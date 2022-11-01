American Creek Intersects Strong Gold-Copper Porphyry Mineralization Returning 1.82 g/t AuEQ over 114.0 M Within 592.5 M of 1.16 g/t AuEQ in Northernmost Step-Out Section of the Goldstorm Deposit, at Joint Ventured Treaty Creek

Cardston, November 1, 2022 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (OTCQB: ACKRF) ("the Corporation" or "American Creek") is pleased to present the eighth set of drill results for the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") from operator Tudor Gold at their flagship Treaty Creek property, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, Tudor Gold President and CEO, comments: "Our entire team is very pleased to see the continued success of the exploration program in the northern-most limits of the Goldstorm Deposit within domain CS600. We continue to intersect pulses of very strong gold and copper mineralization with 1.82 g/t AuEQ (1.04 g/t Au, 5.17 g/t Ag and 0.61% Cu) over a 114-metre (m) intercept. Precious and base metal values were equally impressive over double this same intercept averaging 1.50 g/t AuEQ over 235.5 m in hole GS-22-158 and values were comparable to the hole above this, GS-22-151-W1 with 1.27 G/T AuEQ over 300 m (October 4, 2022 PR). GS-22-158 successfully undercut GS-22-151-W1 by approximately 100-150 m and ended in strong copper-gold mineralization as did GS-22-151-W1. In-fill drilling successfully added confidence with our resource model as GS-22-156 intersected 1.0 g/t AuEQ over 294 m within the 300H domain. This intercept was punctuated by a high-grade gold intercept of 28.7 g/t Au and 16.2 g/t Ag (28.9 AuEQ) over 1.5 m near the bottom of the composite.

In addition to increasing our deposit foot-print northwards, we were also successful in expanding mineralization to the southwest with a 100 m step-out drill hole CB-22-01 which intersected significant near-surface gold values over 168 m that averaged 0.68 g/t AuEQ. This hole was drilled well outside the area of the 2021 initial resource model for the Goldstorm Deposit demonstrating that mineralization remains open in all directions and to depth. Crews will be wrapping up the exploration program this week and will be collecting several new composites for metallurgical tests with samples for petrographic and ore microscopy studies from our Stewart-based core facility. Our drills have been de-mobilized and both upper and lower camps have been shut down. We have several drill holes awaiting results from the lab and we will announce these results shortly after we receive them."

Darren Blaney, President, and CEO of American Creek, commented: "We are very pleased to announce the 8th set of results from this year's drill program. The magnitude of the grades that have come from this year's drilling will be prolific when it comes time to update the resource estimate. The intersections released today are another remarkable stepping stone in the story of Treaty Creek. We would like to commend the efforts of our partner Tudor Gold for their continued dedication to the project through the current challenging market conditions."

The Program at the Treaty Creek property includes an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan for several areas, including the Goldstorm Deposit and the Eureka and Calm Before the Storm Zones. Results included in this press release are reported from five diamond drill holes that were drilled on the Goldstorm Deposit, Copper Belle Deposit, and Konkin Zones (Sections K, L, 98+50 NE and 94+50 NE). At Goldstorm, one out of two holes were drilled partially or completely outside the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate area (see link: corresponding Treaty Creek plan map and sections).

GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT

SECTION K

GS-22-156 was drilled as an infill hole within the 300H domain in the area of the footwall of the Treaty Thrust Fault 1 (TTF1). An intercept of 294.0 m grading 1.0 g/t AuEQ (0.92 g/t Au, 4.38 g/t Ag, 0.02% Cu) was returned with a high-grade segment with 13.5 m grading 5.16 g/t AuEQ (4.99 g/t Au, 5.17 g/t Ag, 0.09% Cu).

SECTION L

GS-22-158 was drilled to target the CS600 domain and undercut GS-22-151-W1. An intercept of the CS600 gold-copper porphyry system was intercepted over a drill length of 592.5 m averaging 1.16 g/t AuEQ (0.73 g/t Au, 3.17 g/t Ag, 0.34% Cu) with an enriched zone of 1.82 g/t AuEQ (1.04 g/t Au, 5.17 Ag, 0.61% Cu) over 114.0 m. This hole confirms the consistency of mineralization throughout the porphyry system and that no boundary on the northern side of the system has been encountered. This hole is located 250 m north of the 2021 mineral resource estimate. Future exploration will target the northerly extension of this system.

