New Found Intercepts 33.8 g/t Au Over 2.35m, 37.4 g/t Au Over 2.10m & 22.8 g/t Au Over 2.20m at New Lotto North Discovery

New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from eighteen diamond drill holes that were completed as part of an ongoing systematic drill program exploring highly prospective segments of the Appleton Fault Zone ("AFZ") north of the Lotto and proximal to the Dome prospects. New Found's 100%-owned Queensway project comprises an approximate 1500km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway approximately 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

Lotto North Highlights:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-661 74.65 77.00 2.35 33.79 Lotto N Including 74.95 75.30 0.35 225.00 NFGC-22-690 69.45 71.55 2.10 37.36 Lotto N Including 70.15 70.85 0.70 109.00 NFGC-22-717 49.80 52.00 2.20 22.18 Lotto N Including 49.80 50.80 1.00 48.74

Table 1: Lotto North Drilling Highlights

1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

Systematic drilling along the east side of the AFZ north of Lotto has intersected a new, shallow brittle fault zone that hosts high-grade, epizonal-style gold mineralization, named "Lotto North" (Figure 1). This new discovery is hosted by a north-south striking open-ended structure, slightly off trend of the Lotto Main Vein.

Initial drilling at Lotto North intersected near-surface, high-grade gold mineralization over a strike length of 175m including highlight intervals of 33.79 g/t Au over 2.35m in NFGC-22-661, 37.36 g/t Au over 2.10m in NFGC-22-690, and 22.18 g/t Au over 2.20m in NFGC-22-717 (Figures 1-4).

Only four holes have been received to date from Lotto North and several priority assays are pending. Exploration drilling will continue to expand on this new high-grade zone, which remains open in all directions and to depth.

The Lotto-Lotto North segment of the AFZ now demonstrates a combined strike length of 1km, situated within the overall Keats-Lotto corridor that now exceeds 3.2km in strike length.

Melissa Render, VP Exploration for New Found stated: "We are very pleased with the results of our systematic reconnaissance drilling that has been designed to make new discoveries within the +200m wide highly prospective window surrounding the AFZ. The program is working, adding more discoveries along this 3.2km long section of the fault. With today's announcement of high-grade gold at Lotto North and the recent discovery made at Keats West (see September 27, 2022 release), we continue to gain appreciation for the size of this system and its numerous expressions of near surface, high-grade gold, hosted in an extensive network of fault hosted veining."

Drillhole Details

Lotto And Lotto North Results:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-5742 217 219 2.05 1.66 Lotto FW And 228.6 230.85 2.25 1.30 And2 254.4 258.9 4.5 1.22 NFGC-22-609 95.00 97.55 2.55 8.03 Lotto FW Including 97.00 97.55 0.55 37.20 And 99.85 102.00 2.15 1.11 NFGC-22-629 62.35 65.00 2.65 2.66 Lotto FW Including 63.00 63.35 0.35 17.10 NFGC-22-661 74.65 77.00 2.35 33.79 Lotto N Including 74.95 75.30 0.35 225.00 And 80.60 83.00 2.40 1.26 And 87.00 89.00 2.00 1.28 And 113.00 119.50 6.50 1.54 NFGC-22-664 60.25 62.85 2.6 1.14 Lotto Main And2 66.4 70 3.6 16.13 Including2 68.8 69.35 0.55 92.60 NFGC-22-673 79.6 82.35 2.75 1.38 Lotto Main And2 106.8 108.8 2.05 8.29 Including2 106.8 107.5 0.75 22.00 And2 206.2 210 3.85 152.08 Including2 206.2 208.9 2.75 211.91 And2 239.8 242.7 2.9 7.92 Including2 241.2 241.8 0.65 15.55 NFGC-22-676 88.3 94.05 5.75 3.12 Lotto N And 133.9 137 3.1 1.20 NFGC-22-684 184 186 2 3.53 Lotto Main And2 206.00 208.65 2.65 1.41 And2 211.45 226.40 14.95 12.98 Including2 216.30 217.00 0.70 25.30 And Including2 224.30 226.40 2.10 72.35 NFGC-22-690 69.45 71.55 2.1 37.36 Lotto N Including 70.15 70.85 0.7 109.00 And 121.6 123.85 2.3 6.15 Including 123.3 123.85 0.6 15.95 And 157.9 160 2.1 5.51 Including 158.8 159.6 0.8 10.75 NFGC-22-717 49.8 52 2.2 22.18 Lotto N Including 49.8 50.8 1 48.74

Dome Results:

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m)1 Au (g/t) Zone NFGC-22-548 183.45 186.00 2.55 2.96 Dome NFGC-22-566 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-22-584 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-22-595 212.15 214.20 2.05 3.81 Dome NFGC-22-606 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-22-607 250.10 253.35 3.25 1.10 Dome NFGC-22-622 No Significant Values Dome NFGC-22-633 214.00 216.55 2.55 1.21 Dome And 216.90 220.10 3.20 3.38 And 231.00 233.00 2.00 1.18

Table 2: Summary of composite results reported in this press release for Lotto, Lotto North and Dome

1Note that the host structures are interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are unknown at this time. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional uncertainty in true width. Composite intervals reported carry a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au. Grades have not been capped in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness.

