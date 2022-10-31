Menü Artikel
Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

01:27 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Sydney, Australia - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is a mining and mineral processing company focused on the development of the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales, Australia.

The portfolio of four granted tenements in a total area of 63km2 containing large-tonnage cobalt-bearing pyrite deposits are located 23 km west of Broken Hill and 400 km by rail from Port Pirie. COB has developed a patented minerals processing technology for treating pyrite feedstocks targeting 85-90% recovery of cobalt from ore to product (as Mixed Hydroxide Precipitate or Cobalt Sulphate).

The Broken Hill Cobalt Project has a targeted project life of +20 years and will be a significant employer in Regional NSW with around 400 full-time jobs generated. COB will become a global top 10 producer of cobalt, a key critical mineral with strong demand growth from lithium-ion batteries widely used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (FRA:COH) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) is an exploration and project development company. Work programs advancing the Broken Hill Cobalt Project in New South Wales continue. Our ambitious goals are subject to funding availability. Cobalt is a strategic metal in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now being widely used in clean energy systems.



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.



Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer info@cobaltblueholdings.com P: (02) 8287 0660


Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2DG1B
AU000000COB8
www.cobaltblueholdings.com
