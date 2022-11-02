Green River Gold Corp. Intercepts Its Highest XRF Nickel Results to Date at Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project, Including 0.355% Nickel over 7 Meters and Individual XRF Readings as High as 1.94% Nickel

Edmonton, November 2, 2022 - Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to update the progress on the 2022 exploration program at its Quesnel Nickel Project, located 40 kilometers from the City of Quesnel, British Columbia, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District.

The Company has completed its first two deeper holes of a planned program of ten drill holes in Zone 2. Zone 2 is located approximately 8 kilometers southeast of Zone 1, which is already known to contain nickel, chromium, magnesium and talc, based on previous drilling. Zone 2 consists of a bedrock outcrop covering an area over 1 square kilometer. Both Zone 1 and Zone 2 are located along the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple magnetic anomaly.

Nickel on the property is hosted in ultramafic rocks, mainly black phaneritic peridotite, belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane (Crooked Amphibolite). The peridotite exhibits intense serpentine alteration and strong brecciation. Talc alteration occurs along quartz-calcite veinlets. Sulfides in the core are made up of disseminated pyrite, pyrrhotite, and pentlandite. The Slide Mountain Terrane overlies metasediments (limestone and sandstone) belonging to the Ramos Succession of the Barkerville Terrane. The metasediments were intersected at 45.8 m in hole WK-22-01 and 73.15 m in hole WK-22-02.

Drill holes WK-22-01 and WK-22-02 were drilled along the eastern margin of the Slide Mountain Terrane exposure. We anticipate the upcoming western drill holes WK-22-06 through WK-22-10 will intercept a thicker portion of nickel mineralization within the Slide Mountain Terrane. Nickel mineralization is open in all lateral directions in reference to holes WK-22-01 and WK-22-02.

The drill core was delivered to the Company's facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. Drill hole WK-22-01 was drilled to a depth of 81 meters. From surface to 49.2 meters the Nickel content averaged 0.251%. Drill hole WK-22-02 was drilled to a depth of 97.5 meters. From surface to 76 meters the Nickel content averaged 0.263%.

The nickel grades recorded with a handheld XRF scanner were higher than the Company encountered with its prior drilling programs in Zone 1 and Zone 2. Highlights from Zone 2 thus far include 0.355% nickel over 7 meters in hole WK-22-02, from 12 meters to 19 meters.





Figure 1. Zone 1 and 2 on The Deep Purple Target

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/142765_41e93a7b64f44bb5_002full.jpg





Figure 2. Zone 2 drill hole locations.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7403/142765_41e93a7b64f44bb5_003full.jpg

Zone 2 Winkie Drill

Hole XRF Results

Hole # Meters drilled Ni Hole Average % Cr Hole Average % WK-22-01 From 0 to 49.2 0.251 0.151 WK-22-02 From 0 to 76.0 0.263 0.146 Total Meters Drilled 125.2



Average over 2 Holes

0.258 0.148

The previously reported shallow backpack Drill Holes from Zone 2 are repeated here for comparison purposes.

Previously Reported



Zone 2 Backpack Drill

Hole XRF Averages

Hole # Meters drilled Ni Hole Average % Cr Hole Average % FCD-22-01 From 0 to 5.9 0.208 0.141 FCD-22-02 From 0 to 2.0 0.203 0.171 FCD-22-03 From 0 to 3.0 0.245 0.139 FCD-22-04 From 0 to 5.3 0.214 0.165 FCD-22-05 From 0 to 5.2 0.195 0.141 FCD-22-06 From 0 to 4.7 0.191 0.174 FCD-22-07 From 0 to 6.0 0.213 0.133 FCD-22-08 From 0 to 7.0 0.173 0.125 FCD-22-09 From 0 to 4.9 0.161 0.169 FCD-22-10 From 0 to 5.2 0.185 0.128 FCD-22-11 From 0 to 6.0 0.192 0.162 FCD-22-12 From 0 to 3.9 0.229 0.199 FCD-22-13 From 0 to 2.3 0.175 0.150 FCD-22-14 From 0 to 4.4 0.210 0.120 FCD-22-15 From 0 to 6.0 0.187 0.147 FCD-22-16 From 0 to 7.3 0.218 0.166 FCD-22-17 From 0 to 4.5 0.216 0.154 Total Meters Drilled 83.6



Average over 17 Holes

0.200 0.152

Note: The XRF data is taken as point values and will not represent the true grade of the samples assayed. The elemental data is highly dependent on the location of which the beam intersects the rock. The device used to take the data points is an Olympus Vanta C Series handheld X-ray fluorescence (XRF) and produces a beam spot diameter of up to 3mm. It is designed to achieve laboratory-quality results in the field and provides rapid and accurate elemental analysis and testing.

Perry Little, President and CEO of Green River comments, "We are pleased to see the nickel grades increasing as we drill deeper. We look forward to the results of the next 8 Drill Holes which we plan to drill over the next several weeks. Green River has yet to drill a hole anywhere on the 14 kilometer long Deep Purple anomaly that does not have similar nickel and chromium values from surface and we have drilled various locations over a 10 kilometer stretch of the property so far. We remain hopeful that the mineralization will continue over the entire Deep Purple anomaly."

Qualified Person:

Stephen P. Kocsis is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and he has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia.

The Fontaine and Quesnel properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,625 hectares, along the southeast flank of Mount Catherine.

