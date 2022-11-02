Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: Nachu BFS Update Webinar

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is pleased to announce the following webinar "Strong Financial and Technical Viability for Magnis' Nachu Graphite Project", to be held November 3rd, 2022 for 30 minutes commencing at 11am AEDT/ 10am AEST/ 8:00am AWST.Chief Executive Officer, Mr David Taylor will present the recently completed results from the BFS update for the Nachu Graphite Project along with upcoming milestones for the project.This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom. To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/CME2U7W1A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event by the host ShareCafe.





Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.





Con Hoursalas Group Communications Manager con.hoursalas@magnis.com.au Ph: +61 2 8397 9888 www.magnis.com.au