, Adventus Mining announces the granting of an aggregate of 150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under its share compensation plan at an exercise price of C$0.31 per optioned share, exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant and vesting over a three-year period.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corp. is an Ecuador-focused copper-gold exploration and development company. Adventus Mining is majority owner of the 215 sq. km Curipamba copper-gold project, which has a completed feasibility study on the shallow and high-grade El Domo deposit. In addition, Adventus Mining is engaged in a country-wide exploration alliance in Ecuador, which has incorporated the Pijili and Santiago copper-gold porphyry projects to date. Outside of Ecuador, Adventus Mining owns an exploration project portfolio in Ireland with South32 Limited as the funding participant. Its strategic shareholders include Altius Minerals Corp., Greenstone Resources LP, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., and the Nobis Group of Ecuador. Adventus Mining is based in Toronto, Canada, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ADZN and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol ADVZF.

This press release contains "forward -looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian ?securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of the ?management of Adventus Mining as of the date the statement is published, and the Participants assume no ?obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. In certain cases, forward-?looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", ??"guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or ?variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", ??"would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable ?terminology.?

Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events, or developments that Adventus Mining expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Although Adventus Mining has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Adventus Mining undertakes to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Adventus Mining Corp.