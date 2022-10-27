Newcrest Mining Limited - Quarterly Report - 30 September 2022

Solid operational performance as organic growth projects advance

Safety and sustainability Critical incident at the Brucejack operation on 22 October 2022

Strong first quarter following planned maintenance and on track to meet annual guidance 1 Gold production of 527koz 2 and copper production of 32kt All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of $1,098/oz 2 , delivering an AISC margin of $579/oz 3 Gold and copper production expected to increase in the December 2022 quarter 4

Advancing pipeline of organic gold and copper growth options Cadia two stage plant expansion in commissioning and PC2-3 first draw bell fired; PC1-2 Feasibility Study now expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter 5 Red Chris Block Cave and Lihir Phase 14A Feasibility Studies on track, with early works advancing Havieron Feasibility Study to be extended, allowing further time to maximise project value Brucejack transformation program continues to pursue value opportunities while advancing growth potential Strong drilling results at Brucejack, Red Chris and Havieron expand the high-grade mineralisation and support the potential for resource growth



Melbourne, October 26, 2022 - Newcrest Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sandeep Biswas, said, "This week a colleague and team member from our mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident while working underground at our Brucejack operation. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of those who work with us, and our focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time as we assist with the ongoing investigation."

"While overshadowed by the upsetting news from Brucejack, Newcrest delivered a solid performance during the September quarter which reflected our normal cadence for planned major maintenance shutdowns across our operations during this period. Our group gold and copper production has increased substantially from a year ago, reflecting maintenance and productivity improvements at Cadia and Lihir, and additional ounces from Brucejack. Following this strong start to the year we expect gold and copper production to be higher in the December quarter on lower planned maintenance and remain on track to meet FY23 guidance."

"Cadia marked further significant milestones with the first draw bell for PC2-3 successfully fired to enable the commencement of undercutting and completion of the two stage plant expansion which is now in commissioning. We continued to make great progress on our Brucejack transformation program and remain relentlessly focused on disciplined capital management as we extend the Havieron Feasibility Study to allow time for further project optimisation."

"With a focus on capital management, continued strong operating performance in line with our guidance and a clear pathway to materially increase our already significant copper production in the future, I believe Newcrest's upside potential will be recognised more broadly as we strive to unlock further value for our shareholders," said Mr Biswas.

Overview

Gold production was 17% lower than the prior period6 with lower mill throughput across all operations following planned maintenance shutdowns in the September 2022 quarter, consistent with prior years. Gold production was also impacted by lower gold head grade at Lihir, Cadia and Brucejack. Gold and copper production is expected to improve in the December 2022 quarter on lower planned maintenance.

Newcrest's AISC of $1,098/oz2 for the quarter was 23% higher than the prior period, driven by lower gold and copper sales volumes with lower production following planned maintenance, and a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian and Canadian dollar against the US dollar on operating costs. With a significant proportion of operating costs exposed to the Australian and Canadian dollars, continued weakness of these currencies against the US dollar will favourably impact AISC.

Injury rates decreased in the quarter, however, the critical incident at Brucejack is a reminder of the unwavering focus on safety that must be maintained to ensure everybody goes home safe and healthy every day. Injury rates were reviewed during the quarter with the previously reported frequency rates at Red Chris and Brucejack restated following an internal review of injury classifications at Red Chris, and an update to working hours in FY22 at Brucejack.

Highlights Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 FY23

Guidance4,7 Group - gold2 oz 527,115 637,032 1,956,182 2,100 - 2,400koz Group - copper t 32,459 38,671 120,650 135 - 155kt Group - silver oz 361,957 435,587 1,021,719

Cadia - gold oz 142,194 186,766 560,702 560 - 620koz Cadia - copper t 23,406 28,676 85,383 95 - 115kt Lihir - gold oz 165,243 212,932 687,445 720 - 840koz Telfer - gold oz 84,372 97,443 407,550 355 - 405koz Telfer - copper t 2,962 3,008 13,904 ~20kt Brucejack - gold8 oz 84,123 90,408 114,421 320 - 370koz Red Chris - gold9 oz 12,259 13,678 42,341 ~30koz Red Chris - copper9 t 6,090 6,987 21,363 ~20kt Fruta del Norte - gold2,10 oz 38,923 35,805 143,723 125 - 145koz Fatalities Number 0 0 0

