Enerev5 Metals Files Q1 Financial Statements and MD&A and Acquires Staked Mining Claims

Toronto, October 31, 2022 - Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) (the "Company") announces that it has today filed its Q1 financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended August 31, 2022. They can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.enerev5metals.net .

The Company also announces that it has acquired through staking by arms length stakers of 447 mining claims (the "New Claims") comprising approximately 24,000 ha in the Province of Quebec. In addition to the New Claims, the Company continues to pursue the active acquisition by staking and negotiation of other mining claims. The total cost to have the New Claims staked for and on behalf of the Company was $2,000 staking costs and $32,731 government claims costs. There are no other payments or royalties. The New Claims were acquired in keeping with the Company's focus on exploration and development potential related to energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt and other strategic battery minerals, and the Company's increasing focus on projects in mining friendly and politically stable jurisdictions.

The Company believes the acquisition of the New Claims is an "Exempt Transaction" within the meaning of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policies, meaning that the acquisition can be conducted without TSXV acceptance or review and requires no filing with the TSXV.

About Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Enerev5 Metals Inc. (TSXV: ENEV) (OTCQB: ENEVF) is a Canadian resource company focusing on exploration and development potential related to energy metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and other strategic battery minerals, as well as other net zero related assets.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

For additional information, please contact:

John F. O'Donnell

CEO and Chairman of the Board

Enerev5 Metals Inc.

Telephone: +1-647-966-3100

Website: www.enerev5.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142543