Trundle Project Presentation

11:30 Uhr  |  CNW

MELBOURNE, Oct. 27, 2022 - Please find attached for release to the market, Kincora Copper Ltd.'s presentation on its flagship and brownfield Trundle copper-gold porphyry project.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Ltd. (ARBN 645 457 763)

Trundle Project background

The Trundle Project is located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc, less than 30km from the mill at the Northparkes mines in a brownfield setting within the westerly rift separated part of the Northparkes Igneous Complex ("NIC"). The NIC hosts a mineral endowment of approximately 24Moz AuEq (at 0.6% Cu and 0.2g/t Au) and is Australia's second largest porphyry mine comprising of 22 intrusive porphyry discoveries, 9 of which with positive economics.

The Trundle Project includes one single license covering 167km2 and was secured by Kincora in the March 2020 agreement with RareX Limited ("REE" on the ASX). Kincora is the operator, holds a 65% interest in the Trundle Project and is the sole funder until a positive scoping study is delivered at which time a fund or dilute joint venture will be formed.

For further information on the Trundle and Northparkes Projects please refer to Kincora's website: https://kincoracopper.com/the-trundle-project/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Kincora contained herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Although Kincora believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Kincora cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, most of which are beyond its control, and that future events and results may vary substantially from what Kincora currently foresees. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration results, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and is subject to change after that date. Kincora does not assume the obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the Australian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drilling, Assaying, Logging and QA/QC Procedures

Sampling and QA/QC procedures are carried out by Kincora Copper Ltd., and its contractors, using the Company's protocols as per industry best practise.

All samples have been assayed at ALS Minerals Laboratories, delivered to Orange, NSW, Australia. In addition to internal checks by ALS, the Company incorporates a QA/QC sample protocol utilizing prepared standards and blanks for 5% of all assayed samples.

Diamond drilling was undertaken by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd, from Parkes, under the supervision of our field geologists. All drill core was logged to best industry standard by well-trained geologists and Kincora's drill core sampling protocol consisted a collection of samples over all of the logged core.

Sample interval selection was based on geological controls or mineralization or metre intervals, and/or guidance from the Technical Committee provided subsequent to daily drill and logging reports. Sample intervals are cut by the Company and delivered by the Company direct to ALS.

All reported assay results are performed by ALS and widths reported are drill core lengths. There is insufficient drilling data to date to demonstrate continuity of mineralised domains and determine the relationship between mineralization widths and intercept lengths.

True widths are not known at this stage.

Significant mineralised intervals for drilling at the Trundle project are reported based upon two different cut off grade criteria:

  • Interpreted near surface skarn gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.20g/t and 0.10% respectively; and,
  • Porphyry intrusion system gold and copper intercepts are calculated using a lower cut of 0.10g/t and 0.05% respectively.

Significant mineralised intervals are reported with dilution on the basis of:

  • Internal dilution is below the aforementioned respective cut off's; and,
  • Dilutions related with core loss as flagged by a "*".

The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Trundle project:

  • Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported, unless above detection limit where the interval is re-assayed using fire assay method with atomic-absorption finish (Au-AA26 method of ALS). The technique allows accurately determine the gold grade above 0.01 g/t and suitable for high - grade samples where grade exceeds 10 g/t.
  • Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for TRDD001 and former reported for holes TRDD002-TRDD022.
  • Copper oxides and selected intervals with native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but not reported.
  • Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper are re-assayed.

The following assay techniques have been adopted for drilling at the Fairholme project:

  • Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay), reported.
  • Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES & ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements), the latter report for KFHD005.
Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and was reviewed, verified and compiled by Kincora's geological staff under the supervision of Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), Exploration Manager Australia, who is the Qualified Persons for the purpose of NI 43-101.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been reviewed and approved by Paul Cromie, a Qualified Person under the definition established by JORC and have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Paul Cromie (BSc Hons. M.Sc. Economic Geology, PhD, member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Society of Economic Geologists), is Exploration Manager Australia for the Company.

