MUZHU MINING Creates China Subsidiary

November 2nd - Vancouver, BC - Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE:MUZU) ("Muzhu" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Muzhu has created a 100 percent owned subsidiary Company, named "Luoyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd." as part of its operations in China.

At present, the sole Director and CEO of Luoyang Sow International Mining Company Ltd. is Muzhu's Vice President of China operations, Mr. Anthony Tam, BSc, Engineering, who is presently in China commencing exploration operations on the XWG property.

The XWG property is located in China's "Silver Triangle" with good infrastructure, water, power and road access, including several floatation mills close by to provide future customized processing along with the Jinqiao Mill just 9 km away from the XWG property.

"Samples were taken during a 2018 exploration program that exhibit highly anomalous grades of Silver, Lead, Zinc and Copper. Some samples returned values as high as; 1,500 g/t Ag, 3.88 % Pb, 6680 ppm Zn and 7% Copper. More than seven (7) individual mineralized veins have been identified by previous work carried out on the Property by Team 6 of the Henan Nonferrous Geological Prospecting Department. Lengths of the known veins vary from 270 to 1,080 metres with widths varying from 1.0 to 5.0 metres." Muzhu Mining press release, February 1st, 2022.



James Tong, Interim CEO of Muzhu Mining Ltd., states, "The Board of Muzhu Mining is very excited to be moving forward with the XWG property exploration in China. The newly created, 100 percent owned subsidiary Luoyang Sow International Mining Company will contribute greatly to the Company's future successful operations within the Henan Province of China."

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Luoning County, Henan Province, China.

