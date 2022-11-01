Fortitude Gold Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $1.7m or $0.07 Per Share

COLORADO SPRINGS, November 1, 2022 - Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the "Company") reported production and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 of 9,500 ounces of gold produced, $16.1 million net sales, and increase to its treasury to $42.2 million. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.

Q3 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

$16.1 million net sales

$1.7 million net income or $0.07 per share

$42.2 million cash balance on September 30, 2022

9,500 gold ounces produced

5.69 grams per tonne average gold grade mined

$82.6 million working capital at September 30, 2022

$7.4 million mine gross profit

$613 total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold

$687 per gold ounce total all-in sustaining cost

$2.9 million dividends paid, or $0.12 per share

Overview of Q3 2022 Results

Fortitude Gold sold 9,419 gold ounces at a total cash cost of $613 per ounce (after by-product credits). Realized metal prices during the quarter averaged $1,719 per ounce gold*. The Company recorded net income of $1.7 million, or $0.07 per share. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $42.2 million. The Company produced 9,500 ounces of gold during the quarter and maintains its 2022 gold production Outlook of 40,000 gold ounces (a range of 36,000 to 40,000 ounces).

Mr. Jason Reid, CEO and President of Fortitude Gold, stated "Production results for the quarter are in line with our 2022 production Outlook range. Financial results included net income of $1.7 million, all-in sustaining cost of $687 per gold ounce, $2.9 million in dividends to shareholders, $3.7 million deployed to exploration all while increasing our cash balance to $42.2 million. I believe we continue to execute our strategic business strategy, which has resulted in Fortitude outperforming our industry peers on year-to-date valuations during this strong market pullback in the mining equities."

Mr. Reid continued, "Exploration drilling included continued exciting drill results from Golden Mile and exciting first drill results from County Line. A significant number of surface samples from our Ripper property generated drill targets for a possible 2023 drill program. Our exploration team continues to be exceptionally busy during the fourth quarter with drill programs planned along the Isabella Pearl trend, Golden Mile, County Line and East Camp Douglas properties. We are pleased to remain a profitable gold producer in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, with a stellar portfolio of 100% owned properties, and believe we are moving closer to building our second mine in Nevada, U.S.A, arguably the world's premier mining jurisdiction."

The following Production Statistics table summarizes certain information about our Isabella Pearl Mine for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Ore mined Ore (tonnes) 113,111 139,950 490,764 454,679 Gold grade (g/t) 5.69 1.42 3.30 4.52 Low-grade stockpile Ore (tonnes) - 8,600 34,501 8,600 Gold grade (g/t) - 0.33 0.43 0.33 Waste (tonnes) 202,201 1,838,027 1,696,225 4,894,937 Metal production (before payable metal deductions)(1) Gold (ozs.) 9,500 11,478 30,355 37,593 Silver (ozs.) 12,497 16,467 45,047 33,643

The difference between what we report as "metal production" and "metal sold" is attributable to the difference between the quantities of metals contained in the doré we produce versus the portion of those metals actually paid for according to the terms of our sales contracts. Differences can also arise from inventory changes incidental to shipping schedules, or variances in ore grades and recoveries which impact the amount of metals contained in doré produced and sold.

The following Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our Isabella Pearl Mine for three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Metal sold Gold (ozs.) 9,419 11,454 30,567 37,436 Silver (ozs.) 12,111 16,330 44,819 33,171 Average metal prices realized (1) Gold ($per oz.) 1,719 1,789 1,871 1,796 Silver ($per oz.) 19.44 23.98 23.34 25.14 Precious metal gold equivalent ounces sold Gold Ounces 9,419 11,454 30,567 37,436 Gold Equivalent Ounces from Silver 137 219 559 464 9,556 11,673 31,126 37,900 Total cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 638 $ 658 $ 685 $ 596 Total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold $ 613 $ 624 $ 652 $ 574 Total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold $ 687 $ 793 $ 749 $ 663

Average metal prices realized vary from the market metal prices due to final settlement adjustments from our provisional invoices when they are settled. Our average metal prices realized will therefore differ from the market average metal prices in most cases.

*Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.

