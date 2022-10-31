GoviEx Announces Positive Results from Completed Falea Copper-Silver-Uranium Exploration Program

6,002 m drill program completed in 2022 expanded potential for uranium mineralisation

Vancouver, October 31, 2022 - GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the 2022 drilling program at its 100% owned polymetallic copper-silver-uranium Falea Project in Mali.

The Falea Project located in western Mali contains 31 Mlb U 3 O 8 , and also reports an average copper and silver grades of 0.2% and 42 g/t respectively.1, 2 The Falea Project includes three exploration licenses, namely Falea, Bala and Madini, with current mineral resources being solely within the Falea license. The Falea Project is positioned on strike with two major gold trends.

During the first and second quarters of 2022, the Company undertook a diamond drilling program that totalled 6,002 meters of NQ sized diamond core over 12 drill holes. A total of 10 drill holes, totalling 5,201 meters were completed on the Falea licence and 2 drill holes for 800 meters on the Bala licence.

Highlights from the drilling program include:

Potential to expand uranium mineralisation

Copper mineralisation expands beyond uranium mineralisation into higher sediments structures

IP defines structures that drive uranium-copper mineralisation providing a better targeting tool

Gold mineralisation in the Birimian but limited zone next to the Road Fault

Commenting on the results, Govind Friedland, Executive Chairman, said, "We are extremely excited with the results from our 2022 drilling program at our Falea Project, which continues to show promising potential. The IP data, analyzed by Computational Geosciences - the global leader in geophysical data interpretation, shows targets with a strong correlation with known uranium mineralization, which means we now have a clear roadmap of targets for our next drilling program. Falea is clearly a compelling and highly prospective assetI and we look forward to expanding our exploration program, particularly now that we can focus our efforts in the most prospective areas."

The drill program was designed to target mineralisation in the Birimian rocks below the sedimentary mineralisation based on Induced Polarisation (IP) targets, and evidence from historical drill cores already reported copper and gold mineralisation. Within Falea license three separate structural targets, were defined (see figure1):

Zone 1 (DF923 - DF926) targeted the Road Fault in the Falea North

Zone 2 (DF927 - DF930) targeted the North West trend

Zone 3 (DF931 - DF932) focused on Road Fault between Falea North and Central

The results from Zone 1 intersected the Road Fault and highlighted the faulting and repetition of the geology in the area. The results show:

The potential gold mineralisation along and close to the Road Fault, with a number to interesting assay results including 1.62 meters at 3.30 g/t, 1 meter at 2.32 meters at 2.32 g/t and 2 meters at 1.08 g/t (see table).

Uranium results confirmed mineralisation in the Upper North and North Deep deposits

Strong correlation between copper and uranium mineralisation within the sedimentary sequence. Historical and hence current practices have only started sampling from just above the Kania Sandstone (KS) formation which hosts most of the uranium mineralisation. The potential for copper in the overlying ASK and underlying VC formations needs to be considered in future work, and this may expand the thickness of the mineralised zone.

The results from Zones 2 and 3 are very interesting from the perspective of future uranium exploration on the Falea licence, although they did not intersect any major mineralization in the Birimian. These results show that the gradient IP can be useful for mapping the major structures that support uranium and copper mineralisation. There is a strong correlation of copper mineralisation with high IP response, and consequently with uranium, as copper and uranium tend to occur together over most of the Falea deposit (see figure 2). Several target zones have been identified based on this relationship, which will be taken into consideration for the Company's next drilling campaign.

In Zone 3 the drilling results and the gradient IP clearly show that the Road Faults positioning has historically been misinterpreted and that it should expected to be positioned between the recent drill holes DF-931 and DF-932, with the later drill hole reporting 2 meters at 7,260 ppm copper and 42 g/t silver. As a result of this finding, the exploration potential of this area will be re-assessed, with the potential to connect the Falea North and Central deposits.

The two drill holes completed over the Bala licence (see figure 4) were drilled along the IP section, and the drill holes were orientated westward targeting expected structures that were assumed to be in a similar orientation to the Road Fault. The results from Zone 2 and 3 indicate that future Bala exploration should consist of expanding the IP survey area and target future drilling onto the IP highs.

Figure 1: Drill hole location map and outline of mineral resources

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/142436_183949e9a4fa7a4b_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Section DF-923 and DF-925

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/142436_183949e9a4fa7a4b_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Falea Drill holes, gradient IP and copper grade thickness contours

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/142436_183949e9a4fa7a4b_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Bala gradient IP and drill holes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5017/142436_183949e9a4fa7a4b_005full.jpg

Drilling Mineralization highlights

Hole Number From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) U (ppm) Cu

