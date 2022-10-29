Zacapa Issues Clarification Regarding Investor Relations Agreement With Native Ads, Inc.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2022 - Zacapa Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ZACA), (OTCQB: ZACAF), (DE: BH0) ("Zacapa") has been requested by the TSX Venture Exchange to issue a clarification on previously engaged investor relations and marketing activities.

Zacapa entered into an agreement for market awareness with Native Ads, Inc. ("Native Ads") on July 1, 2021, whereby fees of US$250,000 were paid in two equal installments in July and October, 2021. The services were to be provided at the time the agreement was entered into but were suspended until 2022 as Zacapa's initial public offering was delayed until January 26, 2022. Zacapa disclosed the agreement with Native Ads in a news release dated January 26, 2022.

The services were provided by Native Ads to Zacapa between January 26, 2022 and February 28, 2022. Zacapa confirms that the agreement with Native Ads is no longer in effect. Native Ads did not participate in the initial public offering of Zacapa and are arm's length to Zacapa.

About Zacapa Resources

Zacapa is a mineral exploration company engaged in responsible exploration for the new energy economy. Its projects are concentrated in world class jurisdictions in the southwest U.S., including Arizona, Nevada, and Idaho. The portfolio includes porphyry copper projects at Red Top and Pearl, and epithermal gold projects at South Bullfrog and Miller Mountain. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with successful track records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Adam Melnik"

SOURCE Zacapa Resources