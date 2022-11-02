SRC Pays Coffee Claims 4 Years Forward

Toronto, November 2, 2022 - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has paid forward, for a period of 4 years, claim renewal fees on 10 of the Company's mineral claims that are held within the Coffee Gold Project.

Stakeholder holds a total of 356 claims, covering 7,441.5 hectares, in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Most of the Stakeholder claims are contiguously held on the Company's 100% owned Ballarat Gold Project which is located north of the Yukon River, due north of the Coffee Gold Project and upstream of the prolific Ballarat Creek placer gold range. 10 Stakeholder claims, covering 209.031 hectares, are located south of the Yukon River within the boundaries of the Coffee Gold Project which is being developed by Newmont Corporation.

On May 17th, 2022, Newmont Corporation announced that pursuant to a recommendation from the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board (YESAB), and after consultation with Yukon First Nations, the Coffee Gold Project had received approval to proceed from both the Canadian Federal Government and the Government of the Yukon Territory. At that time, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver also confirmed that the Coffee Gold Project would provide significant employment opportunities for Yukoners and would contribute to the territory's growing economy.

The 10 Stakeholder claims that are held within the Coffee Gold Project boundaries are situated east of the proposed open pit mine development site. The claims were staked by the Company's founding prospector during the period of rapid staking which transpired in the Yukon Territory's White Gold District at the end of the first decade of the 21st Century. The 10 claims are retained through 2 grant number sequences: YD 19586-19589 (4 claims) and YD 19600-19605 (6 claims), and the positions were staked to cover two known gold occurrences identified in the area.

"We will resume exploration activity on the company's highly prospective Ballarat gold claim group next year, with cash flow generated from our profitable quartzite mining operations in Brazil. This will allow us to pursue the opportunity for a significantly value accretive discovery in the White Gold District without incurring further shareholder dilution," stated Chris Berlet, President & CEO of Stakeholder.

About Stakeholder

Stakeholder Gold Corp. is a junior resource company developing cash flow from the production and sale of exotic Blue Quartzite at its wholly owned Blue Quartzite quarry in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Stakeholder Gold Corp. also has 100% ownership of the Ballarat Gold Project which holds 7,442 hectares of claims located in the heart of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company's Ballarat Gold Project claim group includes an area extending over 10 km of the road construction route for the Northern Gateway Road which is being built to service the White Gold District. The Company's claim holdings also include title to 10 claims located within the nearby Coffee Gold Project which is being developed by Newmont Corp. south of the Yukon River.

