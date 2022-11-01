Myriad Metals Corp. Adds Significant Africa and Uranium Expertise

Vancouver, November 1, 2022 - Myriad Metals Corp. (CSE: MMC) ("Myriad" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Thomas Lamb has joined the Company's board of directors and has been appointed the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary.

Thomas Lamb is a lawyer and entrepreneur with extensive experience in resource exploration, having co-founded and served as an officer and director of a number of public and private mineral exploration companies over the past 20 years. For the past decade he's been focused on Africa in particular, having co-founded M2 Cobalt Corp., which was subsequently sold to Jervois Global Limited, one of the world's leading cobalt companies, and where Tom remained as an executive until February 2021. Other companies he co-founded include Rift Copper Inc., Goldgroup Mining Inc., and J2 Metals Inc. Mr. Lamb is currently a director of CSE-listed Sasquatch Resources Corp. Tom holds an MSc. from London Business School, where he was a Sloan Fellow. Mr. Lamb also holds Juris Doctor and BA degrees, and he speaks English, French, and Russian.

Peter Smith, Myriad's outgoing CEO, commented, "Thomas is an ideal person to help drive the project in Niger forward at this point. Given his wealth of experience and know-how in Africa, combined with his excellent track record of success in exploration generally, and of course his ability to speak the dominant business language in Niger, I feel he's the perfect person to help Myriad take its new assets in Niger to the next level."

In connection with Mr. Lamb's appointment, Peter Smith has resigned as an officer and director of the Company to focus on other interests. Mr. Smith will remain involved with the Company as an independent consultant for at least the next six months to ensure a smooth transition. The board of directors thanks Mr. Smith for his substantial efforts for the Company since its inception.

Tom Lamb, Myriad's incoming CEO, said, "It's thanks to Pete that Myriad has excellent projects in Canada and Niger and is advised by a top-notch technical team. Myriad's future success will be largely thanks to him. Although his focus is changing, we are very glad that Pete will continue to assist Myriad as an important advisor for the foreseeable future."

Myriad further bolsters Africa and uranium expertise though new Technical Committee membership

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has formed a technical committee for the Company's 1,822 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoï Basin, Niger (the "Loxcroft Properties"). The technical committee is comprised of five members, including three Myriad representatives: Thomas Lamb, David Miller and George van der Walt. The remaining two members of the technical committee will be appointed by Loxcroft Resources Ltd., the optionor under the property option agreement respecting the Loxcroft Properties (see Myriad's news release dated August 17, 2022 for further details), and are expected to have significant experience on the ground in Niger.

David Miller is a businessman and professional economic geologist with decades of experience in uranium exploration and mining, and is a recognized global expert surrounding ISR/ISL (injected solution recovery/mining) methods and technology for uranium. David served as the Chief Executive Officer of Strathmore Minerals Corp. before its merger with Energy Fuels in 2013. His career has spanned over 40 years with a chain of companies that started with Utah International in the United States, to AREVA (now Orano), the French nuclear power conglomerate. He has consulted for the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Commission) in Austria and China, and has been referenced as a uranium or nuclear energy expert by the New York Times, BBC, CNBC, CNN, Business News Network, Wall Street Journal, Globe and Mail, and Barron's. He is also the author of "Investing in the Great Uranium Bull Market." David graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in Geology. He is a Registered Professional Geologist in Wyoming, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration and is a Fellow in the Society of Economic Geologists. Mr. Miller's professional career has taken him worldwide, working with companies in Japan and South Korea, evaluating projects from Laos to Mongolia, Bolivia to Alaska, and in Canada. His expertise in commodities also includes fissionable materials, precious and base metals, fossil fuels and lithium.

George van der Walt (MSc. Economic Geology, Pr.Sci.Nat.) holds the role of Geological Operations Manager at The MSA Group. He holds a MSc. in Economic Geology from the University of the Witwatersrand and is a registered professional geologist (Pr.Sci.Nat.) with over 18 years' multi-commodity experience. He has extensive uranium exploration experience, having excelled as Exploration Manager for Peninsula Energy's Karoo uranium projects in South Africa, during which time he implemented technical supervision of all exploration, pre-feasibility, due diligence and site rehabilitation activities for large project areas and a database in excess of 12,000 boreholes. He has been involved early greenfields to advanced exploration including Bushveld Complex PGE-Cu-Ni,,rare earth carbonatite and Witwatersrand gold in South Africa, and rare/battery metal (Li, Sn, Ta, Nb) pegmatites in Nigeria.

Established in 1983, The MSA Group has grown to become a holistic consulting and contracting company providing specialist technical input into international projects in the resource, financial, infrastructure and development sectors. MSA has worked across multiple sectors, on all commodities and in diverse environments on five continents, for some of the largest multinational companies, listed juniors and private companies and investors. Having worked in over 30 countries in Africa, MSA has intimate, first-hand knowledge of the African continent and extensive knowledge of remote project environments. (see https://msagroupservices.com/)

Thomas Lamb commented that "between Mr. Van der Walt and Mr. Miller, we have greatly improved our access to expertise in both uranium and Africa. Mr. Van der Walt will provide overall guidance to the team in Niger, and he obviously will have the support and infrastructure of MSA to draw from as well. That alone puts us in very capable hands with more than adequate support. But moreover, we also have access to the vast experience and expertise of Mr. Miller, who can greatly assist us in looking at our prospects for ISR down the road."

About Myriad

Myriad is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company with an option to earn a 100% interest in over 1,800 km2 of uranium exploration licenses in the Tim Mersoi Basin, Niger. Myriad also has a 50% interest in the Millen Mountain Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada, with the other 50% held by Probe Metals Inc. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), contact the Company by telephone at +1.604.418.2877, or refer to the Company web-site, at www.myriadmetalscorp.com.