2Previously reported interval with host structures interpreted to be steeply dipping and true widths are generally estimated to be 40% to 90% of the reported interval.

Hole No. Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Length (m) UTM E UTM North Prospect NFGC-22-548 305 -50 279 658583 5428522 Dome NFGC-22-566 318 -64 354 658583 5428522 Dome NFGC-22-574 300 -45 276 658881 5429100 Lotto NFGC-22-584 300 -45 276 658592 5428575 Dome NFGC-22-595 300 -45 219 658635 5428665 Dome NFGC-22-606 300 -45 462 658757 5428535 Dome NFGC-22-607 300 -45 348 658655 5428770 Dome NFGC-22-609 278 -56 123 658810 5429026 Lotto NFGC-22-622 300 -45 156 658732 5428841 Dome NFGC-22-629 300 -45 144 658788 5429040 Lotto NFGC-22-633 300 -45 273 658629 5428612 Dome NFGC-22-661 285 -45 396 659079 5429391 Lotto North NFGC-22-664 300 -61 174 658919 5429139 Lotto NFGC-22-673 263 -68 258 658990 5429097 Lotto NFGC-22-676 300 -45 278 659083 5429446 Lotto North NFGC-22-684 258 -69 237 658983 5429072 Lotto NFGC-22-690 270 -42 264 659083 5429446 Lotto North NFGC-22-717 300 -45 213 659089 5429559 Lotto North

Table 3: Details of drill holes reported in this press release

Queensway 400,000m Drill Program Update

Approximately 74% of the planned 400,000m program at Queensway has been drilled to date with ~60,000m of the core still pending assay results.

Sampling, Sub-sampling, Laboratory and Discussion

True widths of the intercepts reported in this press release have yet to be determined and further exploration is required. Infill veining in secondary structures with multiple orientations crosscutting the primary host structures are commonly observed in drill core which could result in additional variability in true width. Assays are uncut, and composite intervals are calculated using a minimum weighted average of 1 g/t Au diluted over a minimum core length of 2m with a maximum of 2m consecutive dilution. Included high-grade intercepts are reported as any consecutive interval with grades greater than 10 g/t Au.

All drilling recovers HQ core. Drill core is split in half using a diamond saw or a hydraulic splitter for rare intersections with incompetent core.

A professional geologist examines the drill core and marks out the intervals to be sampled and the cutting line. Sample lengths are mostly 1.0 meter and adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow (<1.0m) veins or other structures that may yield higher grades. Once all sample intervals have been chosen, photos of the wet and dry core are taken for future reference.

Technicians saw the core along the defined cut-line. One-half of the core is kept as a witness sample and the other half is submitted for crushing, pulverizing, and assaying. Individual sample bags are sealed and placed into shipping pails and/or nylon shipping bags, sealed and marked with the contents.

Drill core samples are shipped to ALS Canada Ltd. (ALS) for sample preparation in Sudbury, Ontario, Thunder Bay, Ontario, or Moncton, New Brunswick; an ISO-17025 accredited laboratory. ALS operates under a commercial contract with New Found.

The entire sample is crushed to approximately 70% passing 2 mm. A 3,000-g split is pulverized. "Routine" samples do not have visible gold (VG) identified and are not within a mineralized zone. Routine samples are assayed for gold by 30-g fire assay with an inductively-couple plasma spectrometry (ICP) finish. If the initial 30-g fire assay gold result is over 1 g/t, the remainder of the 3,000-g split is screened at 106 microns for screened metallics assay. For the screened metallics assay, the entire coarse fraction (sized greater than 106 microns) is fire assayed and two splits of the fine fraction (sized less than 106 microns) are fire assayed. The three assays are combined on a weight-averaged basis.

Samples that have VG identified or fall within a mineralized interval are automatically submitted for screened metallic assay for gold.

All sample pulps are also analyzed for a multi-element ICP package (ALS method code ICP61).

Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control and interpretation of results are performed by qualified persons employing a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices. Standards and blanks account for a minimum of 10% of the samples in addition to the laboratory's internal quality assurance programs.

Quality Control data are evaluated on receipt from the laboratories for failures. Appropriate action is taken if assay results for standards and blanks fall outside allowed tolerances. All results stated have passed New Found's quality control protocols.

New Found's quality control program also includes submission of the second half of the core for approximately 5% of the drilled intervals. In addition, approximately 1% of sample pulps for mineralized samples are submitted for re-analysis to a second ISO-accredited laboratory for check assays.

The Company does not recognize any factors of drilling, sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed.

The assay data disclosed in this news release have been verified by the Company's Qualified Person against the original assay certificates.

The Company notes that it has not completed any economic evaluations of its Queensway Project and that the Queensway Project does not have any resources or reserves.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Greg Matheson, P. Geo., Chief Operating Officer, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Matheson consents to the publication of this press release dated November 2, 2022, by New Found. Mr. Matheson certifies that this press release fairly and accurately represents the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 400,000m drill program at Queensway, now approximately 74% complete, and is well funded for this program with cash and marketable securities of approximately $55 million as of November 2022.

Please see the Company's website at www.newfoundgold.ca and the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Acknowledgements

New Found acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

