Sayona Mining Limited: Further Advances on NAL Restart

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has further advanced the restart of production at its North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, with construction, procurement, recruitment and other activities progressing amid growing demand for lithium.NAL's restart is on track for Q1 2023, with permitting applications and procurement both 96% complete as at the end of September. Construction activities also continue, with the installation of the HP300 and HP400 Cone Crushers almost complete and the Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separator (WHIMS) fully assembled, among other items. Commitments to end September totalled C$43.6 million, versus planned commitments of C$45.9 million.NAL's management team has also been further strengthened with the recent appointment of Yves Desrosiers as Interim General Manager, NAL. Guy Belleau has been appointed President, Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Sylvain Collard as Chief Operating Officer for Sayona Quebec, reporting to Sayona Quebec CEO, Guy Laliberte.Importantly, there have been no lost-time incidents to date, reflecting the Company's commitment to a Zero Tolerance policy regarding safety. Operational readiness, pre-operational and verification plans including training and process operational support have been fully mobilised to ensure an efficient and effective plant start-up.Mining contractor, Quebec company L. Fournier & Fils commenced operations in October, with work to be carried out continuously (refer ASX release 27 September 2022). Sayona also recently contracted Quebec rail operator Solurail Logistique Inc to deliver NAL's spodumene (lithium) concentrate to port (refer ASX release 18 October 2022).NAL recently hosted an investor visit by leading investors, hosted by Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch and Piedmont Lithium's President & CEO, Keith Phillips, highlighting the two companies' commitment to a successful operation at NAL.Sayona Quebec has also continued its community engagement campaign, recently hosting information events at Amos, Barraute, Laforce, Mistissini, Moffet, Preissac, Saint-Mathieu-d'Harricana and Saint-Marc-de-Figuery, among other activities as the Company works to secure a social licence to operate.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "It is pleasing to see the continued progress at NAL as we advance towards the restart of production in the first quarter of 2023."Lithium demand from North America and globally continues to increase and Quebec is well placed to deliver, with NAL set to become the first North American local producer next year and with further value-adding planned as we move into downstream processing."*To view photgraphs, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/88EGPLM9





