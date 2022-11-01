Wedgemount Resources Appoints Senior Oil & Gas Geoscience Consultant

Vancouver, November 1, 2022 - Wedgemount Resources Corp. (CSE: WDGY) (OTCQB: WDGRF) ("Wedgemount" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Derek Stonehouse has been retained by the Company to provide consulting services in the role of Senior Geoscientist. Mr. Stonehouse will assist the Company with technical matters related to its proposed oil and gas acquisition located in the prolific Permian Basin of West Texas.

Mark Vanry, President and CEO of Wedgemount comments, "We're extremely pleased to have Derek join the Wedgemount team to head up a new energy focused Geoscience group. He has a unique ability to find value creation opportunities in misinterpreted and overlooked oil plays. In particular, Mr. Stonehouse's expertise in identifying by-passed pay zones is an ideal fit with Wedgemount's recently announced acquisition."

Mr. Stonehouse has a 30+ year track record of discovery, development and optimization of a variety of oil play types in North America and is a founder of Texas Based Somerset Energy Partners.

About Wedgemount Resources Corp.

Wedgemount Resources is a junior natural resources company focused on maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition, discovery and advancement of natural resource projects in North America.

