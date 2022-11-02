LITHIUM CHILE Announces the Appointment of Two Officers from Chengxin Lithium Group to the Companys Board Of Directors and the Nomination for "Exploration Discovery Of The Year"

CALGARY, November 2, 2022 - Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of two senior officers from Chengxin Lithium Group ("Chengxin") to the Company's Board of Directors. The Company welcomes, Ms. Iu Ching, Deputy General Manager and Ms. Liu Yuedan, Overseas Investment Director, of Chengxin.

Ms. Iu has considerable experience in capital markets and global resource investment. She took the lead of successful international M&A investments of Chengtun Group, the controlling shareholder of Chengxin. She is a Director on the Board and Deputy General Manager of Chengxin.

Ms. Liu has strong experience in international lithium resource investment. She was deeply involved in overseas investments of Chengxin and now acts as the Overseas Investment Director of the Chengxin.

Steve Cochrane, President, and CEO comments "I welcome Ms. Iu and Ms. Liu to the Lithium Chile Board of Directors. Not only do we anticipate their contributions on the Board to be invaluable, but we also look forward to strengthening our close working relationship with Chengxin."

In recognition of their contribution to the Board of Directors, the Company has granted 300,000 stock options to Ms. Iu and Ms. Lui, subject to regulatory approval. The stock options are issued with an exercise price of $0.65 and will expire November 1, 2027.

Lithium Chile is also pleased to announce they have been short listed as one of seven finalists for the "Exploration Discovery of the Year" Award, for their Salar de Arizaro lithium project at the London, Mines and Money Conference on December 1st, 2022.

Steve Cochrane, President, and CEO comments "The nomination for Exploration Discovery of the Year is a true recognition of the innovation, time commitment, and hard work our team in Salta, Argentina have contributed to the Arizaro Project. I am extremely proud of our whole team led by Jose de Castro for this outstanding accomplishment and thank them for their continued dedication".

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 84,478 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 21,329 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca or Michelle DeCecco, Vice President of Corporate Development via email michelle@lithiumchile.ca or at 403-390-9095.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expected", "anticipated", "aims to", "plans to" or "intends to" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, factors and assumptions with respect to: the general stability of the economic and political environment in which the Company operates; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals; the risk that the new lithium exploration tender processes does not yield the anticipated benefits to the Company; the ability of the Company to obtain future financing on acceptable terms; currency, exchange and interest rates; operating costs; the success the Company will have in exploring its prospects and the results from such prospects and the COVID-19 pandemic. LFG. You are cautioned that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking statements are based upon are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive there from. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