TRIFR11 mhrs 3.16 4.4012 4.0112

All-In Sustaining Cost2 $/oz 1,098 89513 1,04313

All-In Cost14 $/oz 1,538 1,268 1,595

All-In Sustaining Cost margin3 $/oz 579 958 732

Realised gold price15 $/oz 1,698 1,854 1,797

Realised copper price15 $/lb 3.53 4.31 4.36

Realised copper price15 $/t 7,782 9,502 9,612

Average exchange rate AUD:USD 0.6840 0.7160 0.7260

Average exchange rate PGK:USD 0.2837 0.2834 0.2843

Average exchange rate CAD:USD 0.7669 0.7842 0.7903



Operations

Cadia, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 FY23

Guidance TRIFR11 mhrs 6.17 11.46 8.26

Total production - gold oz 142,194 186,766 560,702 560 - 620koz Total production - copper t 23,406 28,676 85,383 95 - 115kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.81 0.94 0.87

Head grade - copper % 0.40 0.43 0.39

Sales - gold oz 147,470 191,734 543,029

Sales - copper t 24,257 31,195 83,888

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 107 (315) (124)

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16 $/oz 1,591 2,169 1,921



Cadia TRIFR of 6.17 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period with the Safe Hands intervention program ongoing to reduce hand injuries.

Gold production of 142koz was 24% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade which was in line with expectations, as well as lower mill throughput due to planned maintenance activities to both Concentrator 1 and Concentrator 2. The two stage plant expansion has been completed and progressed into commissioning, with mill throughput rates expected to start ramping up towards 35Mtpa in the December 2022 quarter5,17.

Mining volumes decreased by 17% during the quarter with underground operations temporarily suspended following instability in a ventilation rise. Activities to stabilise the ventilation rise were safely completed in August 2022 and there was no material impact to production, with stockpiles replacing mine feed until underground operations returned to full capacity. The first draw bell for PC2-3 was successfully fired in September 2022 to enable the commencement of undercutting.

Cadia's AISC of $107/oz was higher than the prior period mainly due to lower gold and copper sales volumes, as well as a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar. Copper concentrate stock levels returned to normal during the quarter following shipping disruptions due to heavy rainfall in April and again in early July.

The findings of the Cadia PC1-2 Feasibility Study are now expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter5. The Study is largely complete with a final costing review and necessary approvals currently in progress. The early works program continues to progress, with preliminary works on ventilation systems and other critical path development activities on track.

The Newcrest Board approved the Northern Tailings Storage Facility embankment slump remediation Feasibility Study to execution during the quarter. Detailed design work is in progress with execution works expected to commence in the March 2023 quarter5.

Lihir, Papua New Guinea

Highlights Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 FY23

Guidance TRIFR11 mhrs 0.53 0.59 1.18

Total production - gold oz 165,243 212,932 687,445 720 - 840koz Head grade - gold g/t 2.15 2.54 2.35

Sales - gold oz 188,311 206,262 665,993

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,436 1,409 1,622

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16 $/oz 262 445 175



Lihir TRIFR of 0.53 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period, reflecting the benefits from the Safe Hands intervention program, as well as the launch of the Lihir Life Saving Rules program targeting mitigation of common behavioural factors to safety incidents.

Gold production of 165koz was 22% lower than the prior period, driven by lower gold head grade, reflecting a higher proportion of lower grade ex-pit ore from Phase 15. As highlighted in the June 2022 quarterly report, mill throughput also decreased during the quarter with a planned total plant shutdown in September 2022, in line with the site bi-annual shutdown strategy.

The La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific continued into the quarter with drought conditions being experienced in many parts of New Ireland, including Lihir. Rainfall in the catchment area for the mine was patchy with monthly aggregates almost half of the long-term average. Despite a range of water conservation and harvesting options being implemented in FY22, there were still periods in the quarter where water supply limitations restricted plant throughput, with opportunity costs amounting to ~5koz of gold production. Long-range weather forecasts indicate that La Niña will persist into 2023 and further water restrictions are anticipated in the December 2022 quarter. In response, Lihir is assessing further options to augment current water supply.