COPPER BELLE DEPOSIT

SECTION 98+50 NE

CB-22-01 was drilled as a 100 m southeastern step-out hole on the Copper Belle deposit. An interval of 168.0 m returned 0.68 g/t AuEQ (0.65 g/t Au, 1.97 g/t Ag, 0.01 % Cu) with a high-grade segment of 4.5 m grading 4.44 g/t AuEQ (4.31 g/t Au, 10.78 g/t Ag). This hole confirms the continuity of mineralization to the south of Copper Belle and that the deposit remains open.

CB-22-02 was drilled as a 100 m northwestern step-out hole one the Copper Belle deposit. An interval of 39.0 m grading 0.65 g/t AuEQ (0.62 g/t Au, 0.72 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu). This hole confirms the continuity of mineralization to the south of Copper Belle and that the deposit remains open.

KONKIN ZONE

SECTION 94+50 NE

KZ-22-01 was drilled as an exploration hole to follow up on anomalous gold surface samples. The hole encountered 46.5 m of 0.53 g/t AuEQ (0.51 g/t Au, 1.36 g/t Ag, 0.01% Cu) as well as a significant gold interval over 9.0 m of 3.60 g/t AuEQ (3.54 g/t Au, 5.32 g/t Ag). The hole intercepted propylitic and phyllic alteration which could be associated with the Goldstorm porphyry system or may be related to a separate intrusive event.

Table 1: Drilling Results for Goldstorm, Copper Belle, and Konkin Zone in Press Release November 1, 2022

Section Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (ppm) AuEQ (g/t) 94+50 NE KZ-22-01 90.50 96.50 6.00 2.29 4.14 103 2.35

And 164.00 210.50 46.50 0.51 1.36 69 0.53

And 306.50 315.50 9.00 3.54 5.32 32 3.60 98+50 NE CB-22-01 21.00 189.00 168.00 0.65 1.97 62 0.68

Including 21.00 96.00 75.00 0.70 2.25 68 0.74

And including 118.50 123.00 4.50 4.31 10.78 26 4.44

And including 147.00 189.00 42.00 0.70 2.03 13 0.72 98+50 NE CB-22-02 322.50 361.50 39.00 0.62 0.72 178 0.65

And 351.00 360.00 9.00 1.27 1.24 193 1.31 K GS-22-156 (300H) 253.50 547.50 294.00 0.92 4.38 214 1.00

Including 526.50 540.00 13.50 4.99 5.17 873 5.16

Or 526.50 528.00 1.50 28.70 16.20 46 28.90

And 622.50 660.00 37.50 0.74 6.72 1192 0.95

And 702.00 716.00 14.00 1.23 2.73 105 1.28 L GS-22-158 (CS600) 793.50 1386.00 592.50 0.73 3.17 3369 1.16

Including 867.00 945.00 78.00 1.01 5.37 3606 1.50

And 1110.00 1345.50 235.50 0.87 3.98 4887 1.50

Or 1219.50 1333.50 114.00 1.04 5.17 6090 1.82 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table 2: Drill data for holes in Press Release November 1, 2022

Section Hole ID UTM E NAD 83 UTM N NAD 83 Elevation (m) Azi (ᵒ) Dip (ᵒ) Depth (m) 94+50 NE KZ-22-01 427280.30 6271718.71 1748.25 101 -65 672.2 98+50 NE CB-22-01 427665.60 6271972.16 1558.14 120 -60 720 98+50 NE CB-22-01 427663.13 6271974.86 1558.25 300 -60 810 K GS-22-156 428429.03 6272984.18 1373.36 330 -55 716 L GS-22-158 428925.03 6273439.09 1397.48 320 -66 1386

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

American Creek is a proud partner in the Treaty Creek Project. The project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Corporation has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at:

Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Corporation expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the completion and anticipated results of planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Corporation's planned exploration activities will be completed in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Corporation in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Corporation with securities regulators.

Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142572