Paul Cromie consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The review and verification process for the information disclosed herein for the Trundle project has included the receipt of all material exploration data, results and sampling procedures of previous operators and review of such information by Kincora's geological staff using standard verification procedures.

JORC TABLE 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections).

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling
techniques
  • Nature and quality of sampling (e.g.
    cut channels, random chips, or
    specific specialised industry standard
    measurement tools appropriate to the
    minerals under investigation, such as
    down hole gamma sondes, or
    handheld XRF instruments, etc.).
    These examples should not be taken as
    limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
  • Include reference to measures taken
    to ensure sample representivity and the
    appropriate calibration of any
    measurement tools or systems used.
  • Aspects of the determination of
    mineralisation that are Material to
    the Public Report.
  • In cases where 'industry standard'
    work has been done this would be
    relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse
    circulation drilling was used to obtain
    1 m samples from which 3 kg was
    pulverised to produce a 30 g charge
    for fire assay'). In other cases more
    explanation may be required, such as
    where there is coarse gold that has
    inherent sampling problems. Unusual
    commodities or mineralisation types
    (eg submarine nodules) may warrant
    disclosure of detailed information
  • Kincora Copper Ltd. is the operator of the
    Trundle Project, with drilling using diamond coring
    and Air coring methods by DrillIt Consulting Pty Ltd,
    from which sub-samples were taken over 2 m
    intervals and pulverised to produce suitable aliquots
    for fire assay and ICP-MS.
  • Diamond drilling was used to obtain orientated
    samples from the ground, which was then
    structurally, geotechnically and geologically logged.
  • Sample interval selection was based on
    geological controls and mineralization.
  • Sampling was completed to industry standards
    with 1?4 core for PQ and HQ diameter diamond core
    and 1?2 core for NQ diameter diamond core sent to
    the lab for each sample interval.
  • Samples were assayed via the following methods:
    • Gold: Au-AA24 (Fire assay) unless above
      detection limit where the interval is re-assayed
      using fire assay method with atomic-absorption
      finish (Au-AA26 method of ALS). The technique
      allows to accurately determine the gold grade
      above 0.01 g/t and suitable for high - grade
      samples where grade exceeds 10 g/t.
    • Multiple elements: ME-ICP61 (4 acid digestion
      with ICP-AES analysis for 33 elements) and
      ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion with ICP-AES &
      ICP-MS analysis for 48 elements)
    • Copper oxides and selected intervals with
      native copper: ME-ICP44 (Aqua regia digestion
      with ICP-AES analysis) has been assayed, but
      not reported
    • Assay results >10g/t gold and/or 1% copper
      are re-assayed
  • Historic sampling on other projects included soils,
    rock chips and drilling (aircore, RAB, RC and
    diamond core).

Drilling
techniques
  • Drill type (e.g. core, reverse
    circulation, open-hole hammer,
    rotary air blast, auger, Bangka,
    sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core
    diameter, triple or standard tube,
    depth of diamond tails, face-sampling
    bit or other type, whether core is
    oriented and if so, by what method,
    etc.).
  • Drilling by Kincora at Trundle has used diamond
    core drilling with PQ, HQ and NQ diameter core
    depending on drilling depth and some shallow depth
    Air core drilling.
  • All Kincora core was oriented using a Reflex ACE
    electronic tool.
  • Historic drilling on Kincora projects used a variety
    of methods including aircore, rotary air blast, reverse
    circulation, and diamond core. Methods are clearly
    stated in the body of the previous reports with any
    historic exploration results.