Mining volumes continued to increase during the period with Lihir delivering a record total material movement for the second consecutive quarter. Higher mining rates are expected to continue in FY23 in line with the mining improvement program5.

Lihir's AISC of $1,436/oz was 2% higher than the prior period, mainly driven by higher operating costs following scheduled plant maintenance as well as lower gold sales volumes during the quarter, largely offset by lower sustaining capital expenditure.

Newcrest continued to progress the Phase 14A Feasibility Study during the period with ground support works continuing in Bench 1 and mining now underway in Bench 2. The findings of the Phase 14A Feasibility Study remain on track to be released in the December 2022 quarter5.

The Front-End Recovery Project structures, equipment and services are completed with electrical and other services commissioned. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2022 with commissioning expected to be completed in the December 2022 quarter5. The project aims to lower gold loss through the flotation circuits by generating a high-grade flash flotation concentrate from the High Grade Ore 1 (HGO1) grinding circuit.

Lihir - Material Movements

Ore Sources Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 Ex-pit crushed tonnes(a) kt 2,797 2,104 5,345 Ex-pit to stockpile kt 1,306 1,966 5,969 Waste kt 7,059 6,522 26,994 Total Ex-pit kt 11,161 10,591 38,308 Stockpile reclaim(a) kt 537 1,222 6,594 Stockpile relocation kt 3,606 3,390 11,443 Total Other kt 4,143 4,612 18,038 Total Material Moved kt 15,305 15,203 56,346



(a) For the September 2022 quarter, ex-pit crushed gold head grade was 2.26g/t and sulphur grade was 4.57%. Stockpile reclaim gold head grade was 1.83g/t and sulphur grade was 5.12%.

Lihir - Processing

Equipment Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 Crushing kt 3,075 3,326 12,004 Milling kt 3,146 3,411 12,212 Flotation kt 2,522 2,490 9,410 Autoclave kt 1,757 2,067 6,998

Telfer, Australia

Highlights Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 FY23

Guidance TRIFR11 mhrs 7.04 6.45 5.39

Total production - gold oz 84,372 97,443 407,550 355 - 405koz Total production - copper t 2,962 3,008 13,904 ~20kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.64 0.64 0.73

Head grade - copper % 0.09 0.08 0.09

Sales - gold oz 85,494 123,638 407,094

Sales - copper t 2,905 4,473 14,277

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,895 1,429 1,388

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16 $/oz (197) 425 409



Telfer TRIFR of 7.04 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period driven primarily by hand injuries. The Safe Hands intervention program continues to assess and improve controls where hands may be put at risk.

Gold production of 84koz was 13% lower than the prior period driven by lower mill throughput due to planned maintenance shutdowns to both processing Train 1 and Train 2, as well as Crusher 1 during the quarter.

Telfer's AISC of $1,895/oz was 33% higher than the prior period, mainly due to lower gold and copper sales volumes, as well as a lower realised copper price. This was partly offset by the benefit of a weakening Australian dollar against the US dollar.

Brucejack, Canada

Highlights8 Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 FY23 Guidance TRIFR11 mhrs 7.41 1.5512 1.1112

Total production - gold oz 84,123 90,408 114,421 320 - 370koz Head grade - gold g/t 7.59 8.07 7.95

Sales - gold oz 74,983 91,744 120,056

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 973 1,083 1,125

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16 $/oz 725 771 672



On 22 October 2022, a colleague from Newcrest's mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in an isolated critical incident. Newcrest is focused on providing all support necessary to those impacted and assisting with the ongoing investigation. All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice.

Brucejack TRIFR of 7.41 recordable injuries per million hours was higher than the prior period with investigations conducted on all injuries and corrective actions now in place. Brucejack commenced the roll out of Newcrest's NewSafe program during the quarter and continues to focus on behavioural safety, task assignment and hazard identification management. Injury rates were adjusted in the June 2022 quarter following a review of total working hours.

