Kuya Silver Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

Vancouver, November 1, 2022 - Kuya Silver Corp. (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulators in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec. Once a receipt has been issued for a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus"), the Shelf Prospectus will qualify the distribution of up to CDN$100,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, debt securities, and units of the Company (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination of the Securities, during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus is effective. The Shelf Prospectus is intended to give the Company the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities at its discretion and when market conditions are favourable. The specific terms of any future offering of Securities will be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

The Securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Securities, in any State or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

A copy of the preliminary short form base shelf prospectus is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

For more information, please contact:

David Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 398‐4493

info@kuyasilver.com

www.kuyasilver.com

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the issuance of a final receipt for the Shelf Prospectus, the Company's intention to take advantage of financing opportunities when market conditions are favourable, and the potential filing of one or more prospectus supplements in the future. The words "will," "intend," and "future," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/142637