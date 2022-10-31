GR Silver Mining Intersects 44.5 m at 518 g/t AgEq Including 6.5 m at 2,101 g/t AgEq in the Footwall and Hanging Wall of the Main Mineralized Zone at the Plomosas Mine Area

VANCOUVER, Oct. 31, 2022 - GR Silver Mining Ltd. ("GR Silver Mining" or the "Company") (TSXV: GRSL) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE) - is pleased to announce additional results from 38 infill drill holes in the resource update program underway at the Company's Plomosas Mine Area, Plomosas Project in Sinaloa, Mexico. These drill holes were targeted to replace historical holes used in the 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, where unsampled intervals were assigned zero values, or to test new high-grade Ag-Au mineralized zones, identified by the Company in both the footwall and hanging wall of the main mineralized zone (Figure 1). GR Silver Mining's infill drilling program is continuing in the Plomosas Mine Area, and to date has added 105 holes (7,330 m) of new drilling inside the historic Plomosas Mine since completion of the Company's 2021 NI 43-101 mineral resource estimation.

Highlights of the infill drilling at the Plomosas Mine Area

PLI22-38: 24.9 m at 471 g/t AgEq[1] - 301 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 1.6% Pb, and 2.1% Zn

including 6.0 m at 1,052 g/t AgEq - 856 g/t Ag, 0.7 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb and 2.3% Zn

PLI22-23: 44.5 m at 518 g/t AgEq - 268 g/t Ag, 1.0 g/t Au, 2.4% Pb, 1.7% Zn, 0.2%

Cuincluding 7.0 m at 684 g/t AgEq - 626 g/t Ag, 0.03 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 0.6% Zn, 0.1% Cu



including 6.5 m at 2,101 g/t AgEq - 1,028 g/t Ag, 5.11 g/t Au, 8.3% Pb, 7.0% Zn, 0.8% Cu



including 2.4 m at 3,431 g/t AgEq - 2,667 g/t Ag, 1.27 g/t Au, 12.2% Pb, 6.9% Zn, 0.3% Cu

PLI22-24: 12.4 m at 365 g/t AgEq - 135 g/t Ag, 0.4 g/t Au, 4.0% Pb, 1.7% Zn, 0.2% Cu

PLI22-25: 12.5 m at 1,146 g/t AgEq - 629 g/t Ag, 0.6 g/t Au, 9.2% Pb, 4.0% Zn, 0.4% Cu

including 1.5 m at 1,917 g/t AgEq - 1,791 g/t Ag, 0.2 g/t Au, 1.3% Pb, 1.4% Zn, 0.1% Cu

PLI22-27: 8.5 m at 371 g/t AgEq - 109 g/t Ag, 0.9 g/t Au, 3.5% Pb, 1.7% Zn, 0.1% Cu

PLI22-28: 24.3 m at 217 g/t AgEq - 41 g/t Ag, 0.7 g/t Au, 2.1% Pb, 1.1% Zn

PLI22-30: 0.8 m at 2,365 g/t AgEq - 2,251 g/t Ag, 0.1 g/t Au, 1.0% Pb, 0.1% Zn, 0.6% Cu

PLIP22-30: 5.1 m at 716 g/t AgEq - 116 g/t Ag, 5.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Pb, 0.2% Zn, 0.4% Cu

including 0.6 m at 4,078 g/t AgEq - 219 g/t Ag, 40.2 g/t Au, 0.4% Pb, 0.1% Zn, 1.0% Cu

PLIP22-42: 5.7 m at 995 g/t AgEq - 44 g/t Ag, 1.2 g/t Au, 12.7% Pb, 11.4% Zn, 0.4% Cu

The Plomosas Mine Area, which includes a historical mine with 7.4 km of underground development and related infrastructure, is providing positive drill results and new discoveries in many un-mined zones that will be incorporated into the Company's upcoming resource estimate. The updated NI 43-101 resource estimate will integrate the Company's two resource stage areas currently being drilled (San Marcial and Plomosas Mine Area) as well as additional drilling scheduled for La Colorada and the San Juan Area. GR Silver Mining will be the first company ever to integrate all exploration concessions at the resource stage into a single combined technical report, representing a major milestone in the Rosario Mining District.

