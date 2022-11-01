Emperor Metals Inc. Appoints New CEO

Vancouver, November 1, 2022 - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) ("Emperor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Florek, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the roles of President, CEO and Director of the Company, effective November 1, 2022, replacing Mr. Alex Horsley who will continue with Emperor in a Corporate Development role and as a Director.

Mr. Florek holds a M.Sc. from Queens University and has been active in the mining industry for over 30 years in technical and senior management capacities for major and junior mining companies, including roles as Founder, Director and VP Exploration. He has served as Emperor's due diligence consultant and Qualified Person for its recent option agreement to acquire the Duquesne West project from Globex (see News Release Oct 12, 2022).

Mr. Florek's work affiliations within major mining companies include BHP, Placer Dome, Barrick/Teck, KL Gold, and Agnico Eagle. He has helped to identify and develop significant asset value for grass roots and advanced projects and mines. Most recently, as Geological Superintendent at Detour Lake Gold Mine from 2016 to 2021, his team was instrumental in the developing the ore-deposit into a significant generational mine acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines. In 2008, his team was intimately involved with extending the mine life at Hemlo Mines and was part of the team that received the 2008 Developer of the Year Award from the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association.

Outgoing President and CEO, Alex Horsley, commented, "Emperor is pleased to welcome John Florek to the senior management team. His preliminary reinterpretation of the existing model using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies was key in identifying a unique opportunity for wealth creation. I am confident that under John's leadership we will be able to advance and fully realize the value of this highly prospective gold deposit."

About Emperor Metals Inc:

Emperor Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in Canada's Canadian Shield. The Company was listed on exploring the merits of its 100% owned Pine Grove and other early-stage gold projects located near the Hemlo Gold Mine within the western portion of the prolific Wawa-Abitibi Gold Belt of Ontario, Canada. It has also acquired the option to earn a 100% interest in the Duquesne West property, a significant early-stage high-grade gold deposit in Quebec located within an established mining jurisdiction.

