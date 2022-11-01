João Teixeira to Join The Mosaic Company Board of Directors

TAMPA, November 1, 2022 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that João Teixeira, a former Chief Executive Officer of Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Copersucar, has been elected to the company's board of directors.

"Our board will benefit from João's rich experience in agriculture and financial services, and from his remarkable breadth of knowledge of Brazilian institutions," said Gregory E. Ebel, Chairman of the Board of The Mosaic Company.

Mr. Teixeira served as CEO of Copersucar from 2018 until earlier this year. Previously, he founded Inviste, a private investment firm and served as CEO of Banco Votorantim. Earlier in his career, Mr. Teixeira held senior roles at Santander Group, ABN Amro and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Mr. Teixeira serves on two other public company boards. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Pontifical Catholic University in Rio de Janeiro and an MBA from London Business School.

