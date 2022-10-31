Cohiba Minerals Limited: Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) (OTCMKTS:CHKMF) is pleased to provide an update in relation to the exploration activities carried out during the September 2022 quarter.Highlights- High level activity across our exploration portfolio in the Gawler Craton.- Significant zinc-lead-silver results received from the Pernatty C drilling.- Horse Well hole HWDD06W1 completed to a depth of 1,504.1m.- Horse Well hole HWDD07 completed to a depth of 1,519.0m and successfully intersected the Bluebush Fault extending its known strike length to 400m.- Horse Well hole HWDD08 commenced drilling and had reached 1,013.8m by the end of the quarter (with a target depth of 1,500m).- Warriner Creek drill hole assays returned some anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) results but not sufficient to warrant a continuation of the Farm-In Agreement.- Final report for Pernatty C was submitted to DEM SA for the ADI Funding and $298,500 was received.- Cash balance of $2.2M at 30 September 2022.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3SW0ZJWB





Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





Cohiba Minerals Ltd.





Andrew Graham CEO admin@cohibaminerals.com.au