Pacific Bay Announces Management Change

21:54 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 31, 2022 - Mr. David Brett, President & CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that Helder Carvalho has resigned as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Carvalho decided to pursue other opportunities and the Board wishes him well with his future endeavors.

About Pacific Bay Minerals Limited
Pacific Bay Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining projects. Pacific Bay Minerals is focused on advancing its flagship project, Atlin Goldfields, located in Atlin, British Columbia, with a 56,569-hectare package of mineral tenures. The company also holds 100% interest in three mineral properties located in British Columbia: Wheaton Creek Gold, Haskins Reed, and Weaver Gold. Pacific Bay aspires to see its environmentally responsible exploration and development activities bring meaningful benefits to the communities in which it operates.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.
Per/

David Brett, President & CEO
dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com
(604) 682-2421
pacificbayminerals.com / Twitter / LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142534


