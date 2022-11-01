Tudor Gold: Starke Gold-Kupfer Porphyr Mineralisierung mit 1,82 g/t Gold Eq über 114,0 m innerhalb eines Intervalls von 592,5 m mit 1,16 g/t Gold Eq

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t)

94+50 NE KZ-22-01 90.50 96.50 6.00 2.29 4.14 103 2.35

And 164.00 210.50 46.50 0.51 1.36 69 0.53

And 306.50 315.50 9.00 3.54 5.32 32 3.60

98+50 NE CB-22-01 21.00 189.00 168.00 0.65 1.97 62 0.68

Including 21.00 96.00 75.00 0.70 2.25 68 0.74

And including 118.50 123.00 4.50 4.31 10.78 26 4.44

And including 147.00 189.00 42.00 0.70 2.03 13 0.72

98+50 NE CB-22-02 322.50 361.50 39.00 0.62 0.72 178 0.65

And 351.00 360.00 9.00 1.27 1.24 193 1.31

K GS-22-156 (300H) 253.50 547.50 294.00 0.92 4.38 214 1.00

Including 526.50 540.00 13.50 4.99 5.17 873 5.16

Or 526.50 528.00 1.50 28.70 16.20 46 28.90

And 622.50 660.00 37.50 0.74 6.72 1192 0.95

And 702.00 716.00 14.00 1.23 2.73 105 1.28

L GS-22-158 (CS600) 793.50 1386.00 592.50 0.73 3.17 3369 1.16

Including 867.00 945.00 78.00 1.01 5.37 3606 1.50

And 1110.00 1345.50 235.50 0.87 3.98 4887 1.50

Or 1219.50 1333.50 114.00 1.04 5.17 6090 1.82

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi () Dip () Depth (m)

94+50 NE KZ-22-01 427280.30 6271718.71 1748.25 101 -65 672.2

98+50 NE CB-22-01 427665.60 6271972.16 1558.14 120 -60 720

98+50 NE CB-22-01 427663.13 6271974.86 1558.25 300 -60 810

K GS-22-156 428429.03 6272984.18 1373.36 330 -55 716

L GS-22-158 428925.03 6273439.09 1397.48 320 -66 1386