Gold production of 84koz was 7% lower than the prior period driven by lower gold head grade. Brucejack's AISC of $973/oz was 10% lower than the prior period, mainly due to lower sustaining capital expenditure and lower operating costs assisted by the weakening Canadian dollar against the US dollar.

Newcrest continued to progress the three phase transformation program at Brucejack with a range of initiatives underway to maximise the long-term potential and value of the mine and associated district. Further opportunities continue to be evaluated with synergy benefits of approximately C$20-$30 million (~US$16-$24 million) per annum18 identified. As previously highlighted, the EDGE program identified additional opportunities of approximately C$15-$25 million (~US$12-$20 million) per annum18, with work ongoing to improve stope turnaround time, optimise mine operations and assess ore sorting technology. The debottlenecking concept study continues to investigate the potential to increase the process plant capacity to between 4,500 and 5,000 tonnes per day19 and is expected to be completed during the December 2022 quarter5.

The intensive drilling program at Brucejack continued to confirm the potential for resource growth at the Valley of the Kings deposit and surrounding area. Further high grade drilling results were returned from the 1080 HBx Zone and Golden Marmot during the quarter, which are located outside of the current Pretium published resource. Scientific and technical studies are in progress to assess and estimate Brucejack Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The latest drilling results for Brucejack are included in the September 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Red Chris, Canada

Highlights9 Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 FY23

Guidance TRIFR11 mhrs 5.03 6.5412 7.0512

Total production - gold oz 12,259 13,678 42,341 ~30koz Total production - copper t 6,090 6,987 21,363 ~20kt Head grade - gold g/t 0.39 0.39 0.35

Head grade - copper % 0.45 0.48 0.42

Sales - gold oz 12,323 11,459 40,921

Sales - copper t 6,242 6,633 21,313

All-In Sustaining Cost $/oz 1,766 1,258 1,349

All-In Sustaining Cost margin16 $/oz (68) 596 448



Red Chris TRIFR of 5.03 recordable injuries per million hours was lower than the prior period reflecting a focus on embedding critical safety controls to improve overall safety performance. Injury rates were adjusted in the June 2022 quarter following an internal view of injury classifications.

Gold production of 12koz was 10% lower than the prior period due to lower recovery resulting from circuit instability, as well as lower mill throughput with the primary crusher undergoing planned annual maintenance. Recovery is expected to improve in the December 2022 quarter with various improvement initiatives nearing completion, including the cleaner column expansion project which will enhance water quality in the mill5. Gold head grade was consistent with the prior period but is expected to decrease through FY23 with mining now complete in Phase 55.

Red Chris' AISC of $1,766/oz was 40% higher than the prior period driven by a lower realised copper price and lower copper sales volumes. This was partly offset by higher gold sales volumes and the benefit of a weakening Canadian dollar against the US dollar.

Drilling activities at East Ridge continue to confirm continuity and expand the footprint of higher grade mineralisation. East Ridge is outside of Newcrest's initial Mineral Resource estimate and strike extents of this prospect remain open to the east. As previously highlighted, an Exploration Target for East Ridge was defined in the June 2022 quarter. The latest drilling results for Red Chris are included in the September 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador

Newcrest acquired the gold prepay and stream facilities and an offtake agreement in respect of Lundin Gold Inc.'s (Lundin Gold) Fruta del Norte mine for $460 million in April 2020.

During the quarter, Newcrest received net pre-tax cash flows of $28 million from these financing facilities and has received a total of ~$254 million net pre-tax cash flows since acquisition of the facilities.

Included within Newcrest's gold production for the September 2022 quarter is 39koz relating to Newcrest's 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold. Newcrest also received its first dividend of C$19.6 million (US$15.0 million) during the quarter relating to its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold.

Project Development

Red Chris, Canada

Newcrest continued the development of the Block Cave during the September 2022 quarter with the exploration decline now progressed to 2,181 metres as at 12 October 2022. Installation of the first ventilation raise bore has commenced.