Drill sample
recovery
  • Method of recording and assessing
    core and chip sample recoveries and
    results assessed.
  • Measures taken to maximise sample
    recovery and ensure representative
    nature of the samples.
  • Whether a relationship exists between
    sample recovery and grade and whether
    sample bias may have occurred due to
    preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
  • Drill Core recovery was logged.
  • Diamond drill core recoveries are contained in the
    body of the announcement.
  • Core recoveries were recorded by measuring the
    total length of recovered core expressed as a proportion
    of the drilled run length.
  • Core recoveries for most of Kincora's drilling were
    in average over 97.1%, with two holes averaging 85.0%
  • Poor recovery zones are generally associated with
    later fault zones and the upper oxidised parts of drill holes.
  • There is no relationship between core recoveries
    and grades.

Logging
  • Whether core and chip samples have
    been geologically and geotechnically
    logged to a level of detail to support
    appropriate Mineral Resource estimation,
    mining studies and metallurgical studies.
  • Whether logging is qualitative or
    quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,
    channel, etc.) photography.
  • The total length and percentage of the
    relevant intersections logged.
  • All Kincora holes are geologically logged for their
    entire length including lithology, alteration,
    mineralisation (sulphides and oxides), veining
    and structure.
  • Logging is mostly qualitative in nature, with some
    visual estimation of mineral proportions that is
    semi-quantitative. Measurements are taken on
    structures where core is orientated.
  • All core and Air core chips are photographed.
  • Historic drilling was logged with logging mostly
    recorded on paper in reports lodged with the NSW
    Department of Mines.

Sub-sampling
techniques and
sample
preparation
  • If core, whether cut or sawn and
    whether quarter, half or all core taken.
  • If non-core, whether riffled, tube
    sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether
    sampled wet or dry.
  • For all sample types, the nature,
    quality and appropriateness of the
    sample preparation technique.
  • Quality control procedures adopted
    for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
    representivity of samples.
  • Measures taken to ensure that the
    sampling is representative of the in situ
    material collected, including for instance
    results for field duplicate/second-half
    sampling.
  • Whether sample sizes are appropriate
    to the grain size of the material being
    sampled.
  • Once all geological information was extracted from
    the drill core, the sample intervals were cut with an
    Almonte automatic core saw, bagged and delivered to
    the laboratory.
  • This is an appropriate sampling technique for this
    style of mineralization and is the industry standard for
    sampling of diamond drill core.
  • PQ and HQ sub-samples were quarter core and
    NQ half core.
  • Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the
    disseminated, generally fine-grained nature of
    mineralisation being sampled.
  • Duplicate sampling on some native copper bearing
    intervals in TRDD001 was undertaken to determine if
    quarter core samples were representative, with results
    indicating that sampling precision was acceptable.
  • For air core holes, sampling used PVC spears into
    the rock chip bags that were collected from the drill rig
    cyclone at 1m intervals.
  • Following high grade gold assay results received for
    a 2 meter interval in TRDD032 (from 850m), re-assays
    for three 2 meter samples where undertaken from reject
    samples (the coarse part of samples) seeking to confirm
    the original high grade interval (12.55g/t gold) and also
    to test if quarter core samples were representative.
  • Duplicated values for the two adjacent 2 meter
    samples were in-line with both gold and base metals.
    For the original high grade 2 meter sample (from 850m)
    both re-assay results were materially higher
    (via Au-AA26), and base metals higher than the original
    results. Kincora has reported the average of the assay
    results for both gold and base metals.
  • No other duplicate samples were taken.

Quality of
assay data
and
laboratory
tests

  • The nature, quality and
    appropriateness of the assaying and
    laboratory procedures used and
    whether the technique is considered
    partial or total.
  • For geophysical tools, spectrometers,
    handheld XRF instruments, etc, the
    parameters used in determining the
    analysis including instrument make and
    model, reading times, calibrations factors
    applied and their derivation, etc.
  • Nature of quality control procedures
    adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,
    duplicates, external laboratory checks)
    and whether acceptable levels of accuracy
    (ie lack of bias) and precision have been
    established.
  • Gold was determined by fire assay and a suite of
    other elements including Cu and Mo by 4-acid digest
    with ICP-AES finish at ALS laboratories in Orange
    and Brisbane. Over-grade Cu (>1%) was diluted and
    re-assayed by AAS.
  • Techniques are considered total for all elements.
    Native copper mineralisation in TRDD001 was
    re-assayed to check for any effects of incomplete
    digestion and no issues were found.
  • For holes up to TRDD007 every 20th sample was
    either a commercially supplied pulp standard or pulp
    blank. After TRDD007 coarse blanks were utilised.
  • Results for blanks and standards are checked upon
    receipt of assay certificates. All standards have
    reported within certified limits of accuracy
    and precision.
  • Historic assays on other projects were mostly
    gold by fire assay and other elements by ICP.

