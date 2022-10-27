Trundle Project Presentation

MELBOURNE, Oct. 27, 2022 - Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Ltd.'s presentation on its flagship and brownfield Trundle copper-gold porphyry project.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Ltd. (ARBN 645 457 763)

Trundle Project background

The Trundle Project is located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc, less than 30km from the mill at the Northparkes mines in a brownfield setting within the westerly rift separated part of the Northparkes Igneous Complex ("NIC"). The NIC hosts a mineral endowment of approximately 24Moz AuEq (at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au) and is Australia's second largest porphyry mine comprising of 22 intrusive porphyry discoveries, 9 of which with positive economics.

The Trundle Project includes one single license covering 167km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora is the operator, holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project and is the sole funder until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.

For further information on the Trundle and Northparkes Projects please refer to Kincora's website: https://kincoracopper.com/the-trundle-project/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drilling, Assaying, Logging and QA/QC Procedures

Sampling and QA/QC procedures are carried out by Kincora Copper Ltd., and its contractors, using the Company's protocols as per industry best practise.

All samples have been assayed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, delivered to Orange, NSW, Australia. In addition to internal checks by ALS, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks for 5% of all assayed samples.

Diamond drilling was undertaken by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from Parkes, under the supervision of our field geologists. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over all of the logged core.

Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization or metre intervals, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports. Sample intervals are cut by the Company and delivered by the Company direct to ALS.

All reported assay results are performed by ALS and widths reported are drill core lengths. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths.

True widths are not known at this stage.

Significant mineralised intervals for drilling at the Trundle project are reported based upon two different cut off grade criteria:

Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively; and,

Porphyry intrusion system gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Significant mineralised intervals are reported with dilution on the basis of:

Internal dilution is below the aforementioned respective cut off's; and,

Dilutions related with core loss as flagged by a "*".

The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Trundle project:

Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported, unless above detection limit where the interval is re-assayed using fire assay method with atomic-absorption finish (Au-AA26 method of ALS). The technique allows accurately determine the gold grade above 0.01 g/t and suitable for high - grade samples where grade exceeds 10 g/t.

Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for TRDD001 and former reported for holes TRDD002-TRDD022.

Copper oxides and selected intervals with native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported.

Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are re-assayed.

The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Fairholme project:

Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported.

Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for KFHD005.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company.

Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle project has included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

JORC TABLE 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling

techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.

cut channels, random chips, or

specific specialised industry standard

measurement tools appropriate to the

minerals under investigation, such as

down hole gamma sondes, or

handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

These examples should not be taken as

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. Include reference to measures taken

to ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate calibration of any

measurement tools or systems used.

to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to

the Public Report.

mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard'

work has been done this would be

relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain

1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge

for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as

where there is coarse gold that has

inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types

(eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information Kincora Copper Ltd. is the operator of the

Trundle Project, with drilling using diamond coring

and Air coring methods by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd,

from which sub-samples were taken over 2 m

intervals and pulverised to produce suitable aliquots

for fire assay and ICP-MS.

Trundle Project, with drilling using diamond coring and Air coring methods by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from which sub-samples were taken over 2 m intervals and pulverised to produce suitable aliquots for fire assay and ICP-MS. Diamond drilling was used to obtain orientated

samples from the ground, which was then

structurally, geotechnically and geologically logged.

samples from the ground, which was then structurally, geotechnically and geologically logged. Sample interval selection was based on

geological controls and mineralization.

geological controls and mineralization. Sampling was completed to industry standards

with 1?4 core for PQ and HQ diameter diamond core

and 1?2 core for NQ diameter diamond core sent to

the lab for each sample interval.

with 1?4 core for PQ and HQ diameter diamond core and 1?2 core for NQ diameter diamond core sent to the lab for each sample interval. Samples were assayed via the following methods:

Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay) unless above

detection limit where the interval is re-assayed

using fire assay method with atomic-absorption

finish (Au-AA26 method of ALS). The technique

allows to accurately determine the gold grade

above 0.01 g/t and suitable for high - grade

samples where grade exceeds 10 g/t.

detection limit where the interval is re-assayed using fire assay method with atomic-absorption finish (Au-AA26 method of ALS). The technique allows to accurately determine the gold grade above 0.01 g/t and suitable for high - grade samples where grade exceeds 10 g/t.

Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion

with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and

ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES &

ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements)

with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements)

Copper oxides and selected intervals with

native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion

with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but

not reported

native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported

Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper

are re-assayed

are re-assayed Historic sampling on other projects included soils,

rock chips and drilling (aircore, RAB, RC and

diamond core). Drilling

techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse

circulation, open-hole hammer,

rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,

sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core

diameter, triple or standard tube,

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling

bit or other type, whether core is

oriented and if so, by what method,

etc.). Drilling by Kincora at Trundle has used diamond

core drilling with PQ, HQ and NQ diameter core

depending on drilling depth and some shallow depth

Air core drilling.

core drilling with PQ, HQ and NQ diameter core depending on drilling depth and some shallow depth Air core drilling. All Kincora core was oriented using a Reflex ACE

electronic tool.

electronic tool. Historic drilling on Kincora projects used a variety

of methods including aircore, rotary air blast, reverse

circulation, and diamond core. Methods are clearly

stated in the body of the previous reports with any

historic exploration results. Drill sample

recovery Method of recording and assessing

core and chip sample recoveries and

results assessed.

core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. Measures taken to maximise sample

recovery and ensure representative

nature of the samples.

recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Drill Core recovery was logged.

Diamond drill core recoveries are contained in the

body of the announcement.

body of the announcement. Core recoveries were recorded by measuring the

total length of recovered core expressed as a proportion

of the drilled run length.

total length of recovered core expressed as a proportion of the drilled run length. Core recoveries for most of Kincora's drilling were

in average over 97.1%, with two holes averaging 85.0%

in average over 97.1%, with two holes averaging 85.0% Poor recovery zones are generally associated with

later fault zones and the upper oxidised parts of drill holes.

later fault zones and the upper oxidised parts of drill holes. There is no relationship between core recoveries

and grades. Logging Whether core and chip samples have

been geologically and geotechnically

logged to a level of detail to support

appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,

mining studies and metallurgical studies.

been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. Whether logging is qualitative or

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

channel, etc.) photography.

quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged. All Kincora holes are geologically logged for their

entire length including lithology, alteration,

mineralisation (sulphides and oxides), veining

and structure.

entire length including lithology, alteration, mineralisation (sulphides and oxides), veining and structure. Logging is mostly qualitative in nature, with some

visual estimation of mineral proportions that is

semi-quantitative. Measurements are taken on

structures where core is orientated.

visual estimation of mineral proportions that is semi-quantitative. Measurements are taken on structures where core is orientated. All core and Air core chips are photographed.

Historic drilling was logged with logging mostly

recorded on paper in reports lodged with the NSW

Department of Mines. Sub-sampling

techniques and

sample

preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and

whether quarter, half or all core taken.

whether quarter, half or all core taken. If non-core, whether riffled, tube

sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether

sampled wet or dry.

sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature,

quality and appropriateness of the

sample preparation technique.

quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. Quality control procedures adopted

for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the

sampling is representative of the in situ

material collected, including for instance

results for field duplicate/second-half

sampling.

sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. Whether sample sizes are appropriate

to the grain size of the material being

sampled. Once all geological information was extracted from

the drill core, the sample intervals were cut with an

Almonte automatic core saw, bagged and delivered to

the laboratory.

the drill core, the sample intervals were cut with an Almonte automatic core saw, bagged and delivered to the laboratory. This is an appropriate sampling technique for this

style of mineralization and is the industry standard for

sampling of diamond drill core.

style of mineralization and is the industry standard for sampling of diamond drill core. PQ and HQ sub-samples were quarter core and

NQ half core.

NQ half core. Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the

disseminated, generally fine-grained nature of

mineralisation being sampled.

disseminated, generally fine-grained nature of mineralisation being sampled. Duplicate sampling on some native copper bearing

intervals in TRDD001 was undertaken to determine if

quarter core samples were representative, with results

indicating that sampling precision was acceptable.

intervals in TRDD001 was undertaken to determine if quarter core samples were representative, with results indicating that sampling precision was acceptable. For air core holes, sampling used PVC spears into

the rock chip bags that were collected from the drill rig

cyclone at 1m intervals.

the rock chip bags that were collected from the drill rig cyclone at 1m intervals. Following high grade gold assay results received for

a 2 meter interval in TRDD032 (from 850m), re-assays

for three 2 meter samples where undertaken from reject

samples (the coarse part of samples) seeking to confirm

the original high grade interval (12.55g/t gold) and also

to test if quarter core samples were representative.

a 2 meter interval in TRDD032 (from 850m), re-assays for three 2 meter samples where undertaken from reject samples (the coarse part of samples) seeking to confirm the original high grade interval (12.55g/t gold) and also to test if quarter core samples were representative. Duplicated values for the two adjacent 2 meter

samples were in-line with both gold and base metals.

