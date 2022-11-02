Whitehorse Gold Announces Skukum Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate Update

Vancouver, November 2, 2022 - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an updated independent Mineral Resource Estimate for the Skukum Gold-Silver Project (the "Skukum Gold Project") prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. in accordance of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") with an effective date of October 28, 2022, a NI 43-101 Technical Report will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of this news release. The independent Mineral Resource Estimate is based on analytical data from 675 drill holes representing 111,556 metres ("m") of drilling and 2,925 underground samples.

Highlights of the Skukum Gold Project include:

Advanced gold camp in Yukon, a top-tier mineral exploration and mining jurisdiction.

Historical production (1986-1988) of approximately 79,750 oz gold.

A 300 tpd processing plant, tailings facilities, and a 50-person camp.

4,830 m of underground workings.

Three gold deposits that remain open to expansion, in addition to multiple, under-explored gold zones

Project covers 170 square km, and is located 55 km south of Whitehorse with direct road access

2020 Previous Mineral Resource Estimate*: Total Indicated Contained oz.- 336k oz AuEq Total Inferred Contained oz. - 246K oz AuEq



The Company's Skukum Gold Project hosts the following total Mineral Resource:

Skukum Gold Project Total Mineral Resource (using a 2.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade):

Class Tonnes (k) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Contained koz Au Contained koz Ag Contained koz AuEq Indicated 1,594 6.79 114.5 8.16 348 5,868 418 Inferred 3,016 4.64 58.1 5.33 449 5,631 517

The three delineated gold-silver deposits on the Skukum Gold Project (Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mt. Skukum) individually host the following Mineral Resource:

*See Whitehorse Gold News Release from November 25, 2020: https://whitehorsegold.ca/news-releases/whitehorse-gold-announces-commencement-of-trading-on-tsx-venture-exchange-skukum-gold-project-resource-estimate-and-completion/

Skukum Creek Deposit Mineral Resource (using a 2.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade):

Class Tonnes (k) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Contained koz Au Contained koz Ag Contained koz AuEq Indicated 1,048 5.79 170.5 7.83 195 5,742 264 Inferred 1,680 4.49 101.3 5.70 242 5,471 308

Goddell Deposit Mineral Resource (using a 2.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade):

Class Tonnes (k) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Contained koz Au Contained koz Ag Contained koz AuEq Indicated 273 7.52 2.7 7.56 66 24 66 Inferred 1,134 4.61 3.1 4.64 168 112 169

Mt. Skukum Deposit Mineral Resource (using a 2.0 g/t AuEq cut-off grade):

Class Tonnes (k) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Contained koz Au Contained koz Ag Contained koz AuEq Indicated 273 9.88 11.6 10.02 87 102 88 Inferred 201 6.05 7.3 6.14 39 47 40

Cost Assumptions Used in Cut-off Grade Determination:

Assumptions Value Gold Price (US$ per oz) $1,800 Silver Price (US$ per oz) $23 CDN$/US$ 0.77 Gold Recovery 95% Silver Recovery 93% Underground Mining Cost (CDN$ per tonne processed) $100 Processing (CDN$ per tonne processed) $35 G&A Cost (CDN$ per tonne processed) $15 Total Operating Cost (CDN$ per tonne processed) $150 Cut-off Grade (g/t AuEq) 2.0 AuEq (Au/Ag) 80

Notes:

CIM Definition standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources. Mineral Resource Estimate prepared by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. with an effective date of October 28, 2022. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality is estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. A base case cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t Au was calculated at a gold price of $US1,800/oz, silver price of US$23.00/oz and a metal recovery of 95% for gold and 93% for silver, which is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for narrow vein mining and processing. Mineral resources are diluted to a minimum width of 1.5 m. Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate is prepared by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng, FEC, CET of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Puritch.

About Whitehorse Gold

Whitehorse Gold is a mineral exploration and development company focusing on tin projects in Bolivia and a gold development project in the Yukon. The company owns 51% of the Porvenir tin project 70 km southeast of Oruro, Bolivia, and the right to increase ownership to 100%. The company also has the right to acquire a 100% interest in a second tin project 65 km southeast of Oruro Bolivia. The company also owns 100% of the Skukum Gold Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Skukum Gold Project hosts the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 km of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd process plant and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tonnes of ore mineralized material mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989).