Verification
of sampling
and assaying
  • The verification of significant
    intersections by either independent or
    alternative company personnel.
  • The use of twinned holes.
  • Documentation of primary data, data
    entry procedures, data verification, data
    storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
  • Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
  • Significant intercepts were calculated by Kincora's
    geological staff.
  • No twinned holes have been completed.
  • The intercepts have not been verified by
    independent personal.
  • Logging data is captured digitally on electronic
    logging tablets and sampling data is captured on
    paper logs and transcribed to an electronic format
    into a relational database maintained at Kincora's
    Mongolian office. Transcribed data is verified by
    the logging geologist.
  • Assay data is received from the laboratory in
    electronic format and uploaded to the master
    database.
  • No adjustments to assay data have been made.
  • Outstanding assays are outlined in the body
    of the announcement.

Location of
data points
  • Accuracy and quality of surveys used
    to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
    surveys), trenches, mine workings and
    other locations used in Mineral Resource
    estimation.
  • Specification of the grid system used.
  • Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
  • Collar positions are set up using a hand-held GPS
    and later picked up with a DGPS to less than 10cm
    horizontal and vertical accuracy.
  • Drillholes are surveyed downhole every 30m using
    an electronic multi-shot magnetic instrument.
  • Due to the presence of magnetite in some alteration
    zones, azimuth readings are occasionally unreliable
    and magnetic intensity data from the survey tool is
    used to identify these readings and flag them as
    such in the database.
  • Grid system used is the Map Grid of Australia
    Zone 55, GDA 94 datum.
  • Topography in the area of Trundle is near-flat and
    drill collar elevations provide adequate control

Data spacing
and distribution
  • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
  • Whether the data spacing and distribution is
    sufficient to establish the degree of geological
    and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral
    Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s)
    and classifications applied.
  • Whether sample compositing has been applied.
  • Kincora drilling at Trundle is at an early stage, with
    drill holes stepping out from previous mineralisation
    intercepts at various distances.
  • Data spacing at this stage is insufficient to establish
    the continuity required for a Mineral Resource estimate.
  • No sample compositing was applied to Kincora drilling.
  • Historic drilling on Trundle and other projects was
    completed at various drill hole spacings and no other
    projects have spacing sufficient to establish a
    mineral resource.

Orientation
of data in
relation to
geological
structure
  • Whether the orientation of sampling
    achieves unbiased sampling of possible
    structures and the extent to which this is
    known, considering the deposit type.
  • If the relationship between the drilling
    orientation and the orientation of key
    mineralised structures is considered to
    have introduced a sampling bias, this
    should be assessed and reported if material.
  • The orientation of Kincora drilling at Trundle has
    changed as new information on the orientation of
    mineralisation and structures has become available.
  • The angled drill holes were directed as best
    possible across the known lithological and
    interpreted mineralised structures.
  • There does not appear to be a sampling bias
    introduced by hole orientation in that drilling not
    parallel to mineralised structures.

Sample
security
  • The measures taken to ensure sample security.
  • Kincora staff or their contractors oversaw all stages
    of drill core sampling. Bagged samples were placed
    inside polyweave sacks that were zip-tied, stored in a
    locked container and then transported to the laboratory
    by Kincora field personnel.

