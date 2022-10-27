Ellis Martin Report: Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd: Intersects High Grade Copper Equivalent at its RPD Copper-Gold Project

Malibu, CA, United States - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Blaine Monaghan, the President and CEO of Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PEXZF) (CVE:PEX) as the company is pleased to announce that it has intersected 497.2 M of .66% copper equivalent or 0.96 G/T gold equivalent, including 107.2 M of 1.41% copper equivalent or 2.04 G/T gold from it's RPD Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia. Mr. Monaghan brings our listening audience up to date on its projects in BC, Canada.
To listen to the Interview, please visit: https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2L9XU77G
About Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd.:
Our goal is to become British Columbia's leading copper-gold exploration company. Pacific Ridge's flagship project is the Kliyul copper-gold project, located in the Quesnel Trough, approximately 50 km southeast of Centerra Gold Inc's Kemess mine. In addition to Kliyul, the Company's project portfolio includes the RDP copper-gold project (optioned to Antofagasta Minerals S.A.), the Onjo copper-gold project, and the Redton copper-gold project, all located in British Columbia. Pacific Ridge will continue to search for projects that offer discovery opportunity in our regions of expertise.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!