Bathurst Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

October 27 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Bathurst Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) announces that the Company will be completing a share consolidation on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every Two and one half (2.5) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation").

Effective at the commencement of trading on Monday October 31, 2022 the Company is expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-consolidated basis under the stock symbol "BMV". The new CUSIP and ISIN are 071205207 and CA0712052079, respectively.

Currently there are 50,769,500 common shares issued and outstanding and after the Consolidation there will be approximately 20,307,860 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company will not be issuing fractional post-Consolidation common shares to shareholders in connection with the Consolidation. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional common share, the number of post-Consolidation common shares issued to such holder of common shares shall be rounded up to the next greater whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of common shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5. In calculating such fractional interests, all common shares held by a beneficial holder shall be aggregated.

A letter of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders with physical certificates will be required to send their respective certificates representing pre-consolidated common shares along with a completed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation ("Endeavor"), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal can be obtained through Endeavor. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-consolidated common share certificate(s) to Endeavor, will receive a post-consolidation share certificate.

Shareholders who hold their common shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have common shares registered in their name, will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of common shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible loans and stock options will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the respective terms thereof.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Harold Forzley"

President / CEO

Bathurst Metals Corp.

For more information contact Harold Forzley, President info@bathurstmetals.com

