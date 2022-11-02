Molten Metals Corp. Appoints Contractor to Reopen Tienesgrund Adit

Vancouver, November 2, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT), is pleased to announce that it has contracted with Zamgeo, a leading mining contractor in Slovakia, for the reopening of the Vysna adit at its Tienesgrund concession in central Slovakia. Works shall begin this week at site.

The contractor will also provide a bulk sample of the ore dumps at the adit and extract a sample for the mineralised lens within the adit. As Vysna has a historical resource, as per Soviet standards current at the time of calculation (the mid-1950s), Molten Metals Corp. will use the underground sampling to update the resource to the requirements of the Slovak government, and calculate a new (non-NI 43-101) resource to expedite the issuance of a mining license.

The original exploration adit, that shall be reopened, goes straight into the mountainside for some 130 metres where it encountered the vein and then the adit turned east at a 90-degree angle to parallel the large Antimony lens. The LiDar image of the adit and its surroundings is shown below.

The State geologists at the time then calculated the resource and it was added to the national mineral inventory and the adit was sealed.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: LiDAR image of the Vysna adit and several other historic workings. Surveying by Rodinia s.r.o.



It is the intention of the Company to begin moving the above-ground ore into our facility this week so that we can begin processing concentrates during winter. While the volumes of concentrates are initially expected to be small, intended for technical purposes rather than commercial, they will be sufficient to get accurate product assays to send to potential off-takers. This is a necessary step for negotiations of both funding and with prospective offtake/trading partners.

About Tienesgrund

Tienesgrund - Spisska Bana ("Tienesgrund") was awarded to Slovak Antimony Corp. April this year with the goal of processing, initially, the dumps from our Tienesgrund project and reopening the adits over the next year.



The Tienesgrund license covers Antimony-Gold rich veins that run from the upper end of the Bystry Potok Valley and extend to the Štofová Valley with this long-mineralized belt terminating in the Tienes Valley west from Klopta? Hill.

The most famous deposit is Spisska Bana, where the most extensive mining works are located. Mining took place here with several interruptions from 1840-1939. Even later, the site was the subject of mainly exploration campaigns, on the basis of which significant residual reserves were calculated.



Mining and exploration at the Tienesgrund site took place during the same period. Two parallel veins were followed, with several massive lenses of stibnite containing also significant gold grades (up to 9.69gpt Au). One of the lenses was identified in the Vysna exploration adit following the southern vein. Its vertical extent in depth has never been verified.

Leading With Production



In July 2022, Slovak Antimony Corp. acquired an Antimony/Tin processing circuit in Eastern Slovakia. The components of the production line have varying daily/ hourly throughputs, but the key ball mill has a rate of 7-15 tpd which essentially dictates the rate at which the whole flowsheet will operate. In October 2022, it rented a facility to house the plant. The facility is currently under refurbishment to accommodate the processing circuit.



About Antimony



Antimony (symbol Sb from the Latin word stibium) is a silvery white metal. Antimony oxide is primarily used in fire-retardant formulations for plastics, rubbers, textiles, paper and paints, whereas Antimony trisulfide is used in the production of explosives, pigments and antimony salts.



It can also be used for producing semiconductors, infrared detectors and diodes. Because of its relative inflexibility, it is usually mixed into alloys for further

application, e.g., manufacture of lead storage batteries, solder, sheet and pipe metal, bearings, castings etc.



Antimony is a strategic metal used to harden lead in ammunition/ordnance and lead-acid storage batteries. Traditionally, Antimony has seen its demand driven by military usage, but this has changed since fire retardants arose to become the main application for the metal.



The latest new technology to utilize the metal is Antimony molten salt batteries for mass storage. The potential here is for a quantum surge in demand if this new technology gains broad adoption.



China has long dominated the production of the metal, however, is suffering declining internal production from mines, but it still dominates the processing of

the concentrates, much of which comes from artisanal sources in the developing world.



As a result of this dominance, Antimony is one of the few metals that registers as critical in all the rankings (US, EU, Canada, JOGMEC, UK & Australia) of criticality of supply.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Micky Allen, C.Geol., Consultant Geologist to the Company. Mr. Allen is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About the Company

Molten Metals Corp. is a mining company exploring for and developing antimony projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Christopher Ecclestone

Chief Executive Officer

Molten Metals Corp.

Email: cecclestone@moltenmetalscorp.com

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.