Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Appointment of Quinn Field-Dyte to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER - Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. ("MLD" or the "Company") (TSXV:DIA) (FKT:M85A) (OTC:DDIAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Quinn Field-Dyte to its Board of Directors, replacing Larry E. Timlick. Mr. Timlick will remain with the company as a Strategic Advisor to the Board and the position of Corporate Secretary will be assumed by Mr. Field-Dyte.

Mr. Field Dyte holds the position of CFO & Director at Quantum Battery Metals Corp., Chief Financial Officer & Director at Vantex Resources Ltd., Director at Goldseek Resources,

Inc. and Director at PlantX Life Inc.

In his past career, he co-founded Embassy Games Inc. and has held the titles of Director, Chief Executive & Officer at Hadley Mining, Inc., Chief Executive Officer & Director at Scorpion

Resources, Inc. and Chief Financial Officer, Corp. Secretary & Director at Inexco Mining Corp.

Mr. Field-Dyte is a seasoned executive having been in the financial services industry for over 20 years. He has led financings of hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private markets

and specialized in mergers and acquisitions.

About Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

MLD is a Canadian based mineral exploration company. As part of its joint venture with Arctic Star Exploration, MLD holds an 18.5 per cent interest in the Diagras diamond project Northwest Territories property. The property hosts 13 known kimberlites originally discovered by DeBeers in the 1990's and MLD believes there is an opportunity to apply modern exploration techniques to define additional kimberlites. Additionally, MLD owns 100% interest in the Mormon Lake Uranium Property near Payson, Arizona.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc.

Yari Nieken, CEO