______________________________ 1 See Table 1 for AgEq definition

GR Silver Mining Chairman and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb comments "As designed, surgical infill drilling at Plomosas continues to demonstrate attractive polymetallic grades in the main hydrothermal breccia, where nil grades had previously been assigned for unsampled areas in the August 2021 resource block model. It is also very pleasing to see the potential addition of volume from the newly discovered footwall and hanging wall precious metal mineralization. Both may be impactful in the upcoming mineral resource estimate update anticipated in the first quarter of 2023."

Plomosas Mine Area - Update Geological Modelling - Drilling Results to Date

The 2022 infill drilling program, combined with detailed mapping and underground sampling, has now traced in detail the Ag-Au Pb-Zn hydrothermal breccia (partially mined by Grupo Mexico until 2001), as well as new mineralization associated with cross cutting faults. This new mineralization can be located on either the hanging wall or footwall of the main mineralized polymetallic hydrothermal breccia ("Plomosas Breccia") in the vicinity of major fault intersections, outlining wide zones with attractive Ag and Au grades close to existing underground development and or close to the surface (Figures 2 and 3).

Historical mine production to 2001 was concentrated along the Plomosas Breccia, where lead and zinc values were the main target of historic underground bulk mining operations. The information collected by the Company during the past 12 months has indicated that not only are there remnant zones with well-preserved precious and base metal-rich hydrothermal breccias, but also well defined, wide Ag-Au only stockwork zones on the hanging wall and footwall of the Plomosas Breccia.

The Company will continue the Plomosas drilling until December 2022, when all data will be integrated into an updated geological model for the Plomosas Mine Area. The updated mineral resource estimate is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

TABLE 1 Plomosas Mine Area - Infill Drilling Results Highlights

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Apparent width (m) True Width (m) Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Zn % Cu % AgEq g/t