The Feasibility Study, including the design optionality for an electrified mine, is progressing as planned with key deliverables and critical path activities for the early works tracking in line with expectations. Inflation and global supply chain interruptions are being considered as part of the Feasibility Study and value engineering continues with the objective to offset inflationary cost pressures. The Feasibility Study remains on track for completion in the second half of FY235.

The latest drilling results at Red Chris are included in the September 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Havieron, Western Australia

The Havieron Project is located 45km east of Newcrest's Telfer operation and is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Greatland Gold plc. Newcrest holds a 70% interest in the Havieron Project.

The development of the exploration decline saw ground conditions improve during the September 2022 quarter, with 916 metres complete as at 12 October 2022. Drilling and blasting of the development face has commenced, however progress continued to be constrained by geotechnical and hydrogeological conditions.

Technical work to support the development of the Feasibility Study continued during the quarter. While the study remains in progress, it will be extended beyond the December 2022 quarter to allow further time to maximise value and de-risk the project. A further update will be provided as value enhancing options are assessed.

The growth drilling program has continued to identify and expand high grade extensions to the mineralisation in the Eastern Breccia, South East Crescent Zone and Northern Breccia with potential for further incremental resource growth. Exploration activities are also underway at Newcrest's other joint ventures in the region, including the Wilki Joint Venture and Juri Joint Venture. An update on the latest exploration activities in the Paterson Province is included in the September 2022 Quarterly Exploration Report which was also released today.

Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea

Discussions between Newcrest, its joint venture partner Harmony and the PNG Government regarding the potential terms of a Mining Development Contract (which is required for a Special Mining Lease) were suspended during the recent Papua New Guinea National elections. Following the election of a new government in August 2022, discussions with the PNG Government have recommenced and the parties continue working to progress the permitting process for the Wafi-Golpu Project.

Exploration

See the separately released "Quarterly Exploration Report" for the September 2022 quarter.

Sustainability

Newcrest continued to progress its sustainability commitments during the period. Scoping and planning of key trials and studies to support the Group Net Zero Emissions Roadmap are progressing, with wind resource monitoring to support a renewable power study underway at Telfer and approval received for a zero automotive battery electric light vehicle at Cadia. Brucejack also continues to rollout the Sandvik Z50 battery electric trucks, with all trucks expected to be delivered in the December 2022 quarter5.

The S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) scores were released in October 2022 with Newcrest increasing its DJSI score by 10% compared to 2021. Newcrest has progressed improvements across a range of key metrics including biodiversity and water risks, social impacts on communities and human rights, government policy influence and information security.

As previously highlighted, Newcrest launched a new A$10 million Newcrest Sustainability Fund in July 2022 to support programs that contribute to the resilience of communities across Newcrest's geographic areas of interest and support achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The inaugural programs approved under the Newcrest Sustainability Fund will focus on the key areas of health and education in New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea. Through Australian Doctors International, in partnership with the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority, the health program will aim to deliver the expansion of sustainable, quality health services across the New Ireland Province. The education program will be delivered by the Kokoda Track Foundation, in partnership with the New Ireland Department of Education, and will focus on establishing a pathway for the training of teachers and improved learning environments for students.

The FY22 Sustainability Report is expected to be released in the December 2022 quarter which will provide an update on key achievements for FY225. Newcrest is also expecting to submit its third Modern Slavery Statement in the December 2022 quarter, which will outline the key activities and continuous improvement undertaken in line with the Australian Modern Slavery Act 20185.

Corporate

Executive Announcement

Newcrest is pleased to announce that Ms Beth White has been appointed to the role of Chief Sustainability Officer and commenced her role in September 2022. Ms White has over 20 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry including senior roles at Oil Search and Woodside Energy.

Interactive Analyst CentreTM

Newcrest's financial and operational information can also be viewed via the Interactive Analyst CentreTM which is located under the Investor tab on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com). This interactive tool allows users to chart and export Newcrest's current and historical results for further analysis.

