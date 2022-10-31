Bear Creek to Issue Third Tranche of Shares for Services

Vancouver, October 31, 2022 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the Company will issue 361,648 common shares at a deemed price of $0.40 per share to Unison Mining Consulting Pte. Ltd. ("Unison") for work on the Mercedes Gold Mine operational improvement program completed as of October 28, 2022. Details regarding the ongoing Mercedes improvement program, and the terms of the Unison engagement agreement, are provided in the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022.