PLI22-20 16.8 22.5 5.8 5.0 399 0.05 1.0 1.8 0.1 504

including 16.8 19.2 2.4 2.1 901 0.08 2.1 3.9 0.1 1,228



39.1 41.8 2.7 2.7 113 0.14 3.5 5.6 0.1 449

PLI22-21 34.4 41.9 7.5 6.5 62 0.12 0.6 0.6 0.1 119



87.6 95.6 8.0 6.8 17 0.24 0.6 1.5 0.1 114

PLI22-22 1.2 17.8 16.6 12.1 101 0.4 2.0 1.4 0.2 237

including 4.5 7.9 3.4 2.6 391 1.0 8.1 4.2 0.5 935

PLI22-23 8.5 53.0 44.5 36.5 268 1.0 2.4 1.7 0.2 518

including 9.5 16.5 7.0 4.9 626 0.03 1.0 0.6 0.1 684

and 17.0 23.5 6.5 5.9 1,028 5.11 8.3 7.0 0.9 2,101

including 17.0 19.4 2.4 2.2 2,667 1.27 12.2 6.9 0.3 3,431

PLI22-24 34.8 35.0 0.2 0.2 1,159 0.53 1.4 1.0 0.6 1,354



40.0 52.4 12.4 7.1 135 0.39 4.0 1.7 0.2 365

including 40.0 44.0 4.0 2.0 292 0.13 3.1 1.3 0.1 453

PLI22-25 0.0 12.1 12.1 11.4 629 0.56 9.2 4.0 0.4 1,146

including 6.5 12.1 5.6 5.3 584 0.25 3.9 1.3 0.2 787

including 9.5 11.0 1.5 1.4 1,791 0.23 1.3 1.4 0.1 1,917

PLI22-26 29.6 50.2 20.7 16.5 6 0.09 1.0 1.6 na 108

including 45.0 50.2 5.2 4.1 14 0.19 3.1 4.7 0.1 308

PLI22-27 0.0 8.5 8.5 7.2 109 0.91 3.5 1.7 0.1 371

including 0.9 3.4 2.5 2.1 212 2.74 10.9 4.1 0.22 961

PLI22-28 5.4 29.7 24.3 22.0 41 0.69 2.11 1.1 0.1 217

including 13.0 20.3 7.3 6.3 53 0.87 4.5 2.1 na 347



40.2 49.9 9.7 8.4 91 0.06 1.3 0.5 na 140



72.2 73.5 1.5 1.3 375 0.09 0.34 0.67 na 419



83.0 85.5 2.5 1.6 77 0.59 0.5 0.6 na 173

PLI22-29 0.2 20.3 20.1 18.2 78 0.18 0.9 1.1 na 167

including 14.7 19.6 4.9 4.3 124 0.67 3.1 3.8 na 427

PLI22-30 21.5 23.5 2.0 1.0 344 0.04 0.2 0.3 0.1 370



32.0 32.8 0.8 0.5 2,251 0.12 1.1 0.1 0.6 2,365



36.3 36.5 0.2 0.1 1,697 0.21 0.2 0.2 0.6 1,792



44.1 49.5 5.4 3.0 134 0.05 0.6 2.7 0.1 273

including 47.7 49.5 1.8 0.9 328 0.08 1.1 5.0 0.2 576



52.9 57.3 4.4 2.2 55 0.01 1.1 2.5 na 187



68.0 73.0 5.0 3.2 48 0.14 0.7 1.8 na 150

PLI22-31A 30.0 48.6 18.6 13.6 10 0.46 0.4 0.7 0.1 101

PLI22-33 No significant intervals

PLI22-34 59.0 61.7 2.7 1.1 7 0.6 1.5 1.4 0.1 162

PLI22-35 No significant intervals

PLI22-36 4.1 5.6 1.5 1.0 77 0.18 3.8 1.5 na 263



30.8 33.6 2.8 0.7 86 0.39 0.7 1.1 na 187

PLI22-37A No significant intervals

PLI22-38 66.7 91.5 24.8 15.9 301 0.41 1.6 2.1 na 471

including 71.2 77.2 6.0 3.9 856 0.70 1.3 2.3 na 1,052

PLIP22-27 0.3 6.6 6.3 5.2 42 0.03 0.1 0.2 na 53

PLIP22-29 0.0 22.0 22.0 16.9 55 1.01 3.1 4.8 0.2 440

including 0.0 3.2 3.2 3.0 284 5.15 2.0 9.7 0.5 1,251

and 6.1 14.5 8.4 5.4 20 0.40 4.5 5.8 0.1 420

including 13.8 14.2 0.4 0.3 60 0.55 10.9 15.9 0.6 1,099

PLIP22-30 0.0 14.1 14.1 10.8 69 2.67 0.1 0.2 0.2 353

including 0.0 1.6 1.6 1.2 227 5.39 0.3 0.6 0.4 809

and 4.7 5.3 0.6 0.5 219 40.18 0.3 na 1.0 4,074

PLIP22-31 No significant intervals PLIP22-32 11.9 14.0 2.1 1.3 9 0.16 2.1 3.0 0.1 213

including 13.2 13.8 0.6 0.4 11 0.34 3.7 5.5 0.2 385

PLIP22-33 No significant intervals PLIP22-34 No significant intervals PLIP22-35 0.0 18.5 18.5 15.2 20 1.08 0.5 1.5 0.3 221

including 0.9 1.8 0.9 0.7 28 3.83 0.8 3.1 1.3 670

and 14.2 15.0 0.8 0.6 46 6.09 2.7 8.4 0.8 1,105

PLIP22-36 0.0 1.3 1.3 0.5 17 0.41 2.8 3.4 0.1 273

PLIP22-37 No significant intervals PLIP22-38 4.0 9.0 5.0 3.8 20 0.3 0.8 0.8 na 103