Sandeep Biswas

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Gold Production Summary

September 2022 Quarter Mine Production Tonnes

(000's)20 Tonnes Treated (000's) Head Grade (g/t Au) Gold Recovery (%) Gold Production (oz) Gold Sales (oz) All-In Sustaining Cost

($/oz)2 Cadia East Panel Cave 1 448











Cadia East Panel Cave 2 6,004











Cadia East Panel Cave 2-3 168











Cadia21 6,620 7,062 0.81 77.3 142,194 147,470 107 Telfer Open Pit 7,930 4,313 0.59 79.4 64,509



Telfer Underground 590 545 1.06 87.1 16,226



Telfer Dump Leach







3,637



Telfer 8,521 4,858 0.64 80.8 84,372 85,494 1,895 Lihir 11,161 3,146 2.15 76.1 165,243 188,311 1,436 Brucejack 571 353 7.59 97.1 84,123 74,983 973 Red Chris 5,406 1,726 0.39 56.5 12,259 12,323 1,766 Fruta del Norte22







38,923 43,085 845 Total 32,279 17,145 1.10 79.5 527,115 551,664 1,098



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share and Fruta del Norte which is shown at Newcrest's 32% attributable share through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Copper Production Summary

September 2022 Quarter Copper

Grade

(%) Copper

Recovery

(%) Concentrate

Produced

(tonnes) Metal

Production

(tonnes) Cadia 0.40 83.4 99,203 23,406 Telfer Open Pit 0.07 58.2 17,349 1,658 Telfer Underground 0.30 81.1 13,852 1,304 Telfer 0.09 66.4 31,201 2,962 Red Chris 0.45 79.1 28,598 6,090 Total 0.27 80.7 177,807 32,459



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

Silver Production Summary

September 2022 Quarter Tonnes

Treated

(000's) Silver

Production

(oz) Cadia 7,062 140,047 Telfer 4,858 40,392 Lihir 3,146 11,445 Brucejack 353 131,280 Red Chris 1,726 38,793 Total 17,145 361,957



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share.

All-In Sustaining Cost: September 2022 Quarter

3 months to

30 September 2022 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate / Other Group23 Gold Produced oz 142,194 84,372 165,243 84,123 12,259 - 488,191 Mining $/oz prod. 223 915 404 379 1,805 - 470 Milling $/oz prod. 476 620 795 86 1,146 - 559 Administration and other $/oz prod. 167 169 356 342 1,145 - 286 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (4) (42) (29) (22) (81) - (24) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs24 $/oz prod. 289 164 3 81 833 - 148 Royalties $/oz prod. 75 57 49 20 92 - 54 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,392) (277) (1) (35) (4,043) - (561) Ore inventory adjustments25 $/oz prod. 20 9 (52) - 67 - (8) Production stripping adjustments25 $/oz prod. - (80) (262) - (794) - (123) AOD adjustments25 $/oz prod. - (26) - - - - (4) Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (146) 1,509 1,263 851 170 - 797 Gold Sold oz 147,470 85,494 188,311 74,983 12,323 - 508,580 Adjusted operating costs26 $/oz sold (171) 1,619 1,163 866 (209) - 776 Corporate, general & administrative costs27,28 $/oz sold - - - - - 49 49 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 9 48 13 12 55 - 19 Production stripping (sustaining)29 $/oz sold - 79 174 - - - 78 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - 26 - - - - 4 Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 264 62 60 71 1,839 2 166 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 1 20 1 - - - 4 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 41 25 24 81 - 23 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold 107 1,895 1,436 973 1,766 51 1,119 Growth and development28 $/oz sold - - - - - 2 2 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)29 $/oz sold - - 56 - 790 - 40 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)30 $/oz sold 589 - 80 233 1,453 24 294 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 7 - 212 458 35 78 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 2 - - - 47 3 5 All-In Costs $/oz sold 698 1,902 1,572 1,418 4,514 115 1,538 Depreciation & amortisation31 $/oz sold 379 346 511 527 1,284 8 474



