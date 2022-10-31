Thunder Gold Corp. Announces Bonnie Lyn de Bartok as a Director

Thunder Bay, October 31, 2022 - Thunder Gold Corp. (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Bonnie-Lyn de Bartok has agreed to join the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Ms. de Bartok is a recognized expert on social governance, impact and risk assessment and founder and CEO of The S Factor Co., a company focused on measuring corporate social risk factors and benchmarking corporate performance against international standards, public sentiment and financial performance. She brings over 25-years of industry experience with a focus on social governance and risk assessment, socio-economic development, impact measurement and management (IMM), Social Management Systems (SMS), training programs, community programs and monitoring and evaluation of human rights, indigenous rights, land tenure, resettlement, action plans, strategy, and reporting. She is a graduate of Oxford University's Said Executive Program in Impact Finance Innovations, Saint Mary's University with a BA (Hons.) in International Development Studies, (Social and Economic) and International Politics as well as the University of Cape Breton with B.Comm. in Finance and Marketing.

Ms. de Bartok brings decades of experience in the mining sector, advising mineral exploration, development and mining companies globally as well as providing social risk / opportunity analysis to numerous NGOs, IOs, governments and investors. Her company, The S Factor Co., is a data and analytics company providing proprietary social performance indexing of publicly listed companies, enabling global investors to gauge the social risks, opportunities and performance of companies across a broad spectrum of industries.

Wes Hanson P.Geo., CEO of Thunder Gold notes: "I am very pleased that Bonnie-Lyn has agreed to join the Board of Thunder Gold. As a leading expert on social governance, impact and risk assessment, she offers unique insight that will benefit our stakeholders as we advance our exploration projects. Her social governance expertise will mesh well with Dr. Strashin's sustainable approach to real estate development, embracing innovative technologies including geothermal heating, wind and solar power generation and sustainable building practices. The world is changing, stakeholders expect more from companies operating in their communities and investors want to limit risks. Our Board and Management offers more than adequate technical expertise, Bonnie-Lyn's experience brings considerable expertise to bear in an area traditionally ignored by most exploration companies. Her insight will allow us to proactively identify critical social risks and opportunities and address these early in the exploration process to the benefit of all stakeholders. Our goal is to establish Thunder Gold as a progressive, forward-thinking explorer. We believe we can become a leader in responsible mineral exploration and development and Bonnie-Lyn can assist us in attaining that goal. On behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to welcome Bonnie-Lyn to the team at Thunder Gold and look forward to working with her going forward."

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The Tower Mountain Gold Property is located 5 kms off the Trans-Canada highway, 50 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario and consists of unpatented and patented lands totalling 1,968 ha. Exploration to date suggests the property offers a large gold endowment. Gold mineralization is widespread and drilling to date has identified low-grade gold mineralization extending outward for at least 500 meters from a central alkalic intrusion known as the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. Drilling has established persistent gold grades from 0.1 to 1.0 g/t along a 1500-meter-long x 500-meter wide x 500-meter deep block of volcanic-volcanoclastic rocks immediately west and adjacent to the central alkalic intrusion. The remaining 6,000 meters of strike length surrounding the intrusion are untested. Tower Mountain shows many of the classic indicators of being an Intrusion Related Gold Deposit a highly desirable exploration target.

Mineralization hosted by established operations and other exploration projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's Property.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corp., formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit www.thundergoldcorp.com.

