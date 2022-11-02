Soperior Fertilizer Provides Corporate Update

Toronto, Nov. 02, 2022 - SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the "Company") (NEX:SOP.H). Further to its press release on August 31, 2022, the Company is announcing a change to the expected timing of payments from a counterparty related to a JV Agreement ("JV") for the development of its Blawn Mountain alunite asset. The counterparty has proposed a revised funding schedule which provides for a USD$2,000,000 payment by November 18th, 2022 with the final payment and JV closing by December 16th, 2022. The terms and conditions of the JV Agreement are unchanged from those outlined in the August 24, 2020 press release.
Contact Information E-mail inquiries: info@SOPeriorfertilizer.com www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com