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

All-In Sustaining Cost: Year ended 30 June 2022

12 months to

30 June 2022 Units Cadia Telfer Lihir Brucejack Red Chris Corporate / Other Group23 Gold Produced oz 560,702 407,550 687,445 114,421 42,341 - 1,812,459 Mining $/oz prod. 230 761 342 445 2,023 - 448 Milling $/oz prod. 422 469 578 78 1,237 - 489 Administration and other $/oz prod. 153 126 335 350 1,353 - 256 Lease adjustments $/oz prod. (4) (38) (10) (15) (96) - (17) Third party smelting, refining and transporting costs24 $/oz prod. 226 173 3 83 820 - 134 Royalties $/oz prod. 104 68 46 26 104 - 69 By-product credits $/oz prod. (1,464) (349) (1) (30) (4,899) - (648) Ore inventory adjustments25 $/oz prod. (28) 6 41 - 120 - 11 Production stripping adjustments25 $/oz prod. - (77) (192) - (1,163) - (117) AOD adjustments25 $/oz prod. - (9) - - - - (2) Net Cash Costs $/oz prod. (361) 1,130 1,142 937 (501) - 623 Gold Sold oz 543,029 407,094 665,993 120,056 40,921 - 1,777,092 Adjusted operating costs26 $/oz sold (396) 1,117 1,165 978 (568) - 624 Corporate, general & administrative costs27,28 $/oz sold - - - - - 62 62 Reclamation and remediation costs $/oz sold 7 47 13 6 50 - 20 Production stripping (sustaining)29 $/oz sold - 77 199 - - - 92 Advanced operating development $/oz sold - 9 - - - - 2 Capital expenditure (sustaining) $/oz sold 260 80 234 126 1,768 8 243 Exploration (sustaining) $/oz sold 1 20 1 - - - 5 Leases (sustaining) $/oz sold 4 38 10 15 99 - 17 All-In Sustaining Costs $/oz sold (124) 1,388 1,622 1,125 1,349 70 1,065 Growth and development28 $/oz sold - - - - - 5 5 Production stripping

(non-sustaining)29 $/oz sold - - - - 1,204 - 28 Capital expenditure

(non-sustaining)30 $/oz sold 997 - 116 131 1,933 27 428 Exploration (non-sustaining) $/oz sold - 13 - 22 518 46 62 Leases (non-sustaining) $/oz sold 5 - - - 63 4 7 All-In Costs $/oz sold 878 1,401 1,738 1,278 5,067 152 1,595 Depreciation & amortisation31 $/oz sold 332 305 452 567 1,395 11 422



All figures are shown at 100%, except for Red Chris which is shown at Newcrest's 70% share. AISC and AIC may not calculate based on amounts presented in these tables due to rounding. Group AISC shown in this table is for Newcrest's operations only and does not include Newcrest's 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte.

This document includes forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws of applicable jurisdictions.

These forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements, or industry results, expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licences and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of resources or reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the Company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation. For further information as to the risks which may impact on the Company's results and performance, please see the risk factors discussed in the Operating and Financial Review included in the Appendix 4E and Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 and the Annual Information Form dated 6 December 2021 which are available to view at www.asx.com.au under the code "NCM" and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect Newcrest's good faith assumptions, judgements, estimates and other information available as at the date of this report and/or the date of Newcrest's planning or scenario analysis processes as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Newcrest's business and operations in the future. Newcrest does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of Newcrest. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate with the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by global events such as geopolitical tensions, the inflationary environment and rising interest rates and the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. Forward looking statements in this document speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable laws or regulations, Newcrest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Newcrest's results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). This document includes certain non-IFRS financial information within the meaning of ASIC Regulatory Guide 230: 'Disclosing non-IFRS financial information' published by ASIC and 'non-GAAP information' within the meaning of National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures published by the Canadian Securities Administrator.

Such information includes All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) and All-In Cost (AIC) as per updated World Gold Council Guidance Note on Non-GAAP Metrics released in November 2018.

Such information includes All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) and All-In Cost (AIC) as per updated World Gold Council Guidance Note on Non-GAAP Metrics released in November 2018. AISC will vary from period to period as a result of various factors including production performance, timing of sales and the level of sustaining capital and the relative contribution of each asset. AISC Margin reflects the average realised gold price less AISC per ounce sold.

