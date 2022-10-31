Pacific Bay Announces Management Change

Vancouver, October 31, 2022 - Mr. David Brett, President & CEO, Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports that Helder Carvalho has resigned as Vice President of Corporate Development. Mr. Carvalho decided to pursue other opportunities and the Board wishes him well with his future endeavors.

About Pacific Bay Minerals Limited

Pacific Bay Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining projects. Pacific Bay Minerals is focused on advancing its flagship project, Atlin Goldfields, located in Atlin, British Columbia, with a 56,569-hectare package of mineral tenures. The company also holds 100% interest in three mineral properties located in British Columbia: Wheaton Creek Gold, Haskins Reed, and Weaver Gold. Pacific Bay aspires to see its environmentally responsible exploration and development activities bring meaningful benefits to the communities in which it operates.

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, President & CEO

dbrett@pacificbayminerals.com

(604) 682-2421

pacificbayminerals.com / Twitter / LinkedIn