Audits
or reviews
  • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data

.
  • Mining Associates has completed an review of
    sampling techniques and procedures dated January
    31st, 2021, as outlined in the Independent Technical
    Report included in the ASX listing prospectus,
    which is available at:
    https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral
tenement
and land
tenure status
  • Type, reference name/number, location
    and ownership including agreements or
    material issues with third parties such as
    joint ventures, partnerships, overriding
    royalties, native title interests, historical
    sites, wilderness or national park and
    environmental settings.
  • The security of the tenure held at the
    time of reporting along with any known
    impediments to obtaining a licence to
    operate in the area.
  • Kincora holds four exploration licences in NSW
    and rights to a further six exploration licences
    through an agreement with RareX Limited
    (RareX, formerly known as Clancy Exploration).
  • EL8222 (Trundle), EL6552 (Fairholme), EL6915
    (Fairholme Manna), EL8502 (Jemalong), EL6661
    (Cundumbul) and EL7748 (Condobolin) are in a
    JV with RareX where Kincora has a 65% interest
    in the respective 6 licenses and is the operator
    /sole funder of all further exploration until a
    positive scoping study or preliminary economic
    assessment ("PEA") on a project by project basis.
    Upon completion of PEA, a joint venture will be
    formed with standard funding/dilution and right of
    first refusal on transfers.
  • EL8960 (Nevertire), EL8929 (Nyngan), EL9320
    (Mulla) and EL9340 (Condobolin East) are
    wholly owned by Kincora.
  • Kincora has formed an exploration alliance for
    EL6661 (Cundumbul) with Earth AI Pty Ltd
    ("Earth AI"). The success based alliance seeks
    to leverage Earth AI's vertically integrated,
    proprietary artificial intelligence and machine
    learning capacity to generate and drill test
    targets at their cost. See the October 6th,
    2022 press release for further details.
  • All licences are in good standing and there
    are no known impediments to obtaining
    a licence to operate.

Exploration
done by
other parties
  • Acknowledgment and appraisal of
    exploration by other parties.
  • All Kincora projects have had previous exploration
    work undertaken.
  • The review and verification process for the
    information disclosed herein and of other parties
    for the Trundle project has included the receipt of
    all material exploration data, results and sampling
    procedures of previous operators and review of
    such information by Kincora's geological staff
    using standard verification procedures. Further
    details of exploration efforts and data of other
    parties are providing in the March 1st, 2021,
    Independent Technical Report included in the
    ASX listing prospectus, which is available at:
    https://www.kincoracopper.com/investors/asx-prospectus

Geology
  • Deposit type, geological setting and
    style of mineralisation.
  • All projects ex EL7748 (Condobolin) and EL9340
    (Condobolin East) are within the Macquarie Arc,
    part of the Lachlan Orogen.
  • Rocks comprise successions of volcano-sedimentary
    rocks of Ordovician age intruded by suites of
    subduction arc-related intermediate to felsic
    intrusions of late Ordovician to early Silurian age.
  • Kincora is exploring for porphyry-style copper and
    gold mineralisation, copper-gold skarn plus related
    high sulphidation and epithermal gold systems.

Drill hole
Information
  • A summary of all information material
    to the understanding of the exploration
    results including a tabulation of the
    following information for all Material
    drill holes:
  • easting and northing of the drill
    hole collar
  • elevation or RL (Reduced Level -
    elevation above sea level in metres)
    of the drill hole collar
  • dip and azimuth of the hole
  • down hole length and interception depth
  • hole length.
  • If the exclusion of this information is
    justified on the basis that the
    information is not Material and this
    exclusion does not detract from the
    understanding of the report, the
    Competent Person should clearly
    explain why this is the case.
  • Detailed information on Kincora's drilling at
    Trundle is given in the body of the report.