(ppm) Ag (g/t) Au

(ppm) Rock Type Zone 1 DF-923 222 223 1 2160 ASK DF-923 225 226 1 489 DF-923 226 227 1 2430 KS DF-923 228 229 1 5440 KI/VC DF-923 246 247 1 0,54 Schist DF-923 269,5 271,12 1.62 3,30 Schist DF-923 283 284 1 3270 ASK DF-923 284 285 1 4160 ASK/KS DF-923 298 299 1 4440 ASK DF-923 299 300 1 2220 ASK/KS DF-923 305 306 1 4540 KS/KI DF-924 210 211 1 6640 ASK DF-924 211 212 1 2310 ASK/KS DF-924 274 275 1 2,32 Greywacke DF-924 279 280 1 0,59 Greywacke DF-925 214 215 1 2920 KS DF-925 267 269 1 1,08 Greywacke DF-926 202 203 1 3620 ASK DF-926 203 204 1 3020 42,9 KS DF-926 210 211 1 411 KS DF-926 352 353 1 0,50 Schist Zone 2 DF-927 197 198 1 3930 ASK DF-927 198 199 1 3370 ASK/KS DF-927 200 201 1 996 322 KS DF-927 201 202 1 586 28,7 KS DF-927 218 219 1 0,68 Greywacke DF-927 207 207,5 0,5 866 5220 496 KS/KI DF-927 207,5 208,5 1 4950 28,9 KI/VC DF-928 204 205 1 5040 ASK DF-928 213 214 1 6920 KI DF-929 250 251 1 0,58 Schist DF-930 233 234 1 500 KS DF-930 235 236 1 347 Ks Zone 3 DF-931 249 250 1 9790 52.6 VC DF-931 250 251 1 4730 30.8 VC

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mr. Jerome Randabel, MAIG, Chief Geologist of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined in Canadian National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" ("NI 43-101").

Technical Notes

All cores were geologically logged by the Company's geologists at the Falea Project using geological best practice. The core intervals of interest within the Taoudeni Basin sequence were selected based on the presence of radioactivity measured using a RS120 scintillometer. The usual core length of 1 meter was selected, with minimum core length of 0.5 meter where applicable. For the Birimian sequence, the entire length was selected for sampling and analysis.

The samples were halved using a core saw, labelled, and put into plastic bags to be sent to ALS laboratories in Bamako, Mali for prepping. The pulps were then sent to the ALS laboratories in Johannesburg, RSA for 48 element analysis using ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and to their laboratories in Burkina Faso for gold assays using fire assay (AU-AA26).

QAQC methodology was followed by introducing Blanks, duplicates and Standards at regular intervals.

Drill hole locations

Hole ID East North RL(m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) DF-923 250945 1360197 467 270 -75 400 DF-924 250980 1360324 493 270 -75 500,38 DF-925 251001 1360197 463 270 -75 500 DF-926 251029 1360322 470 270 -75 500 DF-927 251285 1360483 488 150 -75 600 DF-928 251431 1360370 482 150 -75 500 DF-929 251547 1359951 491 330 -75 500,33 DF-930 251736 1360064 521 330 -75 600 DF-931 251234 1359401 483 250 -75 550,33 DF-932 250859 1359267 476 250 -75 550,45 BF-023 253719 1353401 304 240 -75 400,16 BF-024 253382 1353193 324 240 -75 400,23

Notes:

(1) See the technical report titled, "Technical Report on the Falea Uranium, Silver and Copper Deposit, Mali, West Africa" prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. for Denison Mines Corp., October 26, 2015.

(2) Falea Mineral Resources as at October 26, 2015:

Tonnes



U 3 O 8 Cu Ag U 3 O 8 Cu Ag Category (MT) (%) (%) (g/t) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (Moz) Indicated 6.88 0.115 0.161 72.8 17.4 24.4 16.11 Inferred 8.78 0.069 0.200 17.3 13.4 38.7 4.9

The Company's mineral resources as at October 26, 2015, are classified in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum's "CIM Definition Standards - For Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves" in accordance with NI 43-101. Mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates reflect the Company's reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained.

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have to demonstrate economic viability. Mineral resources are subject to infill drilling, permitting, mine planning, mining dilution and recovery losses, among other things, to be converted into mineral reserves. Due to the uncertainty associated with inferred mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to indicated or measured mineral resources, including as a result of continued exploration.

The Mineral Resource Statement was prepared Mark Mathisen, C.P.G., Senior Geologist, of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., who is a Qualified Persons as defined by the CIM Code.

Source: Technical Report titled "Technical Report on the Falea Uranium, Silver and Copper Deposit, Mali, West Africa" prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. for Denison Mines Corp., October 26, 2015.

Notes:

CIM definitions followed for classification of Mineral Resources. Reported above a cut-off grade of 0.03% U 3 0 8 , based on a uranium price of US$75/lb. Bulk density is 2.65 t/m3. Numbers may not add due to rounding.

About GoviEx Uranium Inc.

GoviEx is a mineral resource company focused on the exploration and development of uranium properties in Africa. GoviEx's principal objective is to become a significant uranium producer through the continued exploration and development of its flagship mine-permitted Madaouela Project in Niger, its mine-permitted Mutanga Project in Zambia, and its multi-element Falea Project in Mali.

