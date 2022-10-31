Menü Artikel
Monger Gold Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

00:07 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activity Report for the three-month period ended 30 September 2022.

Highlights

Corporate:

- Increased focus on lithium: The Company believes that it is in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to increase its focus on its lithium projects

- Monger Gold Ltd. to be renamed Loyal Lithium Limited - ASX code to change from "MMG" to "LLI"

- New name signifies transition to a lithium led battery minerals and technology company - EGM to effect change scheduled to take place in October 2022

- A strategic review of West Australian assets is in progress: Exploration results suggest that the Monger North and Gibraltar Projects are better suited to a larger regional package and Monger will consider opportunities to divest or joint venture these assets with other regional players to maximize shareholder value

- Company holds cash at end of September 2022: $3.054 million, in addition to raising $4.5M before costs subsequent to the quarters end.

Acquisitions:

- Monger Exercises Option to acquire 100% of the Brisk Lithium Project, James Bay Lithium District, Quebec

- Brisk Lithium Project covers six areas over substantial project extents covering 98.5km2 with multiple pegmatite outcrop targets identified

- Brisk acquisition complements Monger's portfolio of foundational lithium assets covering all lithium resource types within Tier 1 mining jurisdictions:

- Brines and Sediment - Scotty Lithium Project (Nevada, USA)

- Hard Rock - Brisk Lithium Project (Quebec, Canada)

- Hard Rock - Trieste Lithium Project (Quebec, Canada)

Operations:

- Inaugural exploration campaign commenced at Brisk with in-country partner, Dahrouge Geological Consulting with initial results due in November 2022

- Completed soil sampling programme at Scotty Lithium Project, with strong results of up to 540ppm Li max, defined five targets, each with standalone exploration potential

- 643 soils samples taken across the Scotty Lithium Project with: 177 samples (~27%) recording greater than 200ppm Lithium

- Historical MT geophysics data used to construct a 3D model of the endorheic basin, in conjunction with the soil results has produced five target zones at Scotty

- Planning well advanced to engage a consultant in early 2023 to complete Geophysics MT surveys, in order to determine the depth of lithium host sediment

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/34JMZXM7



About Monger Gold Ltd:

Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) is a well-structured listed resource exploration company with projects in Western Australia, 50km SE and W of Kalgoorlie and Nevada, USA. Through the systematic exploration of its projects, The Company aims to delineate JORC compliant resources, creating value for its shareholders.



Source:
Monger Gold Ltd.



Contact:

Adam Ritchie Chief Executive Officer E: aritchie@mongergold.com.au T: +61 (0) 403 462 383 Peter Taylor Media and Investor Relations E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au T: +61 (0) 412 036 231


Mineninfo

Monger Gold Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
A3CQ8F
AU0000147530
www.mongergold.com.au