Data
aggregation
methods
  • In reporting Exploration Results,
    weighting averaging techniques,
    maximum and/or minimum grade
    truncations (e.g. cutting of high
    grades) and cut-off grades are
    usually Material and should
    be stated.
  • Where aggregate intercepts
    incorporate short lengths of high
    grade results and longer lengths
    of low grade results, the
    procedure used for such
    aggregation should be stated
    and some typical examples of
    such aggregations should be
    shown in detail.
  • The assumptions used for any
    reporting of metal equivalent
    values should be clearly stated.
  • For Kincora drilling at Trundle the following
    methods were used:
  • Interpreted near-surface skarn gold-copper
    intercepts were aggregated using a cut-off
    grade of 0.20 g/t Au and 0.10% Cu respectively.
  • Porphyry gold-copper intercepts were
    aggregated using a cut-off grade of
    0.10 g/t Au and 0.05% Cu respectively.
  • Internal dilution below cut off included was
    generally less than 25% of the total reported
    intersection length and is noted in the
    summary tables of significant mineralised
    intervals of the respective holes.
  • Core loss was included as dilution at
    zero values.
  • Average gold and copper grades calculated
    as averages weighted to sample lengths.
  • Historic drilling results in other project
    areas are reported at different cut-off grades
    depending on the nature of mineralisation.

Relationship
between
mineralisation
widths and
intercept lengths
  • These relationships are particularly
    important in the reporting of
    Exploration Results.
  • If the geometry of the mineralisation
    with respect to the drill hole angle is
    known, its nature should be reported.
  • If it is not known and only the down
    hole lengths are reported, there
    should be a clear statement to this
    effect (eg 'down hole length, true
    width not known').
  • Due to the uncertainty of mineralisation
    orientation, the true width of
    mineralisation is not known at Trundle.
  • Intercepts from historic drilling reported
    at other projects are also of unknown
    true width.

Diagrams
  • Appropriate maps and sections (with
    scales) and tabulations of intercepts
    should be included for any significant
    discovery being reported These
    should include, but not be limited to a
    plan view of drill hole collar locations
    and appropriate sectional views.
  • Relevant diagrams and figures are included in the
    body of the report, including the current working
    models and interpretations.

Balanced
reporting
  • Where comprehensive reporting of all
    Exploration Results is not practicable,
    representative reporting of both low and
    high grades and/or widths should be
    practiced to avoid misleading reporting
    of Exploration Results.
  • Intercepts reported for Kincora's drilling at
    Trundle are zones of higher grade within
    non-mineralised or weakly anomalous material.

Other
substantive
exploration
data
  • Other exploration data, if meaningful
    and material, should be reported
    including (but not limited to): geological
    observations; geophysical survey results;
    geochemical survey results; bulk samples
    - size and method of treatment;
    metallurgical test results; bulk density,
    groundwater, geotechnical and rock
    characteristics; potential deleterious
    or contaminating substances.
  • No other exploration data is considered material
    to the reporting of results at Trundle. Other data
    of interest to further exploration targeting is
    included in the body of the report.
  • Historic exploration data coverage and results
    are included in the body of the report for Kincora's
    other projects.

Further
work
  • The nature and scale of planned further
    work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or
    depth extensions or large-scale step-out
    drilling).
  • Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas
    of possible extensions, including the
    main geological interpretations and
    future drilling areas, provided this
    information is not commercially sensitive.
  • Drilling has concluded at the Mordialloc,
    Mordialloc NE and Trundle Park prospects
    at the time of publication of this report and
    plans for further step-out drilling are in place
    at the Trundle Park (Southern Extension
    Zone and North-East Gold Zone targets),
    Dunns (North and South) and
    Botfield prospects.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.



Contact
Sam Spring, President and Chief Executive Officer, sam.spring@kincoracopper.com or +61431 329 345; For media enquiries: Media & Capital Partners, Angela East at Angela.East@mcpartners.com.au; Executive office, 400 - 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3N6, Canada, Tel: 1.604.283.1722, Fax: 1.888.241.5996; Subsidiary office Australia, Vista Australia (formerly Leydin Freyer Corp Pty Ltd), Level 4, 100 Albert Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205
