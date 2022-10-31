Orosur Mining Inc Announces Results for First Quarter Ended August 31, 2022

Orosur Mining Inc. Results for First Quarter ended August 31, 2022

LONDON, October 31, 2022 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) announces its unaudited results for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. All dollar figures are stated in US$ unless otherwise noted. The unaudited condensed financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended August 31, 2022 and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.orosur.ca.

Highlights

Colombia

· On June 27, 2022, assay results from five additional holes in APTA were announced. Reasonable grades of gold were intercepted in two of the holes and the other holes showed lower levels of gold but high-grade copper and zinc evident at depth. As planned, drilling focus was then shifted to Pepas and Pupino.

· On September 6, 2022, subsequent to the quarter end, the Company announced assay results from the Pepas prospect to the north of Anza, including assay results from PEP001 which returned a substantial, high-grade intersection of 150.9m @ 3.00g/t Au (from surface). Also announced on that day, was that Monte Aguila had informed the Company that it had met its expenditure of US$4m for the year.

· On September 9, 2022, the Company that announced that its JV partner, Monte Águila, provided the Company with a Phase 1 Earn-In Notice, having completed all of the Phase 1 obligations, including investing US$10 million in the Anza Project. The Company and Monte Aguila will begin the process of forming a new mining company ("Mining Company") that will hold title to the Anza Project's concessions and applications. The Company was also notified by Monte Aguila that in accordance with the Exploration Agreement, it will enter Phase 2 following negotiation and execution of a joint venture agreement to govern the operations of the Mining Company. Once the Mining Company is formed, which is expected to take several months, Orour will initially have 49% ownership and Monte Aguila, 51% ownership in the Mining Company, which will be managed by Monte Aguila.

· On October 21,2022, the Company announced assay results from four additional diamond drill holes at Pepas and Pupino. Both the Pepas and Pupino prospects are located in the northern region of the Anzá Prospect, roughly 12km and 8km respectively north northeast from the central APTA prospect that had seen most drilling at Anzá up until early 2022. At PEPAS, holes PEP005 and PEP007 were drilled from the same pad as PEP001 but in different directions. Both holes returned substantial gold intersections, with the best at PEP007 being 80.55m @ 3.05g/t Au from surface (including 41.75m @ 5.24g/t). Two additional holes are currently underway from new pads in an attempt to better define the geometry of the mineralised body at Pepas.

Argentina

· On June 28, 2022, the Company announced further positive results from the in-fill program, confirming previous work and results. High levels of gold soil anomalies, over 1 km, including 150 ppb, plus pathfinder elements over a wider area are suggestive of a major epithermal system. This work has defined a high priority target to be followed up in the coming two months.

Uruguay

· In Uruguay, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Loryser, continues to focus its activities on the implementation of the Creditors Agreement and the sale of its Uruguayan assets. Loryser is also continuing with the reclamation and remediation of the tailings dam which is nearing completion.

· During the course of the year, Loryser agreed and paid for the settlements with all of its former employees, with the proceeds received from the sale of certain of its assets.

· Good progress is being made on the sale of Loryser's other assets including plant and equipment. The proceeds from all of these sales will be used to pay liabilities in Uruguay in connection with the aforementioned Creditors Agreement.

On August 31, 2022, the Company had a cash balance of US$ 3,634k (May 31, 2022: US$ 4,221k). As at the date of this announcement the Company had a cash balance of US$ 3,033k.

Outlook and Strategy

During the period, the Company continued its focus on developing the potential at Anza in Colombia as well as progressing its Ariquemes tin project in Brazil, and its El Pantano gold/silver project in Argentina. The combination of the three projects have transformed the Company into a well-balanced minerals exploration company.

The Company will continue to build its project portfolio with other high-quality assets, whilst concluding the orderly closure of its historical operations in Uruguay.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) As at As at

August 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 ASSETS



Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,634 $ 4,221 Restricted cash 203 353 Accounts receivable and other assets 154 186 Assets held for sale in Uruguay 1,089 1,160 Total current assets 5,080 5,920 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 100 113 Exploration and evaluation assets Colombia 4,985 5,441 Total assets $ 10,165 $ 11,474 LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT)



Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 312 $ 389 Liabilities of Chile discontinued operation 2,075 2,058 Warrant liability 92 168 Liabilities held for sale in Uruguay 12,823 13,134 Total current liabilities 15,302 15,749 Deficit Share capital 69,339 69,333 Contributed surplus 10,540 10,540 Currency translation reserve (2,630) (2,125) Deficit (82,386) (82,029) Total deficit (5,137) (4,275) Total liabilities and deficit $ 10,165 $ 11,474







Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021 Operating expenses Corporate and administrative expenses $ (407) $ (320) Exploration expenses (62) - Share-based compensation - (168) Other income 6 1 Net finance cost (2) (1) Gain on fair value of warrants 76 372 Foreign exchange (loss) gain net (39) (69) Net (loss) for the year for continued operations $ (428) $ (185) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Cumulative translation adjustment $ (505) $ (201) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year from continued operations (933) (386) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 71 (1,538) Total comprehensive (loss) for the year (862) (1,924) Basic and diluted net (loss) per share for continued operations $ (0.00) $ (0.00) Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for discontinued operations $ 0.00 $ (0.01) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 188,520 188,420







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

August 31, 2022 August 31, 2021







Operating activities



Net loss for the year for continued and discontinued operations $ (357) $ (1,723) Adjustments for:



Share-based payments - 168 Fair value of warrants (76) (372) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (4) (111) Foreign exchange and other (266) (133) Changes in non-cash working capital items:



Accounts receivable and other assets (9) (53) Inventories 17 350 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (81) 640 Net cash used in operating activities (776) (1,234) Investing activities



Increase (decrease) in the restricted cash 150 (719) Proceeds received for sale of property, plant and equipment 4 111 Proceeds received from exploration and option agreement 37 782 Exploration and evaluation expenditures (61) (910) Net cash provided by investing activities 130 (736) Financing activities



Proceeds from the sale of treasury shares - 719 Net cash provided by financing activities - 719 Net Change in cash and cash equivalents (646) (1,251) Net change in cash classified within assets held for sale 59 558) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 4,221 6,958 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 3,634 $ 6,958 Operating activities



- continued operations (713) (565) - discontinued operations (63) (669) Investing activities



- continued operations 126 (847) - discontinued operations 4 111 Financing activities

- continued operations - 719

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company currently operates in Colombia, Brazil and Argentina and has discontinued operations in Uruguay.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding from Minera Monte Águila of those plans, Minera Monte Águila´s decision to continue with the Exploration and Option agreement, the ability for Loryser to continue and finalize with the remediation in Uruguay, the ability to implement the Creditors' Agreement successfully as well as continuation of the business of the Company as a going concern and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing and to reach a satisfactory implementation of the Creditor´s Agreement in Uruguay. These material uncertainties may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited, those as described in Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2022. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

