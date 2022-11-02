Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. Announces Definitive Agreement for Banio Potash Project

Vancouver, November 2, 2022 - Black Mountain Gold USA Corp. (TSXV: BMG) ("BMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") dated effective October 31,2022 concerning its option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Banio Potash Project first announced on September 27, 2022.

The Definitive Agreement replaces a binding Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU"), dated effective September 5,2022, with the shareholders (the "Vendors") of all of the Equatorial Potash Pty. Ltd ("Equatorial") shares (the "Equatorial Shares").

The Definitive Agreement provides for the option (the "Option") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Banio Potash Project in Gabon (the "Banio Potash Project") by the acquisition from the Vendors of all of the issued and outstanding Equatorial Shares. Equatorial is the 100% owner of Mayumba Potasse SARL ("Mayumba"), a Gabonese company holding a 100% interest in Gabonese Exploration Permit No. G2-595 Potasse et Sels Connexes Mayumba renewed February 4, 2022 (the "Banio Permit").

Further details regarding Mayumba, the Banio Permit and the Banio Potash Project can be found in the Company's September 27,2022 news release.

The Definitive Agreement and the Option to acquire the Banio Potash Project represent a "Fundamental Acquisition" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Exchange approval of the Definitive Agreement requires submission of a technical report on the Banio Potash Project and other information to the Exchange. It is anticipated that the Company has sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations under the Definitive Agreement as well as other financial obligations for the next six months.

Terms and conditions of the Banio Potash Project Definitive Agreement

The terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement remain materially unchanged from those of the MOU and are summarized below:

Table 1 Terms and Conditions of Definitive Agreement





Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4674/142640_bmtbl1.jpg.

The amount of USD$257,000 due upon execution and final regulatory approval of the Definitive Agreement is changed slightly from the September 27, 2022 news release (which stated in error that the payment was USD$250,000 less CDN$25,000). In contract to the MOU, the Definitive Agreement earn in for the Option now has four stages with the initial 51% ownership being earned in two stages (of 25% and 26%). In calculating total cash payments in the table, USD$18,750 has been used in place of the $25,000CDN due upon signing of the MOU (which amount has been paid).

BMG has engaged Ercosplan Ingenieugesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH ("Ercosplan") to complete a NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the "Technical Report") on the Banio. It is anticipated the Technical Report will be completed by Ercosplan and submitted to the Exchange in November 2022.

Name Change

In conjunction with the acquisition of the Banio Potash Project, BMG is planning a name change to "Millennial Potash Corp."