These measures are used internally by Management to assess the performance of the business and make decisions on the allocation of resources and are included in this document to provide greater understanding of the underlying financial performance of Newcrest's operations. The non-IFRS information has not been subject to audit or review by Newcrest's external auditor and should be used in addition to IFRS information. Such non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardised meaning prescribed by IFRS and may be calculated differently by other companies. Although Newcrest believes these non-IFRS/non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in measuring the financial performance and condition of its business, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any non-IFRS financial information/non-GAAP financial measures included in this document. When reviewing business performance, this non-IFRS information should be used in addition to, and not as a replacement of, measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, available on Newcrest's website and the ASX and SEDAR platforms.

Ore Reserves, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Reporting Requirements

As an Australian Company with securities listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Newcrest is subject to Australian disclosure requirements and standards, including the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASX. Investors should note that it is a requirement of the ASX Listing Rules that the reporting of Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources in Australia is in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code) and that Newcrest's Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and reporting comply with the JORC Code.

Newcrest is also subject to certain Canadian disclosure requirements and standards, as a result of its secondary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), including the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). Investors should note that it is a requirement of Canadian securities law that the reporting of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources in Canada and the disclosure of scientific and technical information concerning a mineral project on a property material to Newcrest comply with NI 43-101.

Newcrest's material properties are currently Cadia, Lihir, Red Chris and Wafi-Golpu. Copies of the NI 43-101 Reports for Cadia, Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, which were released on 14 October 2020, and Red Chris, which was released on 30 November 2021, are available at www.newcrest.com and on Newcrest's SEDAR profile.

Technical and Scientific Information

The technical and scientific information contained in this document relating to Red Chris was reviewed and approved by Craig Jones, Newcrest's Chief Operating Officer (Americas), FAusIMM and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

The technical and scientific information contained in this document relating to Cadia and Lihir was reviewed and approved by Philip Stephenson, Newcrest's Chief Operating Officer (Australasia), FAusIMM and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

Reliance on Third-Party Information

This document contains information that has been obtained from third parties and has not been independently verified, including estimates and actual outcomes that relate to production and AISC for Fruta del Norte. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This document should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by Newcrest.

Long Term Outlook

Newcrest released an indicative longer-term outlook in October 2021 based on the findings of the Cadia PC1-2 Pre-Feasibility Study dated 19 August 2021, and the Red Chris Block Cave, Havieron Stage 1 and Lihir Phase 14A Pre-Feasibility Studies dated 12 October 2021. The PFS findings are indicative only, subject to an accuracy range of ±25% and should not be construed as guidance. Newcrest is currently progressing the studies through the Feasibility Stage, which will take into account revised inflationary expectations and updated project economics. As a result, it is expected that the indicative longer-term outlook will be updated on completion of the studies during FY23.

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

Appendix

Reconciliation of Newcrest's gold production and All-In Sustaining Cost including its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte through its 32% equity interest in Lundin Gold Inc.

Gold production Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 Newcrest operations oz 488,191 601,227 1,812,459 Fruta del Norte oz 38,923 35,805 143,723 Total gold production oz 527,115 637,032 1,956,182

All-In Sustaining Cost Metric Sep

2022 Qtr22 Jun

2022 Qtr13 FY2213 All-In Sustaining Cost ($m) Newcrest operations $m 569 560 1,892 Fruta del Norte $m 37 27 107 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($m) $m 606 587 1,999 Gold ounces sold Newcrest operations oz 508,580 624,838 1,777,092 Fruta del Norte oz 43,085 30,813 139,409 Total gold ounces sold oz 551,664 655,651 1,916,502 All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz) Newcrest operations $/oz 1,119 896 1,065 Fruta del Norte $/oz 845 864 766 Total All-In Sustaining Cost ($/oz) $/oz 1,098 895 1,043

Reconciliation of Newcrest's All-In Sustaining Cost Margin excluding its 32% attributable share of Fruta del Norte

All-In Sustaining Cost Margin Metric Sep

2022 Qtr Jun

2022 Qtr FY22 Realised gold price15 $/oz 1,698 1,854 1,797 AISC - Newcrest operations $/oz 1,119 896 1,065 All-In Sustaining Cost Margin $/oz 579 958 732