For the original high grade 2 meter sample (from 850m)

both re-assay results were materially higher

(via Au-AA26), and base metals higher than the original

results. Kincora has reported the average of the assay

results for both gold and base metals.

samples were in-line with both gold and base metals. For the original high grade 2 meter sample (from 850m) both re-assay results were materially higher (via Au-AA26), and base metals higher than the original results. Kincora has reported the average of the assay results for both gold and base metals. No other duplicate samples were taken. Quality of

assay data

and

laboratory

tests The nature, quality and

appropriateness of the assaying and

laboratory procedures used and

whether the technique is considered

partial or total.

appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

parameters used in determining the

analysis including instrument make and

model, reading times, calibrations factors

applied and their derivation, etc.

handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures

adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks)

and whether acceptable levels of accuracy

(ie lack of bias) and precision have been

established. Gold was determined by fire assay and a suite of

other elements including Cu and Mo by 4-acid digest

with ICP-AES finish at ALS laboratories in Orange

and Brisbane. Over-grade Cu (>1%) was diluted and

re-assayed by AAS.

other elements including Cu and Mo by 4-acid digest with ICP-AES finish at ALS laboratories in Orange and Brisbane. Over-grade Cu (>1%) was diluted and re-assayed by AAS. Techniques are considered total for all elements.

Native copper mineralisation in TRDD001 was

re-assayed to check for any effects of incomplete

digestion and no issues were found.

Native copper mineralisation in TRDD001 was re-assayed to check for any effects of incomplete digestion and no issues were found. For holes up to TRDD007 every 20th sample was

either a commercially supplied pulp standard or pulp

blank. After TRDD007 coarse blanks were utilised.

either a commercially supplied pulp standard or pulp blank. After TRDD007 coarse blanks were utilised. Results for blanks and standards are checked upon

receipt of assay certificates. All standards have

reported within certified limits of accuracy

and precision.

receipt of assay certificates. All standards have reported within certified limits of accuracy and precision. Historic assays on other projects were mostly

gold by fire assay and other elements by ICP. Verification

of sampling

and assaying The verification of significant

intersections by either independent or

alternative company personnel.

intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data

entry procedures, data verification, data

storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. Significant intercepts were calculated by Kincora's

geological staff.

geological staff. No twinned holes have been completed.

The intercepts have not been verified by

independent personal.

independent personal. Logging data is captured digitally on electronic

logging tablets and sampling data is captured on

paper logs and transcribed to an electronic format

into a relational database maintained at Kincora's

Mongolian office. Transcribed data is verified by

the logging geologist.

logging tablets and sampling data is captured on paper logs and transcribed to an electronic format into a relational database maintained at Kincora's Mongolian office. Transcribed data is verified by the logging geologist. Assay data is received from the laboratory in

electronic format and uploaded to the master

database.

electronic format and uploaded to the master database. No adjustments to assay data have been made.

Outstanding assays are outlined in the body

of the announcement. Location of

data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used

to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

surveys), trenches, mine workings and

other locations used in Mineral Resource

estimation.

to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Collar positions are set up using a hand-held GPS

and later picked up with a DGPS to less than 10cm

horizontal and vertical accuracy.

and later picked up with a DGPS to less than 10cm horizontal and vertical accuracy. Drillholes are surveyed downhole every 30m using

an electronic multi-shot magnetic instrument.

an electronic multi-shot magnetic instrument. Due to the presence of magnetite in some alteration

zones, azimuth readings are occasionally unreliable

and magnetic intensity data from the survey tool is

used to identify these readings and flag them as

such in the database.

zones, azimuth readings are occasionally unreliable and magnetic intensity data from the survey tool is used to identify these readings and flag them as such in the database. Grid system used is the Map Grid of Australia

Zone 55, GDA 94 datum.

Zone 55, GDA 94 datum. Topography in the area of Trundle is near-flat and

drill collar elevations provide adequate control Data spacing

and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

sufficient to establish the degree of geological

and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)

and classifications applied.

sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied. Kincora drilling at Trundle is at an early stage, with

drill holes stepping out from previous mineralisation

intercepts at various distances.

drill holes stepping out from previous mineralisation intercepts at various distances. Data spacing at this stage is insufficient to establish

the continuity required for a Mineral Resource estimate.

the continuity required for a Mineral Resource estimate. No sample compositing was applied to Kincora drilling.

