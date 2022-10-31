Northern Superior Completes 2022 Field Program at Croteau Est

INITIATES 6,000m DIAMOND DRILL PROGRAM

SUDBURY, October 31, 2022 - Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce the initiation of an extensive 6,000m diamond drill program on its 100% owned, extensive (30km x 15km) Croteau Est Property. This program will target the previously reported, new discovery area associated with the Croteau North Shear Zone (CNSZ), located north and parallel to the Croteau-Bouchard Shear Zone (CBSZ). The CBSZ hosts a 640,000 ounce inferred gold resource* (see Northern Superior press release July 19, 2022). This new area of focus has been delineated by a rigorous Reverse circulation (RC) drill program completed in late 2021 and earlier in 2022 (see Northern Superior press release January 11, 2022). This work was further highlighted by core drilling earlier in the year with discovery hole CRO22-120, intersecting 1.06g/t Au over 26m (including 4.98 g/t Au over 3.0m; see Northern Superior press release July 19, 2022).

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: "We are very pleased to be back drilling a substantial program at Croteau Est. This coupled with our first pass drill program earlier in 2022 is the first systematic drill program at Croteau Est since the discovery of the CBSZ between 2015 and 2017. We have always believed that the Croteau Est property has enormous mineral potential. With the recently completed RC drill programs, coupled with historic soil sampling and trenching programs, this potential has been brought sharply into focus. We anticipate that this current core drill program will prove the potential of the area north of the CBSZ discovery and highlight its large scale and prospectivity to investors."

2022 Summer Field Program

The 2022 summer field program involved the completion of a geological mapping and prospecting program over selected areas within the Croteau Est property. From 162 rock samples taken on the program, a number of anomalous (>0.1 g/t) gold assays were obtained highlighted by a values of 0.40 g/t Au and 0.47 g/t Au in new quartz-vein hosted discoveries. As well, a number of cross-cutting intermediate and felsic dykes were found, similar to those known to host gold deposits elsewhere in the Chapais-Chibougamou area. In addition, a surface trenching program further tested a number of these results and geological targets (Table 1). Assays are pending for 271 channel samples taken from the trenches. From these various exploration activities, an updated geologic map has been compiled (Figure 1) and that it is now evident that a large gold-bearing hydrothermal system is present north of the CNSZ.

Mineralization within the North Basalt Domain consists of disseminated fine to medium pyrite, concentrated near the margins of quartz-ankerite veinlets hosted within large carbonate-sericite and local silica alteration zones. This alteration often occurs within mafic volcanic flows and hyaloclastite units near the contact with massive gabbro units (sills and/or massive flows).

Figure 1: Detailed geology of the Croteau-Est Property, showing recent trench locations.

Trench No UTM East UTM North Purpose Geology Encountered TR22-01 531167 5536149 Test up-dip extension of the mineralized zone found in CRO 22-120 Strongly carbonatized, sheared, fuchsitic quartz-ankerite vein zone hosted by a mafic volcanic unit. 3 to 7% of disseminated Py and local trace of Cpy observed. TR22-02 530321 5536547 Expose a possible SW oriented QFP felsic similar to those observed 20 km east in Lac France area and attempt to intercept a EW shear zone along strike. Exposing a decametric wide fine grained, slightly porphyritic and moderately sericitized QFP dyke in discordant contact with a moderately sheared and carbonatized amygdaloidal basaltic unit TR22-03 530281 5536516 Expose carbonatized mafic volcanic rock with anomalous gold value in the vicinity of a decametric wide QFP dyke (TR22-02) Moderately carbonated and massive basalt with local 1 to 3% of disseminated Py. Presence of cm to dm wide mineralized smoky quartz-carbonate veins. TR22-04 546720 5540080 Exposing a metric wide sericitic shear zone injected by 10-20% ribbon-textured quartz vein which assayed 0.40 g/t Au in the initial field sampling. Exposed a 40 m wide volcanoclastic rock sequence of intermediate composition, including crystal to lapilli-tuff-breccia. Variably foliated and locally sheared at N280 TR22-05 547668 5540627 Expose stratigraphy and structure across the Faribault Deformation Corridor (FDC) Encountered mainly siltstone with lesser basalt in the north end of the trench. TR22-06 547707 5540721 Expose stratigraphy and structure across the Faribault Deformation Corridor (FDC) Exposed intercalated siltstones and basalts. TR22-07 531155 5536409 Expose Carbonate Zone C. Highly carbonatized, sericitized, locally sheared and mineralized rocks (probably altered basalt) with a series of shallow dipping quartz stringers and cross-cutting veinlets. TR22-08 531111 5536409 Expose Carbonate Zone C. Highly carbonatized and sericitized gabbro, locally mineralized. Sheared, with relatively shallow north dipping quartz stringers. Gabbro exposed in east end of trench.

Current Core Drill Program

The current core drill program is designed to test the extent of this gold- bearing system and number of specific targets within a large 1,400m by 600m area associated with the CNSZ, north of the defined CBSZ resource (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Initial diamond drill holes planned in the CNSZ/NBD area.

* Reference for Northern Superior's 640,000 ounce Inferred Gold Resource: "Drabble, Mark (B. App. Sci. (Geology), MAIG, MAusIMM); Glacken, Ian (BSc Hons (Geology), FAusIMM (CP), MIMMM, CEng; Kahan, Cervoj (B. App. Sci., MAIG, MAusIMM); Morgan, Rebecca (BSc Hons (Geology), GDip (Mining), MAIG, MAusIMM). October 12, 2015. Technical Report on the Croteau Est Gold Project, Québec September 2015, Mineral Resource Estimate."

Qualified Persons

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo) is the Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed and approved the information disclosed in this press release.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Croteau Est gold property is one of four key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's other properties (TPK, Lac Surprise and Chevrier) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities The Chevrier Property hosts an Inferred Resources of 652,000 oz Au and Indicated Resources of 260,000 oz Au** (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

** Reference for Genesis Metals Mineral Resources Estimation: "Lomas, Susan (P.Geo); Lavoie, Jonathan (Eng., M.Sc.); Liboiron, André (Géo). March 10, 2022.NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimation for the Chevrier Main Deposit, Chevrier Project, Chibougamau, Québec, Canada."