PLIP22-40 3.7 12.2 8.5 7.7 118 0.06 0.4 0.9 na 170

including 3.7 8.2 4.5 4.2 214 0.05 0.4 0.9 na 265

PLIP22-41 5.7 8.0 2.3 1.3 51 0.05 4.1 10.5 0.4 622

PLIP22-42 1.1 8.6 7.5 6.5 40 0.95 10.5 9.8 0.4 852

PLIP22-43 2.4 9.7 7.3 6.3 34 0.11 1.6 1.1 na 135

PLIP22-45 0.7 5.4 4.7 3.7 21 0.38 1.2 1.6 0.1 160

PLIP22-46 3.6 11.6 8.0 5.7 85 0.18 0.7 1.7 0.1 197

including 9.0 11.1 2.1 1.1 166 0.41 1.8 3.3 0.2 401

PLIP22-48 4.7 20.0 15.3 11.7 30 0.11 0.2 0.3 0.1 65

PLIP22-49 5.3 12.7 7.4 6.7 22 0.10 0.6 0.2 0.1 66

PLIP22-50 1.0 4.5 3.5 2.2 227 0.19 0.7 1.1 0.1 315

including 3.5 4.0 0.5 0.4 1,426 1.27 3.77 4.67 0.27 1,861



Numbers may be rounded. Results are uncut and undiluted. True width not estimated as the Company does not have sufficient data from the new mineralized zones to determine the true widths of the drill hole intervals with any confidence. "na" = no significant result. * AgEq calculations using US$20.00/oz Ag, US$1,600/oz Au, US$0.90/lb Pb, US$1.10/lb Zn and US$3.00/lb Cu, with metallurgical recoveries of Ag - 74%, Au - 86%, Pb - 69%, Zn - 75% and Cu - 80%. AgEq = ((Ag grade x Ag Price x Ag recovery) + (Au grade x Au price x Au recovery) + (Pb grade x Pb price x Pb recovery) + (Zn grade x Zn price x Zn recovery) + (Cu grade x Cu price x Cu recovery))/(Ag price x Ag recovery) . ** PLI-22 37 interrupted and restarted as PLI 22-37A

TABLE 2 Plomosas Mine Area Infill Drill Program 2022 - Details

Drill Hole East (m) North (m) RL (m) Dip (?) Azimuth (?) Depth (m) Type Drill Hole PLI22-20 451339 2551706 875 -18 105 113.0 Underground PLI22-21 451342 2551781 873 -58 360 117.5 Underground PLI22-22 451379 2551893 879 -17 130 85.5 Underground PLI22-23 451365 2551911 878 -15 90 116.0 Underground PLI22-24 451359 2551878 902 -40 145 111.65 Underground PLI22-25 451447 2551900 906 50 300 30.5 Underground PLI22-26 451426 2551859 901 -52 90 67.5 Underground PLI22-27 451423 2551858 905 50 270 47.0 Underground PLI22-28 451069 2551750 727 -45 60 100.9 Underground PLI22-29 451432 2551770 904 -62 90 69.5 Underground PLI22-30 451368 2551744 906 -58 315 78.0 Underground PLI22-1A 451444 2551854 902 -7 88 6.5 Underground PLI22-33 451309 2551905 814 -60 120 61.5 Underground PLI22-34 451111 2551732 731 22 90 80.0 Underground PLI22-35 451305 2551778 821 -50 60 78.5 Underground PLI22-36 451305 2551652 802 2 90 98.4 Underground PLI22-7A 451378 2551577 802 -48 270 78.5 Underground PLI22-38 451111 2551732 731 16 80 105.0 Underground PLIP22-27 451215 2551655 769 0 270 10.0 Underground PLIP22-29 451033 2551888 680 -68 130 22.0 Underground PLIP22-30 451012 2551897 679 -45 330 14.1 Underground PLIP22-31 451217 2551627 771 -5 235 11.8 Underground PLIP22-32 451217 2551843 767 -38 80 16.0 Underground PLIP22-33 451004 2551897 689 0 0 14.5 Underground PLIP22-34 451054 2551913 677 -45 20 17.0 Underground PLIP22-35 451038 2551898 677 -30 315 19.2 Underground PLIP22-36 451197 2551887 763 -40 90 4.5 Underground PLIP22-37 451220 2551784 768 -30 80 15.0 Underground PLIP22-38 451209 2551807 780 -40 57 9.0 Underground PLIP22-40 451372 2551734 860 -45 98 12.2 Underground PLIP22-41 451126 2551923 722 -27 70 19.1 Underground PLIP22-42 451118 2551885 717 -60 117 20.0 Underground PLIP22-43 451364 2551748 859 -50 5 11.2 Underground PLIP22-45 451131 2551847 727 -22 90 21.5 Underground PLIP22-46 451359 2551708 859 -20 245 18.4 Underground PLIP22-48 451132 2551764 730 -39 90 20.0 Underground PLIP22-49 451087 2551746 731 -40 60 21.0 Underground PLIP22-50 451364 2551690 860 -18 215 15.0 Underground

Note: "PLI" holes drilled from underground; WGS84 Datum

QA/QC Procedures

The Company has implemented QA/QC procedures which include insertion of blank, duplicate and standard samples in all sample lots sent to SGS de México, S.A. de C.V. laboratory facilities in Durango, Mexico, for sample preparation and assaying. For every sample with results above Ag >100 ppm (over limits), these samples are submitted directly by SGS de Mexico to SGS Canada Inc. at Burnaby, BC. The analytical methods are four acid Digest and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry with Lead Fusion Fire Assay with gravimetric finish for silver above over limits. For gold assays the analytical methods are Lead Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry Lead Fusion Fire Assay and gravimetric finish for gold above over limits.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for this news release is Marcio Fonseca, P. Geo., President & COO for GR Silver Mining, who has reviewed and approved its contents.

