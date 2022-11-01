IsoEnergy Announces Appointment of Peter Netupsky to its Board of Directors and Grants Stock Options

SASKATOON, Nov. 1, 2022 - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("IsoEnergy" or the "Company") (TSXV: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) is pleased to announce the appointment Mr. Peter Netupsky to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Netupsky brings significant experience in finance, capital markets and banking. Currently, he serves as Vice President, Corporate Development at Agnico Eagle. Prior to joining Agnico Eagle he held progressively senior roles in Investment Banking with TD Securities focused on M&A and financings in the global resources sector. Mr. Netupsky began his professional career as a staff accountant with Ernst & Young.

Mr. Netupsky is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), a CFA® Charterholder, has obtained the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree (Queen's University).

Leigh Curyer, Chairman, commented: "On behalf of the Board of IsoEnergy we welcome Mr. Netupsky. I have worked with Peter in his role as a banker at TD. Peter has attributes and experience in the mining and financial sectors that will greatly benefit IsoEnergy as the Company advances its high-grade Hurricane deposit together with the continued exploration of its high quality portfolio of projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin."

Mr. Netupsky has been granted 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at a price of $3.46, vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the grant date and have a term of five years. The Options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy is a well-funded uranium exploration and development company with a portfolio of prospective projects in the eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company recently discovered the high-grade Hurricane Zone of uranium mineralization on its 100% owned Larocque East property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. IsoEnergy is led by a Board and Management team with a track record of success in uranium exploration, development, and operations. The Company was founded and is supported by the team at its major shareholder, NexGen Energy Ltd.