The following information summarizes the results of operations for Fortitude Gold Corp. for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, its financial condition at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021. The summary data as of September 30, 2022 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2021 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The calculation of its cash cost before by-product credits per gold ounce sold, total cash cost after by-product credits per gold ounce sold and total all-in sustaining cost per gold ounce sold contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,196 $ 40,017 Accounts receivable 339 238 Inventories 45,131 37,550 Prepaid taxes 875 1,289 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 959 2,228 Total current assets 89,500 81,322 Property, plant and mine development, net 34,514 37,226 Operating lease assets, net 1,027 463 Deferred tax assets 1,491 509 Other non-current assets 882 2,909 Total assets $ 127,414 $ 122,429 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,546 $ 2,127 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,027 463 Mining taxes payable 1,249 1,699 Other current liabilities 1,080 1,022 Total current liabilities 6,902 5,311 Asset retirement obligations 5,694 4,725 Other non-current liabilities 5 45 Total liabilities 12,601 10,081 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Common stock - $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized and 24,024,542 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and 23,961,208 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 240 240 Additional paid-in capital 103,682 103,476 Retained earnings 10,891 8,632 Total shareholders' equity 114,813 112,348 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 127,414 $ 122,429

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales, net $ 16,122 $ 20,422 $ 55,476 $ 66,979 Mine cost of sales: Production costs 5,703 7,075 19,673 21,219 Depreciation and amortization 3,005 3,668 9,938 11,953 Reclamation and remediation 60 40 183 116 Total mine cost of sales 8,768 10,783 29,794 33,288 Mine gross profit 7,354 9,639 25,682 33,691 Costs and expenses: General and administrative expenses 1,638 1,378 3,912 8,723 Exploration expenses 3,687 2,023 8,627 4,380 Other expense, net 60 48 142 132 Total costs and expenses 5,385 3,449 12,681 13,235 Income before income and mining taxes 1,969 6,190 13,001 20,456 Mining and income tax expense 248 1,544 2,097 5,075 Net income $ 1,721 $ 4,646 $ 10,904 $ 15,381 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.19 $ 0.45 $ 0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,024,542 23,961,208 24,014,959 23,846,686 Diluted 24,190,375 24,211,606 24,201,239 24,078,226

Fortitude Gold Corp.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 10,904 $ 15,381 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,052 12,045 Stock-based compensation 143 3,363 Deferred taxes (982 ) (140 ) Reclamation and remediation accretion 183 116 Other operating adjustments (38 ) (88 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (101 ) (1,483 ) Inventories (2,199 ) (6,318 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,269 (343 ) Other non-current assets (31 ) (19 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 1,866 555 Income and mining taxes payable (36 ) 153 Net cash provided by operating activities 21,030 23,222 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (10,184 ) (1,753 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,184 ) (1,753 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (8,645 ) (4,433 ) Issuance of common stock - 500 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 63 - Repayment of loans payable (65 ) (629 ) Repayment of capital leases (20 ) (344 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,667 ) (4,906 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,179 16,563 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,017 27,774 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 42,196 $ 44,337 Supplemental Cash Flow Information Income and mining taxes paid $ 3,149 $ 5,063 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in capital expenditures in accounts payable $ (343 ) $ 1,132 Change in estimate for asset retirement costs $ 710 $ 499 Equipment purchased under finance lease $ - $ 16 Right-of-Use assets acquired through operating lease $ 3,899 $ -

About Fortitude Gold Corporation

Fortitude Gold is a U.S. based gold producer targeting projects with low operating costs, high margins, and strong returns on capital. The Company's strategy is to grow organically, remain debt-free and distribute substantial dividends. The Company's Nevada Mining Unit consists of five high-grade gold properties located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt and a sixth high-grade gold property in west central Nevada. The Isabella Pearl gold mine, located on the Isabella Pearl mineralized trend, is currently in production. Nevada, U.S.A. is among the world's premier mining friendly jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. If you are risk-averse you should NOT buy shares in Fortitude Gold Corp. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "target", "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding the Company's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, the scope, duration, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mining operations, Company employees, and supply chains as well as the scope, duration and impact of government action aimed at mitigating the pandemic may cause future actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Also, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate.