Historic drilling on Trundle and other projects was

completed at various drill hole spacings and no other

projects have spacing sufficient to establish a

mineral resource. Orientation

of data in

relation to

geological

structure Whether the orientation of sampling

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

structures and the extent to which this is

known, considering the deposit type.

achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type. If the relationship between the drilling

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralised structures is considered to

have introduced a sampling bias, this

should be assessed and reported if material. The orientation of Kincora drilling at Trundle has

changed as new information on the orientation of

mineralisation and structures has become available.

changed as new information on the orientation of mineralisation and structures has become available. The angled drill holes were directed as best

possible across the known lithological and

interpreted mineralised structures.

possible across the known lithological and interpreted mineralised structures. There does not appear to be a sampling bias

introduced by hole orientation in that drilling not

parallel to mineralised structures. Sample

security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Kincora staff or their contractors oversaw all stages

of drill core sampling. Bagged samples were placed

inside polyweave sacks that were zip-tied, stored in a

locked container and then transported to the laboratory

by Kincora field personnel. Audits

or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data . Mining Associates has completed an review of

sampling techniques and procedures dated January

31st, 2021, as outlined in the Independent Technical

Report included in the ASX listing prospectus,

which is available at:

https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral

tenement

and land

tenure status Type, reference name/number, location

and ownership including agreements or

material issues with third parties such as

joint ventures, partnerships, overriding

royalties, native title interests, historical

sites, wilderness or national park and

environmental settings.

and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. The security of the tenure held at the

time of reporting along with any known

impediments to obtaining a licence to

operate in the area. Kincora holds four exploration licences in NSW

and rights to a further six exploration licences

through an agreement with RareX Limited

(RareX, formerly known as Clancy Exploration).

and rights to a further six exploration licences through an agreement with RareX Limited (RareX, formerly known as Clancy Exploration). EL8222 (Trundle), EL6552 (Fairholme), EL6915

(Fairholme Manna), EL8502 (Jemalong), EL6661

(Cundumbul) and EL7748 (Condobolin) are in a

JV with RareX where Kincora has a 65% interest

in the respective 6 licenses and is the operator

/sole funder of all further exploration until a

positive scoping study or preliminary economic

assessment ("PEA") on a project by project basis.

Upon completion of PEA, a joint venture will be

formed with standard funding/dilution and right of

first refusal on transfers.

(Fairholme Manna), EL8502 (Jemalong), EL6661 (Cundumbul) and EL7748 (Condobolin) are in a JV with RareX where Kincora has a 65% interest in the respective 6 licenses and is the operator /sole funder of all further exploration until a positive scoping study or preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on a project by project basis. Upon completion of PEA, a joint venture will be formed with standard funding/dilution and right of first refusal on transfers. EL8960 (Nevertire), EL8929 (Nyngan), EL9320

(Mulla) and EL9340 (Condobolin East) are

wholly owned by Kincora.

(Mulla) and EL9340 (Condobolin East) are wholly owned by Kincora. Kincora has formed an exploration alliance for

EL6661 (Cundumbul) with Earth AI Pty Ltd

("Earth AI"). The success based alliance seeks

to leverage Earth AI's vertically integrated,

proprietary artificial intelligence and machine

learning capacity to generate and drill test

targets at their cost. See the October 6 th ,

2022 press release for further details.

EL6661 (Cundumbul) with Earth AI Pty Ltd ("Earth AI"). The success based alliance seeks to leverage Earth AI's vertically integrated, proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capacity to generate and drill test targets at their cost. See the October 6 , 2022 press release for further details. All licences are in good standing and there

are no known impediments to obtaining

a licence to operate. Exploration

done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of

exploration by other parties. All Kincora projects have had previous exploration

work undertaken.

work undertaken. The review and verification process for the

information disclosed herein and of other parties

for the Trundle project has included the receipt of

all material exploration data, results and sampling

procedures of previous operators and review of

such information by Kincora's geological staff

using standard verification procedures. Further

details of exploration efforts and data of other

parties are providing in the March 1st, 2021,

Independent Technical Report included in the

ASX listing prospectus, which is available at:

https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus Geology Deposit type, geological setting and

style of mineralisation. All projects ex EL7748 (Condobolin) and EL9340

(Condobolin East) are within the Macquarie Arc,

part of the Lachlan Orogen.

(Condobolin East) are within the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Orogen. Rocks comprise successions of volcano-sedimentary

rocks of Ordovician age intruded by suites of

subduction arc-related intermediate to felsic

intrusions of late Ordovician to early Silurian age.

rocks of Ordovician age intruded by suites of subduction arc-related intermediate to felsic intrusions of late Ordovician to early Silurian age. Kincora is exploring for porphyry-style copper and

gold mineralisation, copper-gold skarn plus related

high sulphidation and epithermal gold systems. Drill hole

Information A summary of all information material

to the understanding of the exploration

results including a tabulation of the

following information for all Material

drill holes:

to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill

hole collar

hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in metres)

of the drill hole collar

elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole

down hole length and interception depth

hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is

justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this

exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly

explain why this is the case. Detailed information on Kincora's drilling at

Trundle is given in the body of the report. Data

aggregation

methods In reporting Exploration Results,

weighting averaging techniques,

maximum and/or minimum grade

truncations (e.g. cutting of high

grades) and cut-off grades are

usually Material and should

be stated.

weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated. Where aggregate intercepts

incorporate short lengths of high

grade results and longer lengths

of low grade results, the

procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated

and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be

shown in detail.

incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any

reporting of metal equivalent

values should be clearly stated. For Kincora drilling at Trundle the following

methods were used:

methods were used: Interpreted near-surface skarn gold-copper

intercepts were aggregated using a cut-off

grade of 0.20 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu respectively.

intercepts were aggregated using a cut-off grade of 0.20 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu respectively. Porphyry gold-copper intercepts were

aggregated using a cut-off grade of

0.10 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu respectively.

aggregated using a cut-off grade of 0.10 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu respectively. Internal dilution below cut off included was

generally less than 25% of the total reported

intersection length and is noted in the

summary tables of significant mineralised

intervals of the respective holes.

generally less than 25% of the total reported intersection length and is noted in the summary tables of significant mineralised intervals of the respective holes. Core loss was included as dilution at

zero values.

zero values. Average gold and copper grades calculated

as averages weighted to sample lengths.

as averages weighted to sample lengths. Historic drilling results in other project

areas are reported at different cut-off grades

depending on the nature of mineralisation. Relationship

between

mineralisation

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly

important in the reporting of

Exploration Results.

important in the reporting of Exploration Results. If the geometry of the mineralisation

with respect to the drill hole angle is

known, its nature should be reported.

with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down

hole lengths are reported, there

should be a clear statement to this

effect (eg 'down hole length, true

width not known'). Due to the uncertainty of mineralisation

orientation, the true width of

mineralisation is not known at Trundle.

orientation, the true width of mineralisation is not known at Trundle. Intercepts from historic drilling reported

at other projects are also of unknown

true width. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with

scales) and tabulations of intercepts

should be included for any significant

discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a

plan view of drill hole collar locations

and appropriate sectional views. Relevant diagrams and figures are included in the

body of the report, including the current working

models and interpretations. Balanced

reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all

Exploration Results is not practicable,

representative reporting of both low and

high grades and/or widths should be

practiced to avoid misleading reporting

of Exploration Results. Intercepts reported for Kincora's drilling at

Trundle are zones of higher grade within

non-mineralised or weakly anomalous material. Other

substantive

exploration

data Other exploration data, if meaningful

and material, should be reported

including (but not limited to): geological

observations; geophysical survey results;

geochemical survey results; bulk samples

- size and method of treatment;

metallurgical test results; bulk density,

groundwater, geotechnical and rock

characteristics; potential deleterious

or contaminating substances. No other exploration data is considered material

to the reporting of results at Trundle. Other data

of interest to further exploration targeting is

included in the body of the report.

to the reporting of results at Trundle. Other data of interest to further exploration targeting is included in the body of the report. Historic exploration data coverage and results

are included in the body of the report for Kincora's

other projects. Further

work The nature and scale of planned further

work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or

depth extensions or large-scale step-out

drilling).

work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas

of possible extensions, including the

main geological interpretations and

future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially sensitive. Drilling has concluded at the Mordialloc,

Mordialloc NE and Trundle Park prospects

at the time of publication of this report and

plans for further step-out drilling are in place

at the Trundle Park (Southern Extension

Zone and North-East Gold Zone targets),

Dunns (North and South) and

Botfield prospects.